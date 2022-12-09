ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT: Tracking passing showers and then slower winds later this week

Winds will ease slightly, with only minimal showers Saturday. Mostly dry conditions are expected Saturday, with a slight increase in showers Sunday and Monday. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 9, 2022. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:27 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Gas prices drop on mainland, but not in Hawaii

Still haven't finished your Christmas shopping? Check out this craft fair!. The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair starts this Friday at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Honolulu Marathon is the only race that gives out t-shirts to finishers. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. "It's an interesting time capsule and it'll...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Officials respond to shark incident off Keawakapu Beach

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials responded to a possible shark incident in waters off Maui on Thursday afternoon, according to DLNR. Reports came in just before Noon that a possible encounter took place 50 yards offshore of Keawakapu Point. The Maui Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard are searching the area to account for all […]
HAWAII STATE
activenorcal.com

Avalanche Reported Just Outside of Mt. Shasta Ski Park

With the snow dumping on the Northern California mountains on Saturday, the Mt. Shasta Ski Park opened to the public for a transformative season on the mountain. Just outside the boundaries of the ski park on opening day, a dangerous avalanche was occurring. The Mount Shasta Avalanche Center reported a...
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kauai police seeks public help in locating missing Utah woman

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Officials said 32-year-old Natasha Nicole Sanchez of Utah, was reported missing on Nov. 29. Police said she was last seen in the area of mile marker 8 on the Kalalau trail...
UTAH STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

USGS: Kilauea volcano eruption ceases; lava lake completely crusted over

Kilauea volcano’s summit eruption has paused, the USGS says. Abigail Kawananakoa, ‘the last alii’ and a lifelong champion of Native Hawaiian causes, dies at 96. Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, known as the “last alii” and a revered philanthropist, has died at 96. Monday's Midday...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Breezy trades into the weekend

Mostly dry conditions are expected Saturday, with a slight increase in showers Sunday and Monday. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 9, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Breezy winds expected to back off by Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trades will ease a bit Monday into Tuesday, but locally breezy conditions are expected to continue. Light to moderate showers will continue to primarily impact windward and mauka areas during the next few days. Some brief downpours will be possible especially over windward Maui and the Big Island on Monday. Winds will diminish and rain chances will briefly decrease around mid week as a cold front approaches from the northwest. The cold front could bring an increase in wet weather Thursday night and Friday, which could linger into the weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy