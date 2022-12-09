LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles' newest mayor has already announced she will take action to fulfill one of her campaign promises in her first day in office. Former U.S. Representative Karen Bass was sworn in as the 43rd mayor of Los Angeles Sunday. In doing so, she became the first woman and second Black person to lead the city. In her inauguration speech, Bass reiterated her plan to tackle the homeless crisis, one of pillars of her campaign.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO