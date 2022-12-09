Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Governor Ivey asks AL Supreme Court to modify execution law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has sent a letter to the state Supreme Court in which she has requested a rule change to Alabama’s capital punishment law. The move comes after Ivey ordered a “top-to-bottom” review of the execution protocols in the state following several recently...
wtvy.com
Alabama getting more money for broadband expansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s broadband expansion fund is getting a big boost of $6 million to enhance the internet in rural areas. The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure plan and there are specific uses for it. However, not everyone is sold on the plan. Unlike past allocated...
wtvy.com
Gov. Ivey bans TikTok on state devices
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey announced Monday that she has banned the use of TikTok on state devices and the state network. Ivey’s call to this cyber security action is to protect the state and Alabamians’ sensitive data from Chinese infiltration activities. Governor Ivey also issued...
wtvy.com
Governor Ivey appoints new Coffee County Commissioner
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey made new statewide appointments on December 7, and among those was the selection of a new Coffee County Commissioner for the Third District. In a letter sent by the Governor, she appointed Alvin Moore III to the position, and he will serve...
Alabama personnel board orders prison guard charged in inmate’s death to be reinstated
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A state personnel board has ruled that a corrections officer who was charged with being involved in the death of an inmate earlier this year in central Alabama should be reinstated in the Alabama Department of Corrections. On Nov. 16, the Personnel Board of the State of Alabama issued an order […]
wtvy.com
ADPH teaching infant sleep education to bring down state SIDS percentage
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - SIDS, or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, is the third leading cause of infant death in the state, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. They say it ranks behind “congenital malformations, deformations and chromosomal abnormalities” coming in at number one and “disorders related to short gestation and low birth weight” coming in at number two.
WSFA
Ivey asks Alabama Supreme Court to change rule affecting execution protocol
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey is asking the Alabama Supreme Court to amend court rules in order to allow for a change to the state’s execution protocols. The change would extend the amount of time given for an execution to be carried out and improve the administration of capital punishment in Alabama, Ivey’s office said.
wvtm13.com
Gov. Ivey Declares Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation making Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama. WVTM 13 chief meteorologist Jerry Tracey wrapped up his 35-year run at the TV station on Friday. Watch the video above to see Gov. Ivey's message to Jerry.
wtvy.com
Governor Ivey awards grants to southeast Alabama child advocacy groups
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced on Friday that they are awarding around $884,000 to child advocacy groups in southeast Alabama. “Child abuse is a horrendous act that can leave victims not only with physical injuries, but emotional...
Reviewers needed to score applications for Alabama medical marijuana licenses
The University of South Alabama is recruiting people to evaluate applications for medical cannabis business licenses in the state. In 2021 the Alabama Legislature passed a bill laying out a framework for medical marijuana production, sale and use in the state. It authorizes medical marijuana as a treatment for a specific list of illnesses mostly in cases where it is shown that conventional treatments have failed. It also requires products to be produced and processed within the state.
Do You Recognize This Tuscaloosa Thief Caught In The Act ?
Not only thieves at Christmas time, but brazen thieves in broad daylight!. This is happening more and more in Tuscaloosa and West Alabama. It was just last week that police were asking for help to locate thieves in Walker Co. that wore creepy masks during their crime. These thefts are...
With the new 'Carry Law' going into effect in 2023, Alabamians may consider gifting firearms
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Finding the right gift can be tricky and a law that goes into effect in January may provide a solution and according to Louis Southard, General Manager at Bullet and Barrel says this 'solution' is pretty normal in Alabama. "The gift of a firearm is something...
9 Alabama license plates being redesigned
Nine Alabama license plates are being redesigned. According to the Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles, the redesigned plates will be available starting Jan. 1. Designs for the specialty plates have not been released. Redesigned plates will include:. Educator. Retired Educator. Fighting Cystic Fibrosis. Fraternal Order of Police. Mending Kids Heart.
Archibald: Oh Lord, tell us who the Alabama PSC worships most
Enter your email to subscribe to John’s upcoming weekly newsletter:. This is an opinion column. Sometimes it’s hard to know who, or what, the Alabama Public Service Commission worships most. I’m kidding. It’s not that hard. But they try real hard to throw us off. Last...
Man accused of breaking into and damaging two Hartselle homes
The Hartselle Police Department arrested a Houston, Ala. man after he allegedly broke into and damaged two homes.
Former UAB football player apologizes, pleads guilty in nurse practioner’s police chase death: ‘I will pray for you,’ twin sister says
It was a moment of remorse, mercy, forgiveness, and tears in a Jefferson County courtroom Monday morning. The man charged in the Vestavia Hills police chase that ended with a crash that killed a Homewood woman pleaded guilty to her death and offered a public apology to her family. Jordan...
US Marshals capture Tuscaloosa murder suspect in Bibb County
An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting Tuesday of a 22-year-old man in Tuscaloosa. The Tuscaloosa County sheriff’s office announced late Friday the U.S. Marshal Task Force arrested Jeremy Delvonte Hardaway, 29, of Tuscaloosa on a murder warrant. Hardaway was taken into custody without incident in Bibb County, the sheriff’s office said, and transported back to Tuscaloosa.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — 3 holiday markets to attend in Alabama this month
Holiday markets are one of our favorite ways to get into the festive spirit. From celebrating traditional German markets in Cullman to country fun in Salem, you don’t want to miss these fun traditions. Support your local markets and businesses this holiday season across the state. The AlabamaWx Weather...
wvtm13.com
Impact Day Wednesday: heavy rain and storms likely
Damp and grey this morning, but limited rain expected this afternoon and Tuesday. Impact Weather ahead for Wednesday: check the video forecast for the latest. Showers become less widespread overnight through Monday morning. Clouds linger, and so does some occasional light, patchy rain and fog. Expect milder-than-usual weather for December again to start the week, but there are some big, long-lasting changes for the colder after a strong midweek storm system.
3 injured following shooting in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people are recovering in the hospital after being shot in Bessemer Monday morning. According to Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Southgate Lane on the call of three people shot around 7:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victims suffering […]
