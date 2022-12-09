Georgia Girls Basketball Power 25: Week 2

The second edition of the SBLive Sports Georgia Girls Basketball Power 25 is out and we have a few changes. River Ridge out of Class 6A has taken over the No. 1 spot after taking down Brookwood last week.



We also have some newcomers to this week's rankings, including Campbell, North Paulding and South Forsyth, all out of Class 7A.

Find the complete breakdown of the SBLive Sports Georgia Girls Basketball Power 25 below.

1. River Ridge (6-0): The Knights take over the No. 1 spot in Week 2 of the rankings after taking down No. 1 Brookwood 70-59 in a wire-to-wire victory. Senior Mataya Gayle was dominant, scoring 26 points. The Knights followed that up with a blowout win over Sequoyah.

2. Brookwood (8-1): The Broncos fall out of the top spot this week after losing to No. 2 River Ridge 70-59. Ohio State commit Diana Collins played well, scoring 21 points, but the Broncos never led at any point in the game.

3. Hebron Christian (6-0): The Lions remain in the No. 3 spot after taking care of business against Decatur last Friday. They haven’t come close to losing so far this season.

4. Rockdale County (7-0): After taking down No. 5 Lovejoy last week, the Bulldogs have followed that up with two blowout region wins over Morrow and Alcovy. Four-star guard Danielle Carnegie is averaging just shy of 25 points-per-game this season.

5. Archer (6-0): The Tigers continue to blow out their opponents to start the season. They beat Mountain View 97-25 and Newton 80-31 on the road in their last two games. That’s good enough to move them into the Top 5 in this week’s rankings.

6. Lovejoy (5-2): The Wildcats lost to No. 4 Rockdale at home last week, but have bounced back with three nice wins over Mundy’s Mill, Cherokee and Jonesboro. They will get another test Friday night on the road at No. 11 Woodward Academy. The Wildcats will get two big tests on Friday and Saturday against Woodward Academy and No. 12 Norcross.

7. Kell (3-2): After suffering a loss to McEachern last week, the Longhorns bounced back with a hard-fought 57-54 win over St. Francis, and then blew out Centennial. They remain in the No. 1 spot in Class 5A.

8. Wesleyan (5-0): The Wolves make a big jump in the rankings, moving up four spots after beating Lumpkin County in overtime 74-68 earlier this week. They got a big performance from Chit-Chat Wright, who tied the game at the buzzer. The Wolves are playing great basketball right now.

9. Lumpkin County (5-1): The Indians saw their 33-game winning streak snapped after losing on the road in overtime to No. 8 Wesleyan. They only fall one spot in the rankings, largely because of how equal they looked to Wesleyan. The Indians had an opportunity to win the game in regulation, but failed to do so.

10. Forest Park (5-1): The Panthers had a big home win against No. 12 Woodward Academy last week, but followed that up with a not-so-good performance against a bad Morrow team. The Panthers narrowly squeaked out a 53-51 win over Morrow. They fall just one spot in the rankings this week to No. 10.

11. Woodward Academy (5-2): After narrowly losing to No. 10 Forest Park last week, the War Eagles bounced back with two blowout wins against Alcovy and Mundy’s Mill. They fall one spot in the rankings to No. 11, but will get a chance to move back up with a win against No. 6 Lovejoy on Friday night.

12. Norcross (5-0): The Blue Devils remain unbeaten on the season after picking up a blowout win against a bad Meadowcreek team and remain in the No. 12 spot in this week’s rankings. We will learn a lot more about the Blue Devils when they play No. 6 Lovejoy on Saturday.

13. Mt Paran Christian (5-0): The Eagles picked up two more blowout wins against North Cobb Christian and Washington to remain at No. 13 in the rankings.

14. Galloway (7-1): The Scots continued their impressive start to the season with two more wins and remain in the No. 14 spot in the rankings this week. Their only loss this season came to No. 12 Norcross by four points.

15. St. Francis (5-4): The Knights suffered another loss since last week’s rankings, but it was a very close loss to No. 7 Kell 57-54. Despite having four losses on the season, the Knights are still very clearly a good basketball team and are moving up the rankings one spot as a result.

16. Griffin (5-1): The Bears won two more games since last week’s rankings, but didn’t pick up the cleanest of wins against a 2-5 Westlake team. They won the game 56-50, but it was an 11 a.m. game on a Saturday. Not the easiest game to get up for.

17. McEachern (7-2): The Indians slide up one spot in this week’s rankings, and that remains weighted heavily on their 66-55 win over No. 7 Kell on Nov. 29. They will need a couple more impressive wins to move up the rankings more.

18. Buford (6-0): The Wolves are a very hard team to rank at this point in the season, and that’s due in large part to the lack of talented teams that they have played thus far. None of their six wins have come against ranked teams, but they’re undefeated and have won all of their games handily.

19. Peachtree Ridge (7-0): The Lions just keep winning, and while none of their wins have come against teams ranked in the Top 25, they’re 7-0 and are playing some good basketball to start the season. They move up two spots in the rankings this week.

20. Campbell (6-2): The Spartans are new to the rankings this week, due in large part to their resume. They have lost twice, but they came in a narrow defeat to No. 6 Lovejoy and to No. 19 Peachtree Ridge 52-44. They will get some big tests coming up.

21. North Paulding (5-1): The Wolfpack cracks the Top 25 list this week for the first time. Their only loss this season came at the hands of No. 1 River Ridge. While they still have a lot to prove this season, they’re worthy of the No. 21 spot.

22. Warner-Robins (3-0): The Demons picked up three more wins from last week and are 6-0 on the season. They beat a good Jones County team by one point 44-43. They remain in the No. 22 spot this week.

23. South Forsyth (5-2): The War Eagles have two losses this season, and they’re both to ranked teams. They lost to No. 5 Archer and No. 21 North Paulding. They were unranked last week, but find themselves in the No. 23 spot this week.

24. Luella (4-1): The Lions picked up two more wins and are playing good basketball to start the season. They slide down one spot, but will have a lot of opportunities to move up in the coming weeks.

25. Maynard-Jackson (5-0): The Jaguars hold onto the 25th and final spot for the second week in a row. They picked up another win and are 5-0 on the season.