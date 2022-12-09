Read full article on original website
news9.com
Oklahoma Families Gather In Claremore To Remember Lost Children
Oklahoma families gathered together Sunday night to honor children lost from miscarriages or as infants during a candlelight ceremony. The event, known as "Shine the Light," had people meeting at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore to make ornaments and remember young lives lost. Organizers with Compassion Women's Center...
sapulpatimes.com
Little Miss Route 66 Christmas to ride in Chamber Parade of Lights
The Route 66 Little Miss and Mister Christmas Pageant held on December 3rd enjoyed a robust crowd for it’s first year. Twenty-nine contestants entered the pageant, and according to coordinator Amy Barnes, “over 100 guests attended to watch.”. If you missed your chance to see the cute babies...
news9.com
Motorcycle Riders Participate In 43rd Annual ABATE Of Tulsa Toy Run
Thousands of motorcycle riders gathered Saturday to make a very special delivery of toys. This is the 43rd annual ABATE of Tulsa Toy Run, part of the U.S. Marin Corps Toys for Tots campaign. The bikers met up at Tulsa's Expo Square, then followed the parade route to Jenks Riverwalk...
The Swon Brothers holding free benefit concert in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Swon Brothers are coming home for the holidays. The brothers will be performing a concert benefiting the Salvation Army on Friday, Dec. 16th at the Muskogee Civic Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free but organizers...
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow neighbors hold annual shopping event for children in community
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — It’s one of their favorite mornings of the year for Broken Arrow neighbors. On Saturday, 70 children were able to spend the morning with special friends and shop for gifts this holiday season. Each family registered with Broken Arrow Neighbors for holiday assistance and...
news9.com
Thousands Gather In Downtown Tulsa For Annual Christmas Parade
It takes an army of people to pull off Tulsa's Christmas parade every year. People like Wayne McCoy are one of the people who make it happen. For 96 years, thousands have lined the streets of Downtown Tulsa for the Tulsa Christmas Parade. Employees of American Waste Control help put...
news9.com
Tulsa Teens Win Advertising Competition
A special competition is hoping to get more kids exposed to and interested in careers in advertising. Sam Littlefield from the Littlefield Agency and DeAnn Cooks from KIPP Tulsa joined News On 6 with the winners of the competition Adrian, Jayden, and Shannon.
News On 6
Tulsa Holiday Zip Line Offers Unique Experience For All Ages
An attraction involving Christmas lights, zip lining and an obstacle course seven miles northwest of downtown Tulsa in the Osage Hills is growing with thousands of visitors this time of year. The PostOak Canopy Tours' “Holiday Adventure” is a wonderland with nature and different activities for all ages.
Oklahoma Ranch Invites You to Meet Santa’s Reindeer
You could meet Santa's reindeer this holiday season thanks to the Oklahoma Reindeer Club. They're a private ranch that's located in Bristow, OK. that offers reindeer rentals, how cool is that?. Imagine having an actual live reindeer at your next family get-together or party. They also provide reindeer for parades,...
KTUL
'White Christmas' Sing-A-Long returns to Circle Cinema
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Circle Cinema is once again featuring "White Christmas" Sing-A-Longs with nine screenings this December. This holiday treat for the family features lyrics on the screens to encourage audience participation for Irving Berlin's classic 1954 musical "White Christmas." The film stars Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Vera-Ellen,...
Man says grandchildren attacked by Rottweiler in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — WARNING: This story contains graphic photos. Three children in west Tulsa are recovering from wounds after a neighbor’s Rottweiler attacked them on Sunday. Ray Parker Jr. said he was working on his car in the driveway when one of his grandchildren yelled that his sibling had been bitten by a dog. He said the dog jumped the fence around the owner’s yard and ran across the street to attack his three grandchildren.
news9.com
Construction On McCullough Park Additions Nearing Completion
Tulsa Parks say renovations for one of its East Tulsa parks are almost done. McCullough Park will soon have a new splash pad, playground, pump track and multisport courts. That's in addition to the baseball diamonds already at the park near 25th and Garnett. Construction started last December and is...
news9.com
Claremore Group Hosts Event Honoring Lives Lost From Miscarriage Or Infant Death
A group in Claremore is honoring young lives lost with a candle-light ceremony and ornament making event Sunday night. More than 100 people showed up to pay respects to their loved ones. Sunday is World-Wide Candle Lighting Day and people across the world are lighting candles to honor children they...
KTUL
OHP trooper gives couple ride to Tulsa after their truck is totaled in Vinita
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma couple was on their way to a company Christmas dinner party in Tulsa when they were involved in a serious wreck in Vinita. Rich Carlton said his truck was totaled on Highway 44 around 3 p.m. Friday. After responding to the scene of...
news9.com
Christmas Symphony Happening Saturday Night At Owasso High School PAC
A young musician with a big dream of one day arranging a Christmas symphony is holding a free performance Saturday night in front of hundreds of people. The hour-long show will be held at Owasso High School's PAC at 7 o'clock. Daniel Orellana, 17, managed to get a group of...
KOKI FOX 23
Man found dead in Wagoner County with truck in creek
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man is dead in Wagoner County after the truck he was driving went off a highway and into a creek. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a passerby called 911 to report the truck off the side of U.S. Highway 69 near the Muskogee Turnpike.
Teen saves two friends following major crash in Sapulpa
SAPULPA, Okla. — Ismelda Contreras was riding in a car with her two neighbors and friends when they were hit by a pick-up truck that pushed them off the road and caused them to roll into a ravine and flip upside down. FOX23 obtained video taken by passer-by Jeff...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Empty Shelters-Full Hearts Encourages Pet Adoption
Pets and Christmas go together like cookies and cocoa this holiday season so Bissell Pet Foundation is once again hosting a “Empty the Shelters” campaign to help find loving homes for as many pets as possible who are currently living in shelters throughout the United States. In our...
Peek Inside This Historic 8.5 Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale
You have to check out this massive mansion and epic estate that's for sale in Oklahoma. It's one of, if not the most expensive homes for sale in the Sooner State. This place is beyond amazing and if you've ever wondered what 8.5 million dollars will buy, it's a lot! Take a virtual tour. Check out the photo gallery below.
KOKI FOX 23
Sand Springs police looking for suspect in trailer left
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Sand Springs Police Department are looking for a suspect who stole a trailer. The suspect is seen in surveillance attaching a trailer onto a truck in a parking lot and then leaving. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sand Springs police. ©2022 Imagicomm...
