wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State facing adversity after loss to Bellarmine
Murray State's men's basketball team has already suffered four losses this season, but head coach Steve Prohm called their most recent loss to Bellarmine the first real adversity his team has faced all season. As the Racers start to approach the heart of their season, how they respond from that...
wpsdlocal6.com
Prohm: Racers lacked urgency in loss to Bellarmine
PADUCAH — For a Murray State team that's shown a lot of potential early this season, Saturday's result against Bellarmine was pretty puzzling. The Racers got down by as much as 18 to the Knights, and while they ultimately battled back, it was very much a winnable game for Murray State.
wsonradio.com
Colonels 2nd Upset In Less Than 24 Hours
The Henderson County Colonels faced off against the Rossview Hawks from Clarksville, Tennessee at Calloway County High School in the Kentucky-Tennessee Classic. In the first quarter, the Hawks outscored the Colonels 17-15 despite 11 of the Colonels 15 points coming from Cooper Davenport in the quarter. In the second quarter, the Colonels would outscore the Hawks 21-13, as the score at halftime was a 6 point lead for the Colonels with the score 36-30.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray Middle School chess team wins team title at McCracken County Scholastic Chess Tournament
MURRAY, KY — The Murray Middle School Chess team placed first overall in the McCracken County Scholastic Chess Tournament on Dec. 3. Murray Independent Schools says the middle school had 13 students who took part in the tournament, participating in four rounds of chess. The Paducah Sun reports that...
wpsdlocal6.com
Volunteer from Alabama continues to help tornado survivors in west Kentucky
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — It's been over a year since the December 2021 tornado outbreak tore through western Kentucky. Volunteers continue to give of their time, skills and resources to help those in need. Dennis Hinds of Alabama is one of those volunteers. A year ago, his plans were...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues
FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs. It left her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction.
wpsdlocal6.com
Calloway County instructional assistant receives Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional Award
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — In a surprise ceremony, the Kentucky Department of Education and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman presented the 2023 Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional Award to Michael Wright. The award recognizes classified school employees who make vital contributions to their school districts and students' success. Wright works...
wpsdlocal6.com
Asia Burnett to take reins as WKMS station manager in January
MURRAY, KY — Starting next month, local public radio station WKMS will have a new station manager. Murray State University on Monday announced that Asia Burnett will officially step into the role on Jan. 1. Burnett has been working as the Murray public radio station's interim manager since July,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Jewish high school students volunteer in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — A group of 12 students from the Yeshiva University High School for Boys in New York are in Mayfield, Kentucky, helping with ongoing cleanup efforts after last December's deadly tornado outbreak. The group is focusing on long-term disaster relief. On Monday, the boys helped rebuild structures...
wpsdlocal6.com
Update: 11-year-olds responsible for school threat, St. Mary to resume classes Tuesday
PADUCAH — St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden says a threat has been resolved, offering more details about the event — which caused a closure Monday morning. According to a follow-up from Hayden, a Kentucky resident reported receiving a FaceTime request from an unknown group text. They say once they were on the call, "a statement was made concerning a threat to St. Mary." Hayden says police determined the source of the call were two 11-year-olds with no connection to St. Mary or means to carry out the threat made.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wpsdlocal6.com
West Kentucky man charged with attempted murder of a peace officer in southern Illinois
HARDIN COUNTY, IL — A Salem, Kentucky, man is charged with attempted murder of a peace office after the Hardin County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office says he led deputies on a high-speed chase during which he allegedly tried to crash into law enforcement vehicles. The sheriff's office says deputies tried...
wpsdlocal6.com
Memorial walk honors lives lost in December 2021 tornado outbreak
MAYFIELD, KY — In honor of the one-year anniversary of the December 2021 tornado outbreak, the Fraternal Order of Police held a memorial walk in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Saturday. Hundreds of people walked the 2-mile route from the site where the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory once stood to...
This Small BBQ Joint in Kentucky has Been Named One of the Most Legendary Restaurants in the South
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Kentucky. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
wfcnnews.com
wdrb.com
Manufacturing company bringing new jobs to Mayfield, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Days before the first anniversary of the deadly tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, a company has announced it's bringing 80 jobs to town. Osmundson Manufacturing Company said it will increase manufacturing production in Mayfield. The company said it's the only American company making high quality disc, seeder...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wake up Weather: 12/13/2022
PADUCAH — Highs in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon with clouds increasing throughout the day. Rain will move into our region between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. continuing eastward through the night and into Wednesday morning.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield City Attorney Bo Neely stepping down, gives heartfelt goodbye
MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield City Attorney Bo Neely is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities. Neely has served as the city's attorney since 2020, and he handled a large amount of the city's complex recovery process after the December 2021 tornado outbreak with the federal government and other national organizations. His own law office was destroyed in the tornado outbreak.
wpsdlocal6.com
Power outage affecting traffic signals in Marion, Kentucky
MARION, KY — Two traffic signals are out of service because of a power outage in downtown Marion, Kentucky, the state transportation cabinet says. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says, because of the outage, traffic is backed up at the intersection of South Main Street and Gum Street and the intersection of Main Street and Bellville Street next to the Crittenden County Courthouse.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield Rebuilds gives final report to Mayfield City Council as rebuilding gears up
MAYFIELD, KY — One year after deadly tornadoes moved through the Local 6 area, the Mayfield City Council is getting a look at what the future of rebuilding could look like. Mayfield Rebuilds gave a presentation to the city council on Monday, as the city's urban planner gets ready to make designs for redevelopment.
