ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Aubrey Griffin helps No. 6 UConn hold off Princeton 69-64

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j8je4_0jcaWOH000
1 of 5

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn lost another starter, then nearly lost a rare home game to an unranked team.

Aubrey Griffin scored 19 of her 29 points in the second half and tied Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo’s school record by going 11 for 11 from the field, leading the No. 6 Huskies to a 69-64 victory over Princeton on Thursday.

UConn held off a furious rally by Princeton after Huskies starting point guard Nika Muhl was knocked out of the game early in the third quarter following a collision in the paint.

UConn led by two points with 46 seconds remaining when Griffin drove to the basket for a contested layup. Madison St. Rose made it a two-point game again with a short jumper with 30 seconds left.

Ines Bettencourt hit one of two from the foul line for UConn to push the lead to three. Kaitlyn Chen missed a 3-pointer that would have tied the game, but Princeton regained possession with 5.2 seconds left. However, Princeton was unable to get the ball in cleanly for a final shot.

“It feels great,” Griffin said. “I think towards the end of the game, a lot of people stepped up and although we had a lot of players out, Ines stepped in at the end and made those free throws to put the game away.”

Lou Lopez Senechal had 18 points and Aaliyah Edwards added eight for UConn (6-1).

Grace Stone had 20 points and Chen added 18 for Princeton (5-3). It was a homecoming for Princeton coach Carla Berube, who played with Lobo on UConn’s first national championship team in 1995.

“It is like I left it,” Berube said. “It was electric, it was fun. I was worried when we got down 15 we would let it slip away and we didn’t because I have tough players who have a great will to win.”

UConn played without leading scorer Azzi Fudd. Fudd injured her knee in the loss at Notre Dame and is expected to be sidelined for three to six weeks. The Huskies are already without former national player of the year Paige Bueckers, forward Dorka Juhasz and highly touted freshman Ice Brady. Juhasz could be returning to the court soon.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma said he wasn’t sure whether Juhasz, who is recovering from a broken thumb, would be able to return to action in Sunday’s game at Maryland. He said Muhl said she was fine after she struck Edwards’ knee and then the floor. Lopez Senechal is dealing with a foot injury as well.

The Huskies were 6 for 7 in the fourth quarter but committed 14 turnovers.

“Sometimes the only way you can prepare for something like that is to be in that situation and then see how you handle it,” Auriemma said.

“I don’t know that we handled it great, I don’t know if we are going to proud of what we see on film. I think when Nika went down, it was really a lot on some of the other players. At the end you have to make a couple of plays, you have to make a couple of shots. We managed to do what what needed to be done at that particular time to win a game and that still means a lot because we could have easily just feel bad about the situation you are in and lose the game.”

BIG PICTURE

Princeton has three more non-conference games before beginning Ivy League play. The Tigers haven’t dropped a game in the regular season in the Ivy League during the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons. The Ivy League called off the 2020-21 season as a result of the global pandemic.

UConn extended its streak of not losing consecutive games since the final two games of the 1992-93 season.

Princeton: Hosts Delaware on Sunday.

UConn: At No. 20 Maryland on Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Mintz scores 24 to lead Syracuse over Monmouth 86-71

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Freshman Judah Mintz scored 17 of his career-high 24 points in the second half and Syracuse pulled away for an 86-71 victory over Monmouth on Monday night. Mintz sank 6 of 12 shots from the floor and 11 of 12 free throws for the Orange (7-4), who notched their fourth straight win. Joseph Girard III had 16 points and Benny Williams scored 11 of his 13 points after intermission. Freshman Jack Collins had a career-best 20 points for the Hawks (1-10). Myles Foster had 17 points and six assists. Myles Ruth finished with 11 points and five assists. Girard hit three 3-pointers on his way to 13 first-half points, Maliq Brown came off the bench to score nine and Syracuse took a slim 42-40 lead at halftime. Collins made four 3-pointers and had 16 points at intermission for Monmouth.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Associated Press

Durant, Irving lead well-rested Nets past Wizards 112-100

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Kyrie Irving had 24 and the well-rested Brooklyn Nets methodically pulled away for a 112-100 win against the overmatched Washington Wizards on Monday night. The Nets, who won at Indiana on Saturday night with their top seven scorers sitting out, matched a season best with their fourth straight victory. All those players were back in action Monday except Royce O’Neal, who missed a second consecutive game for personal reasons. Will Barton scored a season-high 22 points for the Wizards, who lost their season-worst seventh game in a row and now face a six-game trip out West that could bury them in the Eastern Conference standings. Washington was missing leading scorer Bradley Beal for the fourth straight game because of a right hamstring strain. Kristaps Porzingis scored 20 points in 24 minutes for the Wizards, but departed with 3:37 left in the third quarter and didn’t return. Porzingis rode an exercise bike with a pad strapped to his back while on the bench in the first half. Kyle Kuzma also scored 20 for Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Rangers win 4-3 in OT to end Devils' 11-game road win streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Filip Chytil scored 2:15 into overtime and the New York Rangers rallied to beat New Jersey 4-3 on Monday night, snapping the Devils’ 11-game road win streak. Vincent Trochek had a goal and an assist, Kaapo Kakko and Chris Kreider also scored, and K’Andre Miller had two assists for the Rangers, who came back from two two-goal deficits to get their fourth straight win. Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots. Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer and Jack Hughes scored for the Devils, who had not lost on the road since dropping the season opener at Philadelphia. Vitek Vanecek had 19 saves. In the extra period, Chytil won it with his sixth of the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:. (thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-eight) ¶ Players with all five numbers win all or share a prize that starts at $50,000. Tickets with four winning numbers are worth...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess,' dies at 96

HONOLULU (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday morning outside ʻIolani Palace, America’s only royal residence, where the Hawaiian monarchy dwelled but now serves mostly as a museum. As it rained, Paula Akana, executive director of the palace, and Hailama Farden, of Hale O Nā Aliʻi O Hawaiʻi, a royal Hawaiian society, both walked down the palace steps and driveway to read the announcement in Hawaiian. A news release later said she died peacefully in her Honolulu home with her wife, Veronica Gail Kawānanakoa, at her side. “Abigail will be remembered for her love of Hawai‘i and its people,” her 69-year-old wife said in a statement, “and I will miss her with all of my heart.”
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
592K+
Post
634M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy