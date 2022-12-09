Read full article on original website
Main Street Fairmont, West Virginia, reflects on successful Feast of the Seven Fishes weekend
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Thousands of people filtered through downtown Fairmont over the weekend for Main Street Fairmont's Hometown Holiday Celebration and the Feast of the Seven Fishes, a three-day long event that officials believe showcased the best that Marion County and the entire regions have to offer.
Residential decorating contest open to Philippi (West Virginia) residents
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Downtown Philippi is aglow with Christmas lights from the 100 trees on the Courthouse Square to most of the buildings in the business district. In addition to the lights in downtown Philippi, lights are also visible throughout the town.
Amanda Jean Potter
WESTON — A big heart, Amanda Jean Potter, 40, formerly of Weston, left this Earth way too soon on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Charleston. She was born in Weston on February 11, 1982 and was forever reunited with her parents in Heaven, Andrew and Jean (Thorne) Potter, who preceded her in death.
Forris Lee Howard Hudkins II, key Navy 6th Fleet figure, passes at 84
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Forris Lee Howard Hudkins II, 84, of West Milford, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at United Hospital Center. He was born in Buckhannon, WV, on November 9, 1938, a son of the late Forris Hudkins Sr. and Mary Dale Heck Hudkins. He grew up in the Johnstown, WV community.
Application process underway to select Taylor/Barbour (West Virginia) circuit judge
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is receiving applications for circuit judge in Taylor and Barbour counties. Judge Alan D. Moats, who has held the post for 26 years, is retiring at the end of the year.
Fred Funk Sr.
KINGWOOD — Fred Ray Funk Sr., 81, of Kingwood, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at his home in Kingwood. Fred was born on April 6, 1941, in Terra Alta (Amboy Community) and was the son of the late Ervin Coy and Anna Pearl (Beatty) Funk.
Scott Alan Helmick
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Scott Alan Helmick, age 45, of Buckhannon died on Thursday, December 8, …
West Virginia University to hold two graduation ceremonies on Dec. 17
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In gold and blue caps and gowns, more than 2,600 West Virginia University graduates will celebrate their accomplishments during two December commencement ceremonies. WHERE: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown.
Shirley A. Hudak
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Shirley A. Hudak, age 77, of Buckhannon, WV, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving caregiver, friends, family and West Virginia Hospice. From the onset of her illness, she had wished to stay at home and those wishes were honored by her caregiver,...
Monongalia County, West Virginia, deputies arrest man for hot spot break in
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A Pennsylvania man is accused of breaking into Haley's Hot Spot on Smithtown Road early Monday. Briar Jones, 28, of Wind Ridge, Pennsylvania, was charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny and destruction of property and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Forris Lee Howard Hudkins II
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Forris Lee Howard Hudkins II, 84, of West Milford, WV, passed…
Pallottine Foundation to open grant applications for health-focused nonprofits
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon is accepting grant applications starting Jan. 6 for its next Healthy Communities Initiative, which provides funding to health-focused nonprofit organizations serving Barbour, Lewis, Randolph, Upshur and Webster counties. “Our team is excited to partner with dedicated nonprofits that...
Joseph Landis
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 35-year-old Clarksburg man remained jailed Monday after he w…
Thomas Donaldson
KINGWOOD — Thomas Earl Donaldson, 83, of Kingwood, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Stonerise Kingwood. Thomas was born on Feb. 18, 1939, in Baltimore and was the son of the late Edward Earl and Catherine Christine (Disney) Donaldson.
Morgantown, West Virginia, Police address rumors about ski masked criminals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Rumors about a person or group wearing ski masks and committing crimes in Morgantown are just that, according to a Facebook post by the Morgantown Police Department. There have been several posts online referencing a group of men wearing ski masks and armed with...
WVU team chemistry shows in on-court play
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – How important is genuine likability to team chemistry? How much good play can be built on players simply enjoying each others’ company?. Perhaps it’s not always a requirement – one can go back to the Oakland A’s of the 1970s, a talented bunch that squabbled and fought amongst themselves while winning regularly – but it would seem that if the members of a team truly like one another, that would be a good start toward forging feelings of mutual respect and support that can show up on the court.
Application process open for West Virginia Second Judicial Circuit Court vacancy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is accepting applications to fill the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge David W. Hammel, Jr. in the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court serving Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties. Candidates must submit their completed applications and letters of...
Latest transfer proof that inmates running college sports asylum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As if Neal Brown wasn't hanging onto his job as West Virginia football coach by a thread — OK, a very expensive tread, but still one that doesn't seem strong enough to be capable of holding his career together if he doesn't find a way to have a winning season — now he needs a needle to go with it.
WVU has turned page on last year's men's basketball failures
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Perhaps the most poignant comment Bob Huggins made in his Saturday night post-game interview came when someone brought up something that had happened last year. "I don't ever want to talk about last year again," he snapped.
Law enforcement & public servants honored by U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld in Northern West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Twenty law enforcement officers and public servants from across the Northern District of West Virginia were recognized today for their outstanding work by U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld. The U.S. Attorney Awards are given annually to honor exceptionalism in criminal investigations and community service. This...
