Bellevue, NE

WOWT

Omaha bars want in on COVID relief money

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday, applications opened and closed for Douglas County restaurants to get thousands in COVID relief money from ARPA funds. It closed the same day it opened because of such high demand and a limited amount of funds. But bars say they could use the help too.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Schools in Omaha challenged by ‘tripledemic’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Schools just can’t catch a break. After dealing with COVID and the teacher shortage for the past couple of years, now educators are faced with a “tripledemic:” COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. Add a national teacher shortage to the mix, and keeping classrooms...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Omaha Westside’s Lloyd includes Nebraska in final five

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Omaha Westside dual-sport star Jaylen Lloyd announced his final five college choices Sunday. Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nebraska and Texas Tech all made the cut. Lloyd runs track and plays football. He was slated to make a college commitment on Nov. 26, but pushed back the date....
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In response to pushback on gender-identity policies announced over the summer, the Archdiocese of Omaha released a revised policy on Friday “rooted in the Catholic understanding of gender.”. The initial policy changes announced in August — and set to go into effect Jan. 1 —...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Class A state tennis moved from Omaha’s Koch Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is a sign -- but you can’t see the tennis center from 124th and West Maple Road. There are 27 regulation courts at the Koch Center and at one time this Omaha facility was one of the largest tennis facilities in the midwest., and one of the best in the country.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Building fire in Washington County extinguished overnight

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. — A large building fire reported in Washington County, Nebraska, was extinguished early Friday morning. The sheriff's office tweeted the fire was on County Road 6 and County Road P10, east of Winslow. Crews from multiple fire departments responded to the scene around 6 p.m. Sunday....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha Public Schools to review changes to student bus ride policy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools is expected to discuss the district’s planned school bus changes at its meeting Monday. The board meets at 6 p.m. at the OPS Teacher and Administration Center building, located at 3215 Cuming Street. OPS also livestreams its meetings on its website. Fueled...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Bennington schools superintendent to retire

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The superintendent of Bennington Public Schools will retire at the end of the school year. Dr. Terry Haack’s announcement will be made official at the board meeting on Monday night, followed by a vote to amend his contract to reflect the Spring 2023 end date. Haack has served as the Bennington superintendent for 19 years, according to a release from the district.
BENNINGTON, NE
Western Iowa Today

Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores

(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
DES MOINES, IA
WOWT

Monday Dec. 12 COVID-19 update: 6 deaths reported in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department no longer publishes its COVID-19 dashboard. Instead, the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 9

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 9. Customers of a metro area contractor are angry that their home improvement projects won’t be done by the holidays. 5. Search continues for Cari...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Student crossing concern in west Omaha

Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 22 hours ago. The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Omaha development lands first major office tenant and restaurant

OMAHA — Two years after construction wrapped up, the downtown Capitol District’s three-story mixed-use building is welcoming its first major office tenant. Deloitte, an international audit and consulting firm, in mid-December will relocate its Omaha workforce to the structure’s top floor, marking the first traditional office-user at the Capitol District site touted primarily as an entertainment district.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha area nonprofit prepares for annual bike ride

A heavy layer of frost this morning with temperatures near 20 to start. Plenty of sunshine on the way for the rest of the day with highs in the mid-40s. Rain and possibly storms on the way by Monday night. Quiet Sunday, stormy next week. Updated: 23 hours ago. A...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha girl makes dozens of free, handmade hats for cancer patients

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One Omaha girl is spreading kindness through craft. Sage Barba is 11 years old and makes hats for people battling cancer that may be going through treatment and losing their hair. “First my grandpa gave me this machine, and then my great grandma donated a whole...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha City Council to vote on affordable housing action plan

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council is scheduled to vote on its affordable housing action plan next week. Many agree there is a great need for affordable housing in the city and city officials believe Omaha needs more affordable and market-rate housing. Right now construction crews are preparing...
OMAHA, NE

