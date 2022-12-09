Construction on schedule for La Crosse Fire Station Four

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Construction is expected to wrap up in March for Fire Station Four on La Crosse Street.

Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Murphy said this new station will bring firefighters closer to the calls they serve. It also offers more perks for first responders.

“They are meant to be a safer environment for the firefighters, and to add privacy. And to update a lot of things that we didn’t have 70, 80 years ago,” Murphy said.

Murphy also said this new location will make training easier with more resources.

Until construction wraps up, the fire department will keep using the current fire station four.

Then, the historic building’s future is up to the city.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.