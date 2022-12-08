ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Jerry Rice calls out 49ers over Deebo Samuel injury

Deebo Samuel appeared to suffer a significant injury during the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Sunday, and one franchise legend seems to think the team is responsible for what happened. Samuel was carted off after his leg bent awkwardly underneath him on a running play during Sunday’s blowout win...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Patriots QB Mac Jones loses his cool on coach Matt Patricia

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is in the midst of a disappointing sophomore season. A lot of that has to do with his own struggles under center. But the combination of veteran coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge calling plays sure isn’t helping here. With New England down...
Yardbarker

Bucs HC Todd Bowles refuses Tom Brady game plan report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has refuted a report that claimed quarterback Tom Brady has been making changes to game plans without informing coaches before contests. "No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks," Bowles told reporters Monday following Sunday's 35-7...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Seahawks have major draft decision looming

The Seattle Seahawks will have a top pick in the 2023 draft, in line to draft a franchise QB. Just like we all envisioned. What wasn't expected was Geno Smith elevating his play to a level where the Seahawks have a question over what to do with the Broncos' first-round pick, projected to be second overall. (h/t Tankathon)
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger is Right About the Steelers

There should've been so much energy at Acrisure Stadium this past weekend that it truly felt like the Pittsburgh Steelers were on the verge of a comeback. Because, as crazy as it sounded, they were. But you would never be able to tell from watching Steelers-Ravens in Week 14. And...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Could Saints be destination if Sean Payton returns?

NOLA.com columnist Jeff Duncan reports that if Payton decides to return after a year at Fox Sports, his home of 15 years could be the most realistic landing spot. Duncan reminds us that Payton remains under contract with the Saints through the 2024 season while noting:. One person close to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Report reveals how Mac Jones feels about Matt Patricia

There was some tension between Mac Jones and Matt Patricia during New England’s 33-26 loss to Minnesota in Week 13, but apparently, there are no hard feelings. Jones was seen complaining about the playcalling during the defeat. The Patriots quarterback wanted to throw the ball deep because he felt the short game wasn’t producing.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Cardinals HC Comments On Kyler Murray’s Knee Injury

After these comments by coach Kingsbury, it has been reported (but not confirmed) that Murray likely tore his ACL. For the rest of the 2022 NFL season, the Cardinals will likely be led by long-time NFL veteran Colt McCoy. In relief of Murray last night, McCoy was 27-40, resulting in...
Yardbarker

Eagles Could Look to an Old Friend for Help at Safety

The Eagles seemingly dodged a bullet when it comes to rookie safety Reed Blankenship. Blankenship, who had been playing well as the replacement for the injured Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, played just 18 snaps in Sunday’s dominant 48-22 win over the New York Giants before he went down with what was feared to be a serious knee injury.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Ex-fan favorite surprisingly comes out of retirement to rejoin Bills

The Buffalo Bills still have Super Bowl aspirations after winning their last four games, and Josh Allen will now have another weapon at his disposal as they gear up for a playoff run. Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley has decided to come out of retirement to re-sign with the Bills,...
Yardbarker

Seahawks could face major issue with trying to re-sign Geno Smith

The Seattle Seahawks believe they have found their starting quarterback of the future in Geno Smith, but they are going to face one big question heading into the offseason — how much are they willing to pay him?. Jordan Schultz of The Score discussed Smith’s future in Seattle during...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Potential quarterback options for Buccaneers in 2023

The show must go on in Tampa Bay. If pending free agent Tom Brady retires or signs with another team in the offseason, the Bucs will have an opening at QB. Here's who could be taking snaps for Tampa Bay in 2023:. Tom Brady. In October, Brady said "there's no...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Calls Out Team Owner’s Hypocrisy

The St. Louis Cardinals made a big move last week when they signed veteran catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million deal. St. Louis moved swiftly to acquire their new catcher, and now have Yadier Molina’s successor in the fold. While this is a rare type of move...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

