ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Minnesota to gain two Caribou Cabins this month

Courtesy of Newsworthy Communications / Caribou Coffee. Zimmerman gained a new Caribou Coffee this month and a second opening is planned for Elk River this week. Both new coffeehouses are Caribou Cabin locations, which feature a drive-thru and walk-up window but do not accommodate indoor seating. The Zimmerman location opened...
ZIMMERMAN, MN
Minnesota Reformer

As transit agencies cut service, people in wheelchairs get stranded

One day in late August, a Metro Transit driver of a Route 18 bus, which runs between Minneapolis and Bloomington on Nicollet Avenue, told Leroy Mitchell to get off of his scooter-style wheelchair or disembark to make room for riders boarding an already-crowded bus.  Mitchell, a south Minneapolis resident, wasn’t able to. “I said [to […] The post As transit agencies cut service, people in wheelchairs get stranded appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Northern Minnesota native wins global photography award

EDINA, Minn. - As a photographer, Cynthia Dickinson knows full well how sunlight at certain times of day, the golden hours at sunrise and sunset, can make magic. But Dickinson has also found magic in darkness, or at least very low light. Dickinson's rainy-evening photo of a stream near Ely,...
ELY, MN
Bring Me The News

Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years

Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
EDINA, MN
KARE 11

Marshalls in Minneapolis closing

MINNEAPOLIS — Marshalls in downtown Minneapolis will be closing for good in early 2023. The store, located at 40 S. 7th St., is expected to close on Jan. 14, according to a statement from Marshalls' parent company TJX Companies. "We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

UPDATE: Light Rail back online in downtown MPLS

MINNEAPOLIS — UPDATE: The power issue which temporarily caused the light rails trains to stop running in downtown Minneapolis has been resolved and trains are resuming at U.S. Bank Stadium and Target Field stations, according to Metro Transit. UPDATE: Limited replacement buses will run between U.S. Bank Stadium and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
tcbmag.com

The Pohlad Brothers Formally Honored as People of the Year

In many ways, the Pohlad family has shaped downtown Minneapolis. Their development company, United Properties, has built several big-name towers around here, including the recently completed Four Seasons hotel, the city’s first five-star hotel. Despite that, the three brothers leading the family’s holding company have maintained an air of deference and humility. Though they tend to keep a low profile, the brothers are some of the city’s biggest cheerleaders.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen shot on Lake Street in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in Minneapolis Saturday night.It happened on the 1800 block of East Lake Street around 9:45 p.m., according to the city's police department.Police said the shooting was survivable.No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Light rail: A year in review

The platform of the Golden Triangle light rail station last Friday was flocked with snow. Work shoe impressions passed under signs that read: “to SouthWest Station” and “to Union Depot.” No passengers will board LRT cars here until, maybe, 2027. Two sets of rails cross adjacent West 70th Street to the south. To the north, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis to buy gas station at site of Floyd's murder

MINNEAPOLIS — The city of Minneapolis has decided to buy the boarded-up Speedway gas station at the intersection where George Floyd was killed by police and turn it into a racial justice healing center and permanent memorial. The City Council voted unanimously Thursday to purchase the gas station at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Pinky Swear Foundation hits donation milestone

EDINA, Minnesota — The Pinky Swear Foundation reached a milestone. In nearly 20 years, the nonprofit has given away more than $20 million in donations to kids living with cancer and their families. Two decades ago, 9-year-old Mitch Chepokas made the first pinky swear with his dad, Steve. When...
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Why Minneapolis Hilton's foreclosure may be more about the owners past than downtown's future

MINNEAPOLIS -- Is the Twin Cities' largest hotel on your Christmas wish list? It can be, if you have the cash.The 826-room Hilton Minneapolis hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction next month after a Hennepin County judge ordered the property into foreclosure. The property's owners, Chicago-based Walton Street Capital and California-based Haberhill, owe more than $200 million, according to court documents.The Hilton stayed open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, though court filings show the property owners missed their first mortgage payment on a $180,000,000 loan in April 2020.Wells Fargo, the loan's underwriter, as well as...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
american-rails.com

Minnesota Christmas Train Rides (2022): A Complete Guide

Christmas-themed train rides are very popular events all across the country, which draw thousands of patrons annually. They are a fantastic way to spend time with the little ones. Each organization's event is slightly different (unless it is an officially licensed "The Polar Express" trip) but typically includes a trip...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and will be making eight stops in Minnesota. From Dec. 11-13, the locomotive will stop in Winona, Wabasha, Hastings, Cottage Grove, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, and Minneapolis. The holiday tradition returns for the first in-person cross-continent...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy