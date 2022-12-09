Flower Mound, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

If you are looking for a place to eat a fun and different corn dog, then K-Town Hot Dogs is the place for you. Right around the corner, in the Hulen Mall, there are two other Korean corn dog restaurants: Two Hands Corn Dogs and Yummy Corn Cup & Wassup Dog. The three stores seem to be located closely near each other and they also seem to sell the same food.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO