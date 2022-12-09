Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Woman Claims Her Dad is a Serial Killer with 70 VictimsNikThurman, IA
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
WOWT
Omaha bars want in on COVID relief money
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday, applications opened and closed for Douglas County restaurants to get thousands in COVID relief money from ARPA funds. It closed the same day it opened because of such high demand and a limited amount of funds. But bars say they could use the help too.
WOWT
Schools in Omaha challenged by ‘tripledemic’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Schools just can’t catch a break. After dealing with COVID and the teacher shortage for the past couple of years, now educators are faced with a “tripledemic:” COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. Add a national teacher shortage to the mix, and keeping classrooms...
KSNB Local4
Omaha Westside’s Lloyd includes Nebraska in final five
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Omaha Westside dual-sport star Jaylen Lloyd announced his final five college choices Sunday. Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nebraska and Texas Tech all made the cut. Lloyd runs track and plays football. He was slated to make a college commitment on Nov. 26, but pushed back the date....
nebraskaexaminer.com
Researcher says data on contaminants linked to chicken barn litter was misinterpreted
LINCOLN — The researcher whose report on contamination of eastern Nebraska streams associated with litter removed from huge chicken barns that supply poultry to Costco says his findings were misinterpreted by supporters of the barns. Matt Sutton, a Des Moines-based geologist, said three years of research provided an indication...
WOWT
Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In response to pushback on gender-identity policies announced over the summer, the Archdiocese of Omaha released a revised policy on Friday “rooted in the Catholic understanding of gender.”. The initial policy changes announced in August — and set to go into effect Jan. 1 —...
klkntv.com
Nebraska senator confident his divisive gun rights bill will pass this legislative session
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The new legislative session is just weeks away and one state lawmaker believes some controversial bills have a good chance at passing. Senator Tom Brewer says that includes his gun rights bill which would bring permitless carry to Nebraska. The proposal fell just two votes...
WOWT
Class A state tennis moved from Omaha’s Koch Center
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is a sign -- but you can’t see the tennis center from 124th and West Maple Road. There are 27 regulation courts at the Koch Center and at one time this Omaha facility was one of the largest tennis facilities in the midwest., and one of the best in the country.
KETV.com
Building fire in Washington County extinguished overnight
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. — A large building fire reported in Washington County, Nebraska, was extinguished early Friday morning. The sheriff's office tweeted the fire was on County Road 6 and County Road P10, east of Winslow. Crews from multiple fire departments responded to the scene around 6 p.m. Sunday....
WOWT
Omaha Public Schools to review changes to student bus ride policy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools is expected to discuss the district’s planned school bus changes at its meeting Monday. The board meets at 6 p.m. at the OPS Teacher and Administration Center building, located at 3215 Cuming Street. OPS also livestreams its meetings on its website. Fueled...
WOWT
Bennington schools superintendent to retire
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The superintendent of Bennington Public Schools will retire at the end of the school year. Dr. Terry Haack’s announcement will be made official at the board meeting on Monday night, followed by a vote to amend his contract to reflect the Spring 2023 end date. Haack has served as the Bennington superintendent for 19 years, according to a release from the district.
Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores
(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
WOWT
Monday Dec. 12 COVID-19 update: 6 deaths reported in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department no longer publishes its COVID-19 dashboard. Instead, the...
Nebraska secretary of state to discuss accuracy of vote count
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, who is facing a legal challenge over a recount in a tight Lincoln legislative race, has scheduled a press conference Monday to discuss the 2022 general election.
WOWT
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 9
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 9. Customers of a metro area contractor are angry that their home improvement projects won’t be done by the holidays. 5. Search continues for Cari...
WOWT
Student crossing concern in west Omaha
Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 22 hours ago. The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but...
KETV.com
Attorney General will prosecute 'unlicensed midwife' for home birth after baby dies
OMAHA, Neb. — A South Dakota woman is charged after an Omaha infant's death during a home birth. KETV NewsWatch 7 first reported this story in March, when Douglas County deputies were called to a west Omaha home for a newborn that wasn't breathing. Now, the Nebraska Attorney General...
Omaha development lands first major office tenant and restaurant
OMAHA — Two years after construction wrapped up, the downtown Capitol District’s three-story mixed-use building is welcoming its first major office tenant. Deloitte, an international audit and consulting firm, in mid-December will relocate its Omaha workforce to the structure’s top floor, marking the first traditional office-user at the Capitol District site touted primarily as an entertainment district.
WOWT
Omaha area nonprofit prepares for annual bike ride
A heavy layer of frost this morning with temperatures near 20 to start. Plenty of sunshine on the way for the rest of the day with highs in the mid-40s. Rain and possibly storms on the way by Monday night. Quiet Sunday, stormy next week. Updated: 23 hours ago. A...
WOWT
Omaha girl makes dozens of free, handmade hats for cancer patients
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One Omaha girl is spreading kindness through craft. Sage Barba is 11 years old and makes hats for people battling cancer that may be going through treatment and losing their hair. “First my grandpa gave me this machine, and then my great grandma donated a whole...
WOWT
Omaha City Council to vote on affordable housing action plan
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council is scheduled to vote on its affordable housing action plan next week. Many agree there is a great need for affordable housing in the city and city officials believe Omaha needs more affordable and market-rate housing. Right now construction crews are preparing...
