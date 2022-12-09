Read full article on original website
This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensBradenton, FL
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Photo Voice Project Highlights Community Issues in University AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
St. Pete homeowner under fire to clean up yard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is on notice from the city and is under fire from his neighbors to clean up his yard. It's not his lawn and shrubs that are the problem, it's all the stuff he's storing in his front yard. What You Need...
Sugar Hill remains top choice for St. Pete faith leader on Tropicana Field redevelopment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Neighbors in St. Petersburg said they believe it's a chance to honor the community displaced when Tropicana Field was built. Sugar Hill Community Partners is still the top choice of the four developers for Bishop Manuel L. Sykes of Bethel Community Baptist Church in St. Petersburg.
Pinellas County workforce in mind as leaders consider housing affordability
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — After a year of dealing with the far-reaching housing crisis, Pinellas County leaders addressed what needs to be accomplished in the years ahead. At a work session Thursday morning, the Pinellas County Board of Commissioners listened to a presentation about housing trends over the last year and goals for 2023.
Body found in retention pond near Gandy Boulevard in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A body was found on Monday in a retention pond off of Interstate 275 and Gandy Boulevard, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. The St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Dive Team assisted with the recovery of the. body. The medical examiner's office is expected to...
Fate of Sarasota superintendent lies in School Board meeting on Tuesday
SARASOTA, Fla. — The final vote on whether to release the superintendent from Sarasota County Public Schools is set for Tuesday evening. Last week Dr. Brennan Asplen reached a separation deal with the school district. Some board members, including those recently elected, voted 4-1 to remove Asplen. They argued that he must go because of low test scores, the handling of new laws and transparency.
Tampa city leaders to focus on uplifting East Tampa and preserving Black history
TAMPA, Fla. — Fixing racist policy of past…with corrective policy of the present. From Black cemeteries that were developed over and erased, to highways that split and isolated African-American communities, Tampa City Council members sounded off at a meeting Thursday morning after a presentation about how to preserve Black history in Tampa.
Tampa boosts funding for affordable housing by $20M
Tampa’s Community Redevelopment Agency is getting $20.2 million in new funding for affordable housing initiatives after its board approved a revised budget Dec. 8. According to a statement from the agency, its Citizens Advisory Committees has spent several weeks recently going over budgets in an effort to increase funding for affordable housing in the city’s eight CRA districts.
TPA delays 'Name the Flamingo' contest as judges review more than 65k entries
TAMPA, Fla. — We'll have to wait a little longer until we can vote on a name for the giant pink flamingo at Tampa International Airport. The airport was originally set to reveal the top three names on Monday before opening up the voting to the public but due to the high volume of entries, the judges need some more time to narrow it down.
Meet Leadership St. Pete’s Class of 2023
Now in its 54th year, one of the nation’s oldest leadership programs is welcoming 40 new, diverse members to its Class of 2023. Leadership St. Pete (LSP), a division of the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce and its nonprofit foundation, consists of a dynamic and intensive six-month experience that promotes and enhances community stewardship. Program officials seek to identify, recruit and develop leaders who encompass the city’s diversity.
Vintage Pinellas: The Penguin
The most unusual building in Pinellas County met the wrecking ball in 1999, but the title remains unchallenged to this day. At 8000 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island – near the southern tip of the area known as Sunset Beach – the Penguin Restaurant was a tri-humped marvel of modern architecture, a 250-foot-long dome made of high-tensile concrete sprayed over steel rebar ribs. Its 7,000 contiguous square feet stood atop pilings 16 feet off the sand, 29 large porthole windows offering diners unparalleled views of shore and sunset.
Red tide isn’t keeping tourists off Pinellas County beaches
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Beachgoers didn’t let a red tide bloom ruin their weekend. Upham Beach in Pinellas County was packed Saturday evening with people eager to watch the sunset, oblivious to the toxins in the water offshore. "The day was fine. We got beautiful photos and enjoyed it,"...
FBI conducting 'court-authorized' activity at Tarpon Springs home
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The FBI said it is conducting a "court-authorized activity" at a home in Tarpon Springs. An agency spokesperson tells 10 Tampa Bay no further details are available at this time. When a crew arrived at the scene, there was still heavy police and FBI presence....
Florida police chief's golf-cart traffic stop a lesson in bad judgment, special treatment
I was all set to be sympathetic with the police chief of Tampa who lost her job this week over the way she reacted to being pulled over while riding in a golf cart. At first blush, the words “traffic stop” seemed to be a stretch of the English language in this case. On a Saturday night last month, Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor was off-duty when she and her husband had traveled in their cart to their community clubhouse for dinner.
2 Floridians part of 2nd Jan. 6 Oath Keepers sedition trial
WASHINGTON — After securing seditious conspiracy convictions against two leaders of the Oath Keepers, the Justice Department will begin Monday to try to make its Capitol riot case against four others affiliated with the far-right extremist group. Openings statements are expected in Washington's federal court less than two weeks...
Red tide drifts north to Pinellas beaches
Red tide is back in Pinellas County. High concentrations of the organism that causes red tide has been found this week in Maximo Park, on the southern tip of St. Petersburg along Tampa Bay. And medium concentrations were found at Treasure Island Beach and Pass-a-Grille Beach. Lower amounts were reported...
22-story residential building approved for 3rd Avenue South in downtown St. Pete
The City of St. Petersburg’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) has approved a 22-story residential building proposed for 511 3rd Avenue South. The 0.92-acre site is currently home to an office building, a surface parking lot, and undeveloped land. The property is owned by a subsidiary of EquiAlt LLC, a...
Biking, scootering, busing — get around Tampa however you want with this new app
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa city leaders are looking for volunteers to test out a new mobility app designed to help people get around the city however they want — via walking, biking, scootering, driving, riding the streetcar or riding the bus. Launching Monday is the city's partnership with...
Renting single room could be a way to save in Tampa Bay's housing crisis
Some people are getting creative to find housing in the Tampa Bay area and may turn to renting single rooms in a house rather than an apartment or the home itself.
How to apply for FEMA help if your home is a boat
ST. PETERSBURG, Florida — Hurricane Ian survivors whose primary residence was a boat may be eligible for FEMA help. If your boat sustained hurricane damage and you live in one of the 26 counties designated for federal assistance, you can begin your online application at DisasterAssistance.gov, according to a news release.
Defective Home Lawsuits Continue To Flood Florida Courts
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – As large tract home builders continue to spring up new neighborhoods, lawsuits keep streaming into the courts. A Riverview couple’s lawsuit against D.R. Horton, filed December 6, is a typical case of discovered construction defects. Gerardo and Koralys Rivera complain their home
