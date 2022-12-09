MINNEAPOLIS -- Is the Twin Cities' largest hotel on your Christmas wish list? It can be, if you have the cash.The 826-room Hilton Minneapolis hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction next month after a Hennepin County judge ordered the property into foreclosure. The property's owners, Chicago-based Walton Street Capital and California-based Haberhill, owe more than $200 million, according to court documents.The Hilton stayed open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, though court filings show the property owners missed their first mortgage payment on a $180,000,000 loan in April 2020.Wells Fargo, the loan's underwriter, as well as...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO