MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – How important is genuine likability to team chemistry? How much good play can be built on players simply enjoying each others’ company?. Perhaps it’s not always a requirement – one can go back to the Oakland A’s of the 1970s, a talented bunch that squabbled and fought amongst themselves while winning regularly – but it would seem that if the members of a team truly like one another, that would be a good start toward forging feelings of mutual respect and support that can show up on the court.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO