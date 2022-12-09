ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

news9.com

Oklahoma Families Gather In Claremore To Remember Lost Children

Oklahoma families gathered together Sunday night to honor children lost from miscarriages or as infants during a candlelight ceremony. The event, known as "Shine the Light," had people meeting at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore to make ornaments and remember young lives lost. Organizers with Compassion Women's Center...
CLAREMORE, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Little Miss Route 66 Christmas to ride in Chamber Parade of Lights

The Route 66 Little Miss and Mister Christmas Pageant held on December 3rd enjoyed a robust crowd for it’s first year. Twenty-nine contestants entered the pageant, and according to coordinator Amy Barnes, “over 100 guests attended to watch.”. If you missed your chance to see the cute babies...
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

Motorcycle Riders Participate In 43rd Annual ABATE Of Tulsa Toy Run

Thousands of motorcycle riders gathered Saturday to make a very special delivery of toys. This is the 43rd annual ABATE of Tulsa Toy Run, part of the U.S. Marin Corps Toys for Tots campaign. The bikers met up at Tulsa's Expo Square, then followed the parade route to Jenks Riverwalk...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

The Swon Brothers holding free benefit concert in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Swon Brothers are coming home for the holidays. The brothers will be performing a concert benefiting the Salvation Army on Friday, Dec. 16th at the Muskogee Civic Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free but organizers...
MUSKOGEE, OK
news9.com

Thousands Gather In Downtown Tulsa For Annual Christmas Parade

It takes an army of people to pull off Tulsa's Christmas parade every year. People like Wayne McCoy are one of the people who make it happen. For 96 years, thousands have lined the streets of Downtown Tulsa for the Tulsa Christmas Parade. Employees of American Waste Control help put...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Teens Win Advertising Competition

A special competition is hoping to get more kids exposed to and interested in careers in advertising. Sam Littlefield from the Littlefield Agency and DeAnn Cooks from KIPP Tulsa joined News On 6 with the winners of the competition Adrian, Jayden, and Shannon.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Holiday Zip Line Offers Unique Experience For All Ages

An attraction involving Christmas lights, zip lining and an obstacle course seven miles northwest of downtown Tulsa in the Osage Hills is growing with thousands of visitors this time of year. The PostOak Canopy Tours' “Holiday Adventure” is a wonderland with nature and different activities for all ages.
TULSA, OK
Z94

Oklahoma Ranch Invites You to Meet Santa’s Reindeer

You could meet Santa's reindeer this holiday season thanks to the Oklahoma Reindeer Club. They're a private ranch that's located in Bristow, OK. that offers reindeer rentals, how cool is that?. Imagine having an actual live reindeer at your next family get-together or party. They also provide reindeer for parades,...
BRISTOW, OK
KTUL

'White Christmas' Sing-A-Long returns to Circle Cinema

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Circle Cinema is once again featuring "White Christmas" Sing-A-Longs with nine screenings this December. This holiday treat for the family features lyrics on the screens to encourage audience participation for Irving Berlin's classic 1954 musical "White Christmas." The film stars Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Vera-Ellen,...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man says grandchildren attacked by Rottweiler in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — WARNING: This story contains graphic photos. Three children in west Tulsa are recovering from wounds after a neighbor’s Rottweiler attacked them on Sunday. Ray Parker Jr. said he was working on his car in the driveway when one of his grandchildren yelled that his sibling had been bitten by a dog. He said the dog jumped the fence around the owner’s yard and ran across the street to attack his three grandchildren.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Construction On McCullough Park Additions Nearing Completion

Tulsa Parks say renovations for one of its East Tulsa parks are almost done. McCullough Park will soon have a new splash pad, playground, pump track and multisport courts. That's in addition to the baseball diamonds already at the park near 25th and Garnett. Construction started last December and is...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man found dead in Wagoner County with truck in creek

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man is dead in Wagoner County after the truck he was driving went off a highway and into a creek. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a passerby called 911 to report the truck off the side of U.S. Highway 69 near the Muskogee Turnpike.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Teen saves two friends following major crash in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — Ismelda Contreras was riding in a car with her two neighbors and friends when they were hit by a pick-up truck that pushed them off the road and caused them to roll into a ravine and flip upside down. FOX23 obtained video taken by passer-by Jeff...
SAPULPA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Empty Shelters-Full Hearts Encourages Pet Adoption

Pets and Christmas go together like cookies and cocoa this holiday season so Bissell Pet Foundation is once again hosting a “Empty the Shelters” campaign to help find loving homes for as many pets as possible who are currently living in shelters throughout the United States. In our...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Sand Springs police looking for suspect in trailer left

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Sand Springs Police Department are looking for a suspect who stole a trailer. The suspect is seen in surveillance attaching a trailer onto a truck in a parking lot and then leaving. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sand Springs police. ©2022 Imagicomm...
SAND SPRINGS, OK

