Authorities are looking for two men who set sail from New Jersey in a 30-foot vessel that is “overdue” for its arrival in Florida, the US Coast Guard said Monday. Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, took off from Cape May in the Catalina sailboat dubbed the “Atrevida II” and were last seen on Dec. 3 when the vessel departed from Oregon Inlet, in North Carolina, according to the Coast Guard. Coast Guard officials suspect the boat might have stopped in Morehead City, North Carolina, but stressed that is not confirmed. The final destination for the New Jersey-registered boat was supposed to be Marathon, Florida. The boat has a bluish-purple hull with a white superstructure and white sails, the Coast Guard said. Previous 1 of 3 Next “(We are) looking for your help in locating an overdue 30-foot Catalina sailboat,” the Coast Guard stated in a social media post.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 16 MINUTES AGO