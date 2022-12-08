ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Announces Launch of Recently Redesigned Website

The Dare County website redesign process began in early 2022, when the Dare County Public Relations Department issued a community survey seeking feedback from the public. The survey asked users which aspects of the existing website were used most frequently, which features users felt worked well and which features they thought could be improved through a redesign.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Local REALTOR® Selected for National Association of REALTORS® Leadership Academy

Nags Head, NC – Local REALTOR® Kimberly Endre has been selected to be a member of the prestigious National Association of REALTORS® Leadership Academy (NARLA). Says Endre, “I am truly humbled and honored to have been selected for the 2023 NARLA class. I am over the moon excited to take this journey and can’t wait to share what I learn!” Each year NARLA identifies, inspires and mentors only 20 emerging REALTOR® leaders from the local and state level associations of REALTORS®.
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

James C. Gibbons of Coinjock, December 9

James “Pepere” Christopher Gibbons, age 72, of Coinjock, NC died on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Nashua, NH on October 12, 1950 to the late Bernard Gibbons and Gabrielle Bergeron Gibbons, he was the husband of Kathleen A. Gibbons. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1980-1995 as a CPO/E7. He then worked at College of the Albemarle as an Associate Professor Computer Systems and Electronics Technologies for sixteen years and retired in 2017.
COINJOCK, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Belhaven woman lands record speckled trout

Cathy Jones knew the fish on the end of her line was different than most of the speckled trout she catches from her family dock on Pungo Creek. It had breeched during the 15-minute fight, giving her an idea of its massive size in a back-and-forth battle to land the giant fish.
BELHAVEN, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Christmas Closures and Trash Collection Changes

All Dare County offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022; Saturday, December 24, 2022; Monday, December 26, 2022; and Tuesday, December 27, 2022 in observance of the Christmas holiday. The Dare County C&D Landfill, Buxton Transfer Station and Manteo Recycle Yard will be closed on Friday, December 23,...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

How OBX’s ‘Pottery Family’ came together

It might be fair to say the Outer Banks “Pottery Family,” was born in Robin York’s pottery class on the Dare County campus of the College of the Albemarle. Four members of the “Family”— Skyla Lamberto-Egan, Genevieve Stewart, Lauren Evans, and Maggie Wilson — who each own a ceramics business on the Outer Banks, got to know each other in York’s class, fell in love with the craft, and went on to build their own style, followings, and businesses.
DARE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Elizabeth City man charged with murder

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An Elizabeth City man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury Tuesday in connection to the death of a 3-week-old child in November. Tommy Lee Montez, 23, of the 800 block of Greenleaf Street, was booked into Henrico County Jail West in […]
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

The Poulos Christmas House legacy lives on in Wanchese

For Kristy Poulos of Wanchese, decorating her home at 89 Skinner’s Landing for Christmas is about a lot more than just celebrating the holidays. It’s about carrying on the tradition of her parents, Ann and Jim Poulos, who for four decades transformed their Ocean Acres home in Kill Devil Hills into a dazzling display of lights and festive decorations that drew thousands of visitors and earned national recognition.
WANCHESE, NC

