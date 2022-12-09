ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

3 injured in shooting during cellphone sale in Bankhead, police say

ATLANTA - Three people have been rushed to the hospital after a shooting the Bankhead neighborhood of Atlanta Monday morning. Officials with the Atlanta police say the shooting happened shortly after 10 a.m. on the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW at Fox Street. According to investigators, the...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

UPDATE: 77-year-old woman stabbed to death in Buckhead home; person of interest sought

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the murder of a 77-year-old Buckhead woman. According to the police report, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive female at 6 Paces West Terrace in Buckhead on Saturday around 5:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a […] The post UPDATE: 77-year-old woman stabbed to death in Buckhead home; person of interest sought appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man chased, shot to death in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police said a 43-year-old man was chased down on Candler Road and shot to death on Sunday morning. Officers went to the 2400 block of Candler Road at around 8 a.m. and found the man dead at the scene. Police said the shooter left...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

