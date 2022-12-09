ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IL

Freed Russian arms dealer released from Illinois prison with notorious past

By Kayla Shepperd, Jeff Bernthal
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PhcQY_0jcaU8J300

MARION, Ill. – The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was released in exchange for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russia .

The prison has a notorious past. It was once considered a supermax security facility with the toughest security measures in the country. Prisoner uprisings and the murder of two guards in the 1980s led to a 23-year lockdown.

The prison has since been turned into a medium security facility, allowing more prisoners to be held there. Some notorious prisoners who have served time in Marion include New York crime boss John Gotti and former Major League Baseball star Pete Rose.

Top story: Car thieves striking more in the daytime, causing concerns

News of the prisoner exchange was greeted with mixed emotions outside the prison. Johnson County resident Beth McFaren was happy for Griner, but has doubts about whether releasing Bout was necessary.

“Is there some other, less dangerous person we could have released to get her back?” McFaren said.

The case of former U.S. marine Paul Whelan has also raised some concerns. Some question why more could not be done to bring him home.

“You got a marine still sitting over there that’s been over there, and this country really needs to back their military,” said Rudy Sowers, a Nashville, Illinois resident. “It’s a bad deal.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wish989.com

Kemmerling Returned from IDOC for Jefferson County Retrial

MT. VERNON – A 23-year-old Mt. Vernon man was returned Thursday to the Jefferson County Jail from the Illinois Department of Corrections so he can be retried on a 2019 case charging him with gun related offenses. Jamaro Kemmerling was sentenced three years ago to 20 years in prison...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Salem man charged with attempted murders of police in southern Illinois

A Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of two police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two southern Illinois counties. According to Hardin County deputies, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Kentucky, but he fled at speeds of 105 mph in a 25 mph zone.
SALEM, KY
KFVS12

Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Jackson Co., Ill.

A Lyon County, Ky. teen is accused of arson and trying to get people to shoot two of his relatives. Work began Monday on an intersection in Sikeston, Mo. Jackson organization delivers dozens of trucks for Toys For Tots. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. A Jackson organization is doing their...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
newsnationnow.com

Southern Illinois prison that held Viktor Bout described

‘Strengthened perimeters’: Illinois prison that held Viktor Bout described. (NewsNation) — Viktor Bout was released from a medium-security facility in Marion, Illinois, in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange for WNBA star Brittney Griner. Bout had not been scheduled to be released until 2029. Now, the Federal Bureau of...
MARION, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Car chase ends up in attempted murder charges

HARDIN COUNTY, IL — After fleeing a traffic stop and leading deputies on a car chase, a Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of a peace officer and aggregated fleeing. Hardin County sheriff's deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation...
HARDIN COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah man arrested after deputies discover over 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine in car, authorities say

PADUCAH — A Paducah man is facing multiple charges after a traffic-stop led deputies to uncover crystal meth, pills, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia, they say. According to a Monday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Daniel Miller was arrested and charged after deputies found 119.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine, eight suspected Adderall pills, 12 suspected clonazepam pills, 2.7 grams of marijuana, plastic baggies, and $298 in cash believed to be proceeds from trafficking illegal narcotics.
PADUCAH, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, December 11th, 2022

A 25-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Wamac Police on a felony failure to appear warrant on pending felony and misdemeanor theft charges. Jacob White of Devonia Drive was taken to the Marion County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bond.
CENTRALIA, IL
wjpf.com

One arrested after Jackson County house fire

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A person has been arrested on arson charges after a house fire in Jackson County. At about 5:00 p.m. Saturday, multiple fire departments responded to the fire near the corner of Reed Station Road and Dillinger Road. Firefighters stayed on the scene for over 6 hours and came back the next morning to put our any remaining hotspots.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Update: 11-year-olds responsible for school threat, St. Mary to resume classes Tuesday

PADUCAH — St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden says a threat has been resolved, offering more details about the event — which caused a closure Monday morning. According to a follow-up from Hayden, a Kentucky resident reported receiving a FaceTime request from an unknown group text. They say once they were on the call, "a statement was made concerning a threat to St. Mary." Hayden says police determined the source of the call were two 11-year-olds with no connection to St. Mary or means to carry out the threat made.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Man stabbed, suspect in custody

A Sikeston man was found guilty earlier today for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale man. Bringing awareness to mental health and drug addiction in the Bootheel. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A major conference in the Heartland today that focused on addiction and mental health.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Four-car pileup in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A few people were injured in a four-car pileup between East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Illinois. The crash occurred on Route 3 southbound on Thursday night, December 8. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, there were no fatalities. The incident is still under...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
Oxford Eagle

Journey from Missouri had ups and downs

How’d you get where you are now? Christmas humble, thankful. I’m largely in Oxford, Ole Miss since 1988, because of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) in Cape Girardeau, MO. Fraternities, sororities often get a bum rap, but this Pike fraternity saved my...
OXFORD, MS
wpsdlocal6.com

Southern Illinois to get new '730' area code after 22 year delay

SPRINGFIELD, IL — Some southern Illinois residents may see an unfamiliar area code next year when they request new service or an additional line. According to a release from the State of Illinois, the 730 area code is coming to southern Illinois in July of 2023. The are code will cover part or all of 37 Illinois counties, including communities like: Alton, Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, Centralia, E. St. Louis, Edwardsville, and Marion.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy