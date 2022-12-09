Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT: Tracking passing showers and then slower winds later this week
Winds will ease slightly, with only minimal showers Saturday. Mostly dry conditions are expected Saturday, with a slight increase in showers Sunday and Monday. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 9, 2022. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:27 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Search underway for missing snorkeler who apparently suffered shark bite off Maui
The search stopped at sundown and will continue at daybreak Friday morning. No word yet on the extent of injuries or what caused the crash. ‘Absolutely essential’: Lawmakers revive plans to acquire, restore Wahiawa Dam. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. State legislators are reviving plans to acquire Lake Wilson...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State calls on Department of Defense to publicly release video of toxic spill at Red Hill
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health Department officials are calling on the U.S. Department of Defense to publicly release video of a toxic foam spill at Red Hill. This comes just a day after officials from DOH and the EPA viewed footage of the spill at the military facility. The Joint Task...
Bad smell in Mount Dora possibly linked to facilities getting worse, residents say
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — People living in and around Mount Dora want answers about a foul smell they say has made living there almost unbearable. Back in October, the State Department of Environmental Protection noted two different facilities could be part of the problem. Some neighbors said this week...
Open casting call on Big Island for Two Breaths movie
A University of Southern California thesis film team is coming to Hawai'i Island for an open casting call for a new feature film named Two Breaths.
Twin Cities radio host Matt McNeil seriously injured in crash
A Twin Cities radio host has suffered "serious" injuries in a crash Thursday evening. A tweet from the account of Matt McNeil says the incident happened when he was driving home from work and was "rear-ended." McNeil hosts The Matt McNeil Show between 3-5 p.m. on AM950, which describes itself...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Gas prices drop on mainland, but not in Hawaii
Still haven't finished your Christmas shopping? Check out this craft fair!. The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair starts this Friday at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Honolulu Marathon is the only race that gives out t-shirts to finishers. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. "It's an interesting time capsule and it'll...
Officials respond to shark incident off Keawakapu Beach
KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials responded to a possible shark incident in waters off Maui on Thursday afternoon, according to DLNR. Reports came in just before Noon that a possible encounter took place 50 yards offshore of Keawakapu Point. The Maui Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard are searching the area to account for all […]
activenorcal.com
Avalanche Reported Just Outside of Mt. Shasta Ski Park
With the snow dumping on the Northern California mountains on Saturday, the Mt. Shasta Ski Park opened to the public for a transformative season on the mountain. Just outside the boundaries of the ski park on opening day, a dangerous avalanche was occurring. The Mount Shasta Avalanche Center reported a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kauai police seeks public help in locating missing Utah woman
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Officials said 32-year-old Natasha Nicole Sanchez of Utah, was reported missing on Nov. 29. Police said she was last seen in the area of mile marker 8 on the Kalalau trail...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Search continues into second day for missing woman who apparently suffered shark bite off Maui
Jamey Tucker rounded up some gadgets that the people on your list may have never heard of. The Honolulu Marathon says 27,000 thousand people have signed up compared to 16,000 last year. Team Hawaii needs your help as they hit the waters for World Para Surfing Championship. Updated: 4 hours...
hawaiinewsnow.com
USGS: Kilauea volcano eruption ceases; lava lake completely crusted over
Kilauea volcano’s summit eruption has paused, the USGS says. Abigail Kawananakoa, ‘the last alii’ and a lifelong champion of Native Hawaiian causes, dies at 96. Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, known as the “last alii” and a revered philanthropist, has died at 96. Monday's Midday...
hawaiinewsnow.com
EPA, DOH letter reveals ‘forever chemicals’ were detected in groundwater near Red Hill last year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - PFAS, known as “forever chemicals,” was detected in groundwater samples last December, according to a letter from the EPA and state to Navy officials. The Nov. 2, 2022 letter obtained by Hawaii News Now, was addressed to the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC Hawaii) and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Team Hawaii needs your help as they hit the waters for World Para Surfing Championship
“I’m grateful to be alive, I think God was definitely looking watching over me." A suspect who was involved in a police standoff at a Waikiki hotel was shot and killed by officers following an hours-long barricade situation, officials said. What The Tech?. What the Tech: Tech gadget ideas...
Strong Pacific storm brings snow to Oregon Cascades, Sierra Nevada; ‘dragon storm’ sends heavy rain, high winds over California
A Pacific storm uncoiling itself over California with heavy rain and snow is forecast to deliver a severe risk for tornadoes, high winds and thunderstorms across parts of Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas by the middle of next week. Upwards of 2 inches of rain could drop suddenly in the valleys...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Breezy trades into the weekend
Mostly dry conditions are expected Saturday, with a slight increase in showers Sunday and Monday. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 9, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Breezy winds expected to back off by Wednesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trades will ease a bit Monday into Tuesday, but locally breezy conditions are expected to continue. Light to moderate showers will continue to primarily impact windward and mauka areas during the next few days. Some brief downpours will be possible especially over windward Maui and the Big Island on Monday. Winds will diminish and rain chances will briefly decrease around mid week as a cold front approaches from the northwest. The cold front could bring an increase in wet weather Thursday night and Friday, which could linger into the weekend.
hawaiinewsnow.com
28 billion gallons of lava later, Kilauea eruption at summit crater is on pause
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kilauea volcano’s summit eruption has paused, the USGS says. Officials said since the eruption started on Sept. 29, 2021, more than 29 billion gallons of lava has spewed out into the summit’s Halemaumau Crater ― raising the floor by about 469 feet. “Over the...
Arizona witness reports fireballs shooting off nearby mountain
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: At the date and time of the witness report, the city of Benson was having its 5th Annual Lantern Festival where thousands of Chinese lanterns were lifted off into the night sky at about 8 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State flags across Hawaii lowered to half-staff to honor Abigail Kawananakoa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Native Hawaiians mourn the death of royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, state flags have been lowered to half-staff in her honor. Gov. Josh Green issued the flag order in light of her passing Sunday evening. She was 96 years old. The flag order will be in place...
Comments / 0