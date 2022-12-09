Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National Retail Chain Closes an Iconic LocationBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta (3 different options)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membershipMargaret MinnicksDekalb County, GA
Lorine Chia, Keithian, Alex Vaughn, Olisae and More Are Artists to Listen to In 2023jzonazariAtlanta, GA
Spice Up Your Lunch With a Stop At Bangkok Cabin -- And Beware of the Heat Advisory Even on Cold DaysDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Friends and family remember woman gunned down by masked man at Gwinnett car dealership
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A community is mourning the loss of one of their own after a 34-year-old woman was gunned down while at work. Courtney Owens was shot and killed at the Royal Court Motors dealership, where she worked, at the intersection of Centerville Highway and Annistown Road around 4 p.m.
Family, friends remember 77-year-old woman stabbed to death at Buckhead home
ATLANTA — “Our world has been turned upside down and for really no good reason. It was a senseless act,” said Michael Bowles. Those are emotional words from a son whose heart is broken. Michael Bowles is still grasping the fact that his mother, 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles, is gone.
Family, friends hold vigil for beloved woman day after she was stabbed to death at her gated Buckhead home
ATLANTA — A vigil was held Sunday night to remember Eleanor Bowles right outside of her Buckhead home. Dozens of community members showed up in support, and to push for change, including her two sons: David and Michael. The 77-year-old was stabbed to death on Saturday when police believed...
3 injured in shooting during cellphone sale in Bankhead, police say
ATLANTA - Three people have been rushed to the hospital after a shooting the Bankhead neighborhood of Atlanta Monday morning. Officials with the Atlanta police say the shooting happened shortly after 10 a.m. on the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW at Fox Street. According to investigators, the...
2 found dead in Clayton County, 16-year-old charged with murder
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager is facing murder charges after two men were found dead in Clayton County last week, according to police. Officers say they were called to the Village at Panther Creek apartments on Mount Zion Blvd. in Morrow at 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 8 where they found 20-year-old Zachary Tallant dead in the parking lot.
Atlanta police CSI unit uses fingerprints to catch suspects
From a spray can, police were able to identify a man wanted for spreading hate through graffiti. The CSI Unit within the Atlanta Police Department say this is all a part of what they're trained to do.
DeKalb County police release photo of suspect in deadly Candler Road shooting
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. - Do you recognize the man in this photo? DeKalb County police believe he is a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place on Candler Road Sunday morning. Police said the suspect they're looking for chased down a 43-year-old before shooting him to death on the 2400 block.
Coweta County deputies find images of children on suspect's devices
A 38-year-old Coweta County man was arrested on charges of child exploitation. Local and federal authorities tag-teamed the investigation that put Tommy James Blevins behind bars.
Man arrested for making, setting off explosive device in quiet Morrow neighborhood
MORROW, Ga. - A Clayton County man was arrested on accusations that he made and detonated an explosive device in his Morrow neighborhood on Monday. Joseph Borlie, Jr., 57, was charged with manufacturing an explosive device and reckless conduct. Morrow police said officers were called out to Burbank Trail early...
APD searching for person of interest after 77-year-old woman found stabbed, dead in Buckhead garage
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that a woman was killed at her Buckhead home on Saturday. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police,...
Video shows driver running into police cruisers in stolen truck trying to escape arrest
ATLANTA — New video released from the Atlanta Police Department shows the moments when a man tried to flee from police after investigators spotted a reported stolen truck at a BP gas station in the Mechanicsville neighborhood. Police said officers spotted the stolen truck Nov. 18 and pulled into...
UPDATE: 77-year-old woman stabbed to death in Buckhead home; person of interest sought
The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the murder of a 77-year-old Buckhead woman. According to the police report, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive female at 6 Paces West Terrace in Buckhead on Saturday around 5:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a […] The post UPDATE: 77-year-old woman stabbed to death in Buckhead home; person of interest sought appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Police identify, charge suspect in connection to Gwinnett County sports bar murder
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A suspect has been identified and arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man in August at a Gwinnett sports bar. Gwinnett County police announced on Thursday that they identified and charged 24-year-old Trayvon Austin of Decatur for the death of Kevin Blackwell.
Man shot, killed while walking by suspect who chased him on foot, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County police department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday around 8 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the 2400 block of Candler Road after reports of a...
Man chased, shot to death in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police said a 43-year-old man was chased down on Candler Road and shot to death on Sunday morning. Officers went to the 2400 block of Candler Road at around 8 a.m. and found the man dead at the scene. Police said the shooter left...
Friend remembers loved one killed in Buckhead stabbing
Annette Loper, a longtime friend of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles remembers she had a kind heart and a love for all living things. Bowles was killed over the weekend in a carjacking-turned-stabbing.
Woman shot in possible road rage on Peachtree Street in Brookwood Hills, police say
ATLANTA — A 24-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning along Peachtree Street in the Brookwood Hills community. Atlanta Police on scene told 11Alive that a woman in the car was shot in the arm in what was likely a road rage incident. She was taken to Grady alert, conscious and breathing.
Atlanta neighbors blame triple-shooting on gun accessibility
Some northwest Atlanta residents say they are overwhelmed with violence. People in the area of a recent triple-shooting said it happened because guns are too accessible in Georgia.
Spalding County deputies searching for missing teenager
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old teenager is missing and Spalding County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating her, Sheriff Darrell Dix said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Alexandria Elizabeth Nelson is 5-foot-7 feet tall with brown hair and green...
Woman accused of scamming grieving families, posing as funeral home worker, turns herself in
A woman accused of scamming grieving families, while posing as a worker at a funeral home, has turned herself in to police. Danielle Longino, who jail records show may also use the last name of Langford, now sits in the Clayton County Jail. “She would contact several victims after they...
