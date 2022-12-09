ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

WVNews

Amanda Jean Potter

WESTON — A big heart, Amanda Jean Potter, 40, formerly of Weston, left this Earth way too soon on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Charleston. She was born in Weston on February 11, 1982 and was forever reunited with her parents in Heaven, Andrew and Jean (Thorne) Potter, who preceded her in death.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Forris Lee Howard Hudkins II, key Navy 6th Fleet figure, passes at 84

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Forris Lee Howard Hudkins II, 84, of West Milford, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at United Hospital Center. He was born in Buckhannon, WV, on November 9, 1938, a son of the late Forris Hudkins Sr. and Mary Dale Heck Hudkins. He grew up in the Johnstown, WV community.
WEST MILFORD, WV
WVNews

Fred Funk Sr.

KINGWOOD — Fred Ray Funk Sr., 81, of Kingwood, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at his home in Kingwood. Fred was born on April 6, 1941, in Terra Alta (Amboy Community) and was the son of the late Ervin Coy and Anna Pearl (Beatty) Funk.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Scott Alan Helmick

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Scott Alan Helmick, age 45, of Buckhannon died on Thursday, December 8, …
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Shirley A. Hudak

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Shirley A. Hudak, age 77, of Buckhannon, WV, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving caregiver, friends, family and West Virginia Hospice. From the onset of her illness, she had wished to stay at home and those wishes were honored by her caregiver,...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Pallottine Foundation to open grant applications for health-focused nonprofits

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) —  The Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon is accepting grant applications starting Jan. 6 for its next Healthy Communities Initiative, which provides funding to health-focused nonprofit organizations serving Barbour, Lewis, Randolph, Upshur and Webster counties. “Our team is excited to partner with dedicated nonprofits that...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Joseph Landis

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 35-year-old Clarksburg man remained jailed Monday after he w…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Thomas Donaldson

KINGWOOD — Thomas Earl Donaldson, 83, of Kingwood, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Stonerise Kingwood. Thomas was born on Feb. 18, 1939, in Baltimore and was the son of the late Edward Earl and Catherine Christine (Disney) Donaldson.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

WVU team chemistry shows in on-court play

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – How important is genuine likability to team chemistry? How much good play can be built on players simply enjoying each others’ company?. Perhaps it’s not always a requirement – one can go back to the Oakland A’s of the 1970s, a talented bunch that squabbled and fought amongst themselves while winning regularly – but it would seem that if the members of a team truly like one another, that would be a good start toward forging feelings of mutual respect and support that can show up on the court.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Latest transfer proof that inmates running college sports asylum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As if Neal Brown wasn't hanging onto his job as West Virginia football coach by a thread — OK, a very expensive tread, but still one that doesn't seem strong enough to be capable of holding his career together if he doesn't find a way to have a winning season — now he needs a needle to go with it.
MORGANTOWN, WV

