Iowa City, IA

Iowa beats No. 20 Iowa State 75-56 for McCaffery’s 500th win

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Filip Rebraca had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Iowa used a big start to beat No. 20 Iowa State 75-56 on Thursday night, giving coach Fran McCaffery his 500th career victory.

Iowa (7-2) scored the first 15 points and led by 29 in the second half.

The Hawkeyes were without leading scorer and rebounder Kris Murray, who missed the game with a left leg injury suffered Tuesday night in a loss to Duke. Murray averages 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds and is a 50% shooter.

Rebraca was 9 of 11 from the field, while Patrick McCaffery had 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, with all but three of his points came in the second half.

Connor McCaffery, who started in Murray’s place, had 14 points. Tony Perkins had 10 points.

Gabe Kalscheur led Iowa State (7-2) with 12 points.

NO. 25 OHIO STATE 67, RUTGERS 66

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer as time expired to lift Ohio State past Rutgers.

Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi blocked Brice Sensbaugh’s shot with nine seconds left, and the Scarlet Knights led by three with seven seconds to go.

Bruce Thornton made a pair of free throws to pull the Buckeyes within one with five seconds left, and Caleb McConnell then made of one of two for Rutgers.

Zed Key had 22 points and 14 rebounds for Ohio State (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten). Omoruyi scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half for Rutgers (6-3, 1-1).

