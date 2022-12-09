Read full article on original website
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location Shutters
Minnesota's downtown Minneapolis Marshalls location will close on January 14th, 2023. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr) The store is located on Nicollet Mall and South 7th Street. A spokesperson is quoted as saying,
Accesso signed 307,000 square feet of leases at Minneapolis’ IDS Center in 2022
Accesso, an investment manager and operator of multi-tenant office and multifamily assets, signed more than 307,000 square feet of leases in 2022 at the IDS Center in Minneapolis. This total includes about 28,000 square feet of renewals in November alone and one new lease with Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP...
Minnesota to gain two Caribou Cabins this month
Courtesy of Newsworthy Communications / Caribou Coffee. Zimmerman gained a new Caribou Coffee this month and a second opening is planned for Elk River this week. Both new coffeehouses are Caribou Cabin locations, which feature a drive-thru and walk-up window but do not accommodate indoor seating. The Zimmerman location opened...
As transit agencies cut service, people in wheelchairs get stranded
One day in late August, a Metro Transit driver of a Route 18 bus, which runs between Minneapolis and Bloomington on Nicollet Avenue, told Leroy Mitchell to get off of his scooter-style wheelchair or disembark to make room for riders boarding an already-crowded bus. Mitchell, a south Minneapolis resident, wasn’t able to. “I said [to […] The post As transit agencies cut service, people in wheelchairs get stranded appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
What to expect at Watershed Spa, the first communal bath house in the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — Last Monday evening, I trekked through the cold toward a quiet spa in Northeast Minneapolis, feeling excited, but oddly nervous. It was the night before I was set to film a story on Minnesota’s first public bathhouse, at Watershed Spa, so the spa had arranged for me to try the experience myself.
Minneapolis Area Realtors Start Policy Changes to Reduce Racial Homeownership Gap
The Minneapolis Area Realtors (MAR) issued a public apology in October claiming responsibility for systemic racism in the region’s home buying market. Leaders of MAR say its members were complicit in blocking people of color from purchasing homes in white neighborhoods. MAR’s Jackie Berry spoke with CCX News about the changes being made.
Northern Minnesota native wins global photography award
EDINA, Minn. - As a photographer, Cynthia Dickinson knows full well how sunlight at certain times of day, the golden hours at sunrise and sunset, can make magic. But Dickinson has also found magic in darkness, or at least very low light. Dickinson's rainy-evening photo of a stream near Ely,...
Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years
Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
Marshalls in Minneapolis closing
MINNEAPOLIS — Marshalls in downtown Minneapolis will be closing for good in early 2023. The store, located at 40 S. 7th St., is expected to close on Jan. 14, according to a statement from Marshalls' parent company TJX Companies. "We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies,...
Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month
MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
UPDATE: Light Rail back online in downtown MPLS
MINNEAPOLIS — UPDATE: The power issue which temporarily caused the light rails trains to stop running in downtown Minneapolis has been resolved and trains are resuming at U.S. Bank Stadium and Target Field stations, according to Metro Transit. UPDATE: Limited replacement buses will run between U.S. Bank Stadium and...
The Pohlad Brothers Formally Honored as People of the Year
In many ways, the Pohlad family has shaped downtown Minneapolis. Their development company, United Properties, has built several big-name towers around here, including the recently completed Four Seasons hotel, the city’s first five-star hotel. Despite that, the three brothers leading the family’s holding company have maintained an air of deference and humility. Though they tend to keep a low profile, the brothers are some of the city’s biggest cheerleaders.
Flight from LA to Montreal diverted to MSP due to 'reported engine malfunction'
MINNEAPOLIS — A flight from Los Angeles to Montreal was diverted to The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Monday because of a "reported engine malfunction," according to airport officials. The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) confirmed that an Air Canada Airbus A200-300 aircraft landed at MSP safely, and was inspected by...
Teen shot on Lake Street in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in Minneapolis Saturday night.It happened on the 1800 block of East Lake Street around 9:45 p.m., according to the city's police department.Police said the shooting was survivable.No arrests have been made.
Light rail: A year in review
The platform of the Golden Triangle light rail station last Friday was flocked with snow. Work shoe impressions passed under signs that read: “to SouthWest Station” and “to Union Depot.” No passengers will board LRT cars here until, maybe, 2027. Two sets of rails cross adjacent West 70th Street to the south. To the north, [...]
Minneapolis to buy gas station at site of Floyd's murder
MINNEAPOLIS — The city of Minneapolis has decided to buy the boarded-up Speedway gas station at the intersection where George Floyd was killed by police and turn it into a racial justice healing center and permanent memorial. The City Council voted unanimously Thursday to purchase the gas station at...
Pinky Swear Foundation hits donation milestone
EDINA, Minnesota — The Pinky Swear Foundation reached a milestone. In nearly 20 years, the nonprofit has given away more than $20 million in donations to kids living with cancer and their families. Two decades ago, 9-year-old Mitch Chepokas made the first pinky swear with his dad, Steve. When...
Why Minneapolis Hilton's foreclosure may be more about the owners past than downtown's future
MINNEAPOLIS -- Is the Twin Cities' largest hotel on your Christmas wish list? It can be, if you have the cash.The 826-room Hilton Minneapolis hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction next month after a Hennepin County judge ordered the property into foreclosure. The property's owners, Chicago-based Walton Street Capital and California-based Haberhill, owe more than $200 million, according to court documents.The Hilton stayed open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, though court filings show the property owners missed their first mortgage payment on a $180,000,000 loan in April 2020.Wells Fargo, the loan's underwriter, as well as...
Minnesota Christmas Train Rides (2022): A Complete Guide
Christmas-themed train rides are very popular events all across the country, which draw thousands of patrons annually. They are a fantastic way to spend time with the little ones. Each organization's event is slightly different (unless it is an officially licensed "The Polar Express" trip) but typically includes a trip...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and will be making eight stops in Minnesota. From Dec. 11-13, the locomotive will stop in Winona, Wabasha, Hastings, Cottage Grove, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, and Minneapolis. The holiday tradition returns for the first in-person cross-continent...
