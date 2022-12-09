Westminster, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Santa Monica. The Oak Park High School soccer team will have a game with Crossroads High School on December 12, 2022, 16:00:00. The Oak Park High School soccer team will have a game with Crossroads High School on December 12, 2022, 17:30:00.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO