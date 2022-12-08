It might be fair to say the Outer Banks “Pottery Family,” was born in Robin York’s pottery class on the Dare County campus of the College of the Albemarle. Four members of the “Family”— Skyla Lamberto-Egan, Genevieve Stewart, Lauren Evans, and Maggie Wilson — who each own a ceramics business on the Outer Banks, got to know each other in York’s class, fell in love with the craft, and went on to build their own style, followings, and businesses.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO