Yardbarker
Bruce Boudreau didn’t pull the goalie because he didn’t feel like the Canucks could score vs. Wild
It was the second of a back-to-back with travel for the Minnesota Wild. It was a Saturday night. It was a three-game win streak. Tonight, the Canucks lost after yet another inconsistent effort. Even in the games they’ve won recently, it’s hard to pick out even one that can be looked at as a complete 60-minute effort.
Yardbarker
Trade Rumors: Sacramento Kings may be interested in Kyle Kuzma, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam
December 15th is a key date for the NBA trade market, as 74 additional players who signed extensions this summer become trade eligible. This makes it easier for teams to match salaries in deals, and since it aligns with teams being a third of the way through the season and teams are figuring out whether they're buyers or sellers, it often marks the beginning of the NBA trade season.
Yardbarker
Senators’ Chabot Smashes Stick Into Teammate’s Face On Bench
In a move that will go down as a ‘what the hell was he thinking?’ kind of moment, Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot just smashed his stick into the face of his teammate Travis Hamonic while the two were sitting on the bench during the Senators vs. the Nashville Predators. The Senators ended up going on to win the game, but the victory won’t be what most fans are talking about coming out of the contest.
Yardbarker
Are Blues Thinking About Tanking the Season, Selling Players?
Following another disappointing loss on Thursday, the players on the St. Louis Blues are growing frustrated with the way this season has gone. It won’t take long before that frustration turns into something more and with the speculation surrounding the team, players who aren’t necessarily going to be part of the team’s future way down the line could be players GM Doug Armstrong wants to move.
Yardbarker
Jaromir Jagr, 50, records two assists in pro hockey return
It was the first game Jagr has played all season with the club he owns. Jagr, who is set to turn 51 in February, filled in after illnesses struck the roster, according to FloHockey’s Chris Peters. Jagr helped setup Kladno’s second goal in the second period after his shot was stopped, but Matyas Filip was there to pick up the rebound. He then assisted on Matej Beran’s power-play maker with five minutes left in the third to finish as Kladno’s top scorer on Sunday.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Lakers Defeating Pistons: "Lakers Are A Trade Away From Being Contenders."
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has had a slow start to the season, but it seems as though they are turning things around slowly but surely. They have recently defeated the Detroit Pistons, which stopped a 3-game losing streak. A lot of fans reacted to the Los...
Yardbarker
Boston Celtics Wanted To Land Anthony Davis But Were Warned Against It By A Prominent Member Of The Pelicans Organization
The Boston Celtics have nothing to complain about so far this season, they are the best team in the NBA so far. Despite a loss in one of their recent outings, the Celtics look like the team to beat this season after going all the way to the NBA Finals last season. But Boston's team could have looked a lot different if certain things had gone differently.
Yardbarker
L.A. Has Talked With Knicks About Cam Reddish & Evan Fournier Trade
With the Dec. 15 date approaching when players who signed this offseason are eligible to be traded, all eyes will be on the Los Angeles Lakers to see what moves the team will make. One name that has been linked to the Lakers, seemingly for years now, is New York Knicks wing Cam Reddish.
Yardbarker
Videos emerge of Chris Paul taking cheap shots at Jose Alvarado
Chris Paul and Jose Alvarado do not like one another, and the two guards got into it once again late in Friday night’s game between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans. We now know a bit more about what led to the latest spat. The Suns and Pelicans...
Yardbarker
Suns discussing three-team Jae Crowder deal
Crowder as been away from the team all season, even after his replacement at power forward, Cameron Johnson, tore his meniscus last month. Until recently, the Suns had been rolling, even with Chris Paul missing 14 games with a heel injury, but have lost four straight. Perhaps that's motivating them to move Crowder now. Or, it could be that players who signed this summer can be traded starting Dec. 15.
