Louisiana State

New York Post

NJ sailboat with two men aboard goes missing on the way to Florida

Authorities are looking for two men who set sail from New Jersey in a 30-foot vessel that is “overdue” for its arrival in Florida, the US Coast Guard said Monday. Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, took off from Cape May in the Catalina sailboat dubbed the “Atrevida II” and were last seen on Dec. 3 when the vessel departed from Oregon Inlet, in North Carolina, according to the Coast Guard. Coast Guard officials suspect the boat might have stopped in Morehead City, North Carolina, but stressed that is not confirmed. The final destination for the New Jersey-registered boat was supposed to be Marathon, Florida. The boat has a bluish-purple hull with a white superstructure and white sails, the Coast Guard said. Previous 1 of 3 Next “(We are) looking for your help in locating an overdue 30-foot Catalina sailboat,” the Coast Guard stated in a social media post. 
CAPE MAY, NJ
knowol.com

Map of Texas and Loyal Colonies, sometimes referred to as the United States

The historic map of Texas is a nostalgic and humorous representation of the state created in the 1960’s. The map depicts Texas as the greatest state in the Union, with various illustrations and historical footnotes throughout. Some of the drawings on the map refer to Texan women as the “most beautiful ladies on Earth”, Dallas is the city with the “most money in the world”, Austin is the “Capitol of the Universe”, and more.
TEXAS STATE

