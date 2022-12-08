Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Announces Launch of Recently Redesigned Website
The Dare County website redesign process began in early 2022, when the Dare County Public Relations Department issued a community survey seeking feedback from the public. The survey asked users which aspects of the existing website were used most frequently, which features users felt worked well and which features they thought could be improved through a redesign.
outerbanksvoice.com
Local REALTOR® Selected for National Association of REALTORS® Leadership Academy
Nags Head, NC – Local REALTOR® Kimberly Endre has been selected to be a member of the prestigious National Association of REALTORS® Leadership Academy (NARLA). Says Endre, “I am truly humbled and honored to have been selected for the 2023 NARLA class. I am over the moon excited to take this journey and can’t wait to share what I learn!” Each year NARLA identifies, inspires and mentors only 20 emerging REALTOR® leaders from the local and state level associations of REALTORS®.
outerbanksvoice.com
James C. Gibbons of Coinjock, December 9
James “Pepere” Christopher Gibbons, age 72, of Coinjock, NC died on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Nashua, NH on October 12, 1950 to the late Bernard Gibbons and Gabrielle Bergeron Gibbons, he was the husband of Kathleen A. Gibbons. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1980-1995 as a CPO/E7. He then worked at College of the Albemarle as an Associate Professor Computer Systems and Electronics Technologies for sixteen years and retired in 2017.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Belhaven woman lands record speckled trout
Cathy Jones knew the fish on the end of her line was different than most of the speckled trout she catches from her family dock on Pungo Creek. It had breeched during the 15-minute fight, giving her an idea of its massive size in a back-and-forth battle to land the giant fish.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Christmas Closures and Trash Collection Changes
All Dare County offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022; Saturday, December 24, 2022; Monday, December 26, 2022; and Tuesday, December 27, 2022 in observance of the Christmas holiday. The Dare County C&D Landfill, Buxton Transfer Station and Manteo Recycle Yard will be closed on Friday, December 23,...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Outer Banks Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Beach Road Bottle Shop
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce, along with ribbon cutting sponsor ACE Hardware, held a ribbon cutting on November 17 for Beach Road Bottle Shop, located at 1006 S. Virginia Dare Trail #4 in Kill Devil Hills. Bob Peele, past chair of the Board of Directors and director of Wanchese...
outerbanksvoice.com
How OBX’s ‘Pottery Family’ came together
It might be fair to say the Outer Banks “Pottery Family,” was born in Robin York’s pottery class on the Dare County campus of the College of the Albemarle. Four members of the “Family”— Skyla Lamberto-Egan, Genevieve Stewart, Lauren Evans, and Maggie Wilson — who each own a ceramics business on the Outer Banks, got to know each other in York’s class, fell in love with the craft, and went on to build their own style, followings, and businesses.
This Small North Carolina Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of North Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Tar Heel State?
WITN
POLICE: Man arrested in Virginia after robbing Elizabeth City bank, high-speed chase
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in an Eastern Carolina city say a man is in custody in Virginia after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 54-year-old John Speller III, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Officers...
What killed a 16,000-pound whale that washed ashore on the Outer Banks?
A 16,000-pound, 34-foot-long whale washed ashore on the Outer Banks between Avon and Buxton this week.
WAVY News 10
Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity receives funding to repair homes of seniors
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity has received a $15,000 grant from the Truist Foundation to repair homes of low-income seniors in Pasquotank County. Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity began the home repair program last summer to provide small repairs to low-income senior homeowners....
thecoastlandtimes.com
Spirit of Freedom and Candy Bomber crew set to return to Roanoke Island, donations still needed
The well-known Spirit of Freedom “Candy Bomber” aircraft and crew are set to return to Dare County Regional Airport this coming weekend. This year’s flight will be in memory of Col. Gail Halvorson, the namesake of the Candy Bomber aircraft and reenactment. The plane is set to...
Elizabeth City Fire Department investigate Goodwill fire, seek public assistance
Elizabeth City Fire Department investigate fire of the Goodwill store on Ehringhaus Street, seek public assistance
Armed robbery suspect leads police on chase from Elizabeth City to Chesapeake
A Chesapeake man is in custody after leading North Carolina and Virginia authorities on a chase Friday morning following an armed robbery.
Elizabeth City inmate autopsy reveals cause of death
Elizabeth City inmate dies 2 days after being booked in Albemarle District Jail, autopsy reveals cause of death
Elizabeth City man charged with murder
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An Elizabeth City man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury Tuesday in connection to the death of a 3-week-old child in November. Tommy Lee Montez, 23, of the 800 block of Greenleaf Street, was booked into Henrico County Jail West in […]
13newsnow.com
'Very, very heavy' | Elizabeth City neighbors mourn 3-week-old baby
On Nov. 20, police in Elizabeth City were called to investigate the death of a 3-week-old boy. They've charged Tommy Lee Montez with killing him.
outerbanksvoice.com
The Poulos Christmas House legacy lives on in Wanchese
For Kristy Poulos of Wanchese, decorating her home at 89 Skinner’s Landing for Christmas is about a lot more than just celebrating the holidays. It’s about carrying on the tradition of her parents, Ann and Jim Poulos, who for four decades transformed their Ocean Acres home in Kill Devil Hills into a dazzling display of lights and festive decorations that drew thousands of visitors and earned national recognition.
