WDEF
Local Jewish community launches campaign against antisemitism
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — In light of recent local and national accounts of antisemitism, the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga has had enough. The federation is joining JewBelong and Shine a Light in a nationwide awareness campaign against antisemitism. Federation Exec. Director Michael Dzik says the local Jewish community is...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Composting Facility Planned Near Downtown Chattanooga, TN for Yard, Food Waste
A South Carolina company is planning to build a composting facility on a 5.5-acre tract just outside downtown Chattanooga that’s slated to start operation by mid-2023. Atlas Organics is seeking a permit from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for the location at 1045 E. 23rd St. Megan Turner of the Spartanburg, South Carolina, company said Wednesday that Atlas plans to compost yard and food waste. The facility also will offer a retail operation to sell the compost, she said in a telephone interview. “Anybody can buy some,” Turner said, adding that landscapers are common purchasers of its soil amendment as well as residents. “People can buy compost directly from us.”
WDEF
What’s Right With Our Schools: Howard’s Connect Program
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – Students in the Howard Connect Program wanted to see what life is really like in a television station. Naturally, News 12 welcomed them right in. Lorissa Canon is the Instructional Coach at Howard Connect. She explains, “Well, Howard Connect really believes in connecting students learning,...
WDEF
More To The Story with Staley: Farmer and the Belle
CHICKAMAUGA, Georgia (WDEF) – It’s a Christmas movie produced by a married couple who live outside of New York City, but the couple sport deep ties to our area. 90 percent of it was shot in 2019 on a farm in Chickamauga. In McLemore Cove. And released in 2020.
WDEF
“Give Back Classic” Collects Toys for Children in Need
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Firefighters and Postal Workers came together at Brainerd High School this afternoon for a charity basketball game. “The Give Back Classic” consisted of two teams of 12 firefighters versus 12 postal workers inside of the High-Jackson Gymnasium. Attendees were asked to bring toys to the...
WTVC
Chattanooga Holiday Market starts this weekend at the Chattanooga Convention Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how the Chattanooga Holiday Market has been a holiday tradition for locals and visitors wanting a special, local shopping experience. Held at the Chattanooga Convention Center for the first three weekends in December. Stay connected with Chattanooga Market.
WDEF
Parkridge drops challenge to new Ringgold hospital
RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Officials at Parkridge Health System say they have dropped their appeal of the certificate of need ruling for a new hospital in the Ringgold area. CHI Memorial planned to build a new hospital on Battlefield Parkway, but Parkridge challenged it as being in their territory.
4 Tennessee Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including four right here in Tennessee.
WDEF
Ringgold woman introduces “plarning” to serve community
CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — This holiday season, officials in Catoosa County are asking its residents to gift them … with recycled plastic bags. Believe it or not, one woman in Ringgold has introduced a new hobby that not only helps the environment, but also the area’s homeless.
WDEF
NAACP Holds Meeting on Tennessee Student Retention Law
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- “And because we have good intentions, we don’t question things that we really need to question.”. This refrain from Dr. Edna Varner with the Public Education Foundation demonstrates the controversy a new Tennessee state law passed in a 2021 special session is causing in the education world. The Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Retention Act, mandates that every third grade student test at least on a proficient level on the statewide TCAP test.
WDEF
Health Department Holds Discussion on Opioid Abuse
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The opioid epidemic has stretched its deadly tentacles into every aspect of our society. The Hamilton County Health Department hosted a presentation on opioid abuse in Tennessee this morning. It was held inside of their building on Third Street. The guest speakers were T-B-I Special Agent Tommy...
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
WTVCFOX
USPS temporarily closes South Chattanooga post office Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just weeks before Christmas, USPS has temporarily closed the South Chattanooga post office due to "safety reasons." This is the post office located on the 1000 block of West 40th Street:. USPS says this will only affect retail operations and that the P.O. Box lobby will...
WTVC
Chattanooga businesses asking why remnants from Motor Car Festival yet to be cleaned up
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's been almost two months since Chattanooga held the Motor Car Festival and some surrounding businesses are asking why the clean up process is taking so long. "There were some jersey barriers, a few things that were left in the right of way, not blocking traffic...
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Chattanooga, Tennessee
Chattanooga is tucked in the shadow of Lookout Mountain. The Tennessee River runs through this city located in southeastern Tennessee. Chattanooga has a vibrancy that has lured me for years. Nestled on the border of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the Chattanooga Choo Choo, museums, and southern food have been calling me! This October, on a hosted trip, my husband Keith and I visited and sampled some of the wonderful restaurants, many offering comfort foods that Chattanoogans enjoy every day.
chattanoogacw.com
Truck strikes Komatsu worker on Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck struck a worker for Komatsu who was crossing Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga early Monday morning, say Chattanooga Police. The man who was struck was rushed to the hospital with "major trauma," a CPD spokeswoman tells us. We have a crew on the scene...
Adults-Only Retreat in Tennessee Comes with a Breathtaking View
They're just 45 minutes from Chattanooga!
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this week
If you've been craving a crispy chicken sandwich, tenders, waffle fries, or a delicious milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Georgia this week that may be able to satisfy your craving.
ValueWalk
$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas
Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
Georgia man gets 25 years in prison for voter fraud
A Walker County man was recently convicted of forgery relating to a voter fraud case. According to the Secretary of State’s office, Walker County resident William Chase filled out another Walker County resident’s absentee ballot in the January 2021 runoff election after it was sent to a Post Office box at a voter’s prior address in error.
