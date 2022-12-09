Read full article on original website
buffalorising.com
Community Input Meeting: The Future of the corner of West Tupper and South Elmwood
A significant and long squandered property at the corner of Tupper and S. Elmwood is going in a new direction. The mother and son development team of Joan Yang and Chris Wan have finally compiled enough properties to be able to alter the corner in what they say will be, “A mixed-use, classic modern project that will reflect the historic neighborhood.”
buffalorising.com
Infilling: Ashley Street Townhouses
Affordable housing developer AA-EVI is proposing 21 rental townhouses in four buildings on Ashley, Peck and Person streets in the Broadway/Fillmore neighborhood. The proposed units are south of the former Buffalo School 44 which AA-EVI is converting into 65 affordable apartments. Six townhouses are proposed for 158-162 Ashley Street and...
buffalorising.com
New Look: 515 Delaware
An apartment building first proposed for Allentown in April is back with yet another redesign. LCB Capital LLC is proposing to demolish a one-story building fronting Virginia Place and replace it and an adjacent surface parking lot with a five-story, 40-unit apartment building with ground floor parking. A two-story, 5,972 sq.ft. building at 505 Delaware would be renovated as a second phase and will include retail space and four apartments. The new building’s design has evolved since April (below), has received Preservation Board approval, and is now seeking three variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals.
Phase one of renovations to the future Ralph Wilson Park underway
It's a project that promises to change the face of the queen city. The former LaSalle Park will undergo a multi-year, multi-million dollars transformation to become "Ralph Wilson Park."
Efforts to empower minority and women-owned business owners amid a changing landscape
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With such a large focus on improving infrastructure and several big construction projects expected in Western New York over the coming years, the Northland Workforce Training Center and local lawmakers are trying to empower minority and women-owned businesses to get involved. On Saturday, a workshop was...
This Buffalo Bills-Themed House Has The Best Christmas Lights
During this time of year, there are tons of light displays that pop up all over Western New York and across the border in Ontario. The Winter Festival of Lights in Ontario and the Festival of Lights in Hamburg, NY are perhaps the most well-known light displays, but there are some houses in Western New York that deserve an honorable mention.
westsidenewsny.com
Bicycle Outfitters closing after 25 years in Brockport
After 25 years of meeting Brockport’s needs for two wheels, Russell S. Church III is closing Bicycle Outfitters on December 31. Russell and Bicycle Outfitters have been fixtures on Main Street for a quarter of a century. As a Brockport native, Russell attended school in Brockport and rode BMX bikes on area tracks as well as nationally. He developed his other lifelong sport, hockey, playing in local youth leagues and on Brockport’s varsity team through to graduation. He continued to support hockey and played in the Sunday Brockport Zamboni League until Covid hit.
Brand New Restaurant and Brewery Opening In West Seneca
Typically, you see more restaurants and bars opening or even reopening for the season in spring and summer. It's not as frequent in the colder months. While December and January openings aren't that common, they're always a welcomed sight and there's one opening next week in West Seneca that residents of West Seneca have been waiting for.
Massive Tractor Parade In Western New York
Most people around BUffalo now know the legend of Squirrel Winter. The Western New York farmer came to the rescue during the last large snowstorm and freed Josh Allen from his snowy driveway. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to get to the airport and make to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Highmark Stadium after more than six feet of snow fell.
Fire tears through vacant building overnight in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters battled a fire in East Buffalo early Sunday. At 3:50 a.m., firefighters arrived at 197 Leslie St., near Bailey Avenue and East Ferry Street, where a fire tore through the first floor of the vacant building. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Fire Department said...
commUNITY spotlight: Model Anyiang Yak
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anyiang Yak was in the Walden Galleria, like many teens, but she was noticed for her looks. "I got scouted in a mall," she said. The person told her, "You should do this like modeling thing, and I was like 'OK.' " Yak entered a competition...
wnypapers.com
Excelsior Orthopaedics announces Niagara Falls expansion
A regional provider of orthopedic medical care will soon be expanding in Niagara County. Excelsior Orthopaedics has targeted early January for the opening of a much larger facility in Niagara Falls, where new non-surgical and diagnostic services will complement existing care for patients with shoulder, knee, hip and other ailments.
Big Lake Effect Snow Event Looks Likely for Western New York
If you remember past Decembers, including last year's, they have been rather mild here in Western New York. Outside of a few days of snow, they were pretty tame for cold weather and snowstorms. This year looks vastly different, if November's historic, lake effect snowstorm and the start of December...
Update: Portion of West Seneca Turnpike reopened after rollover crash
Update as of 11:05 a.m.: West Seneca Turnpike is fully reopened, according to the Department of Transportation. Onondaga, N.Y. — A portion of West Seneca Turnpike is closed after a rollover crash Sunday morning, according to dispatches. A first responder discovered the rollover crash at 10:13 at the intersection...
2 The Outdoors: White animals are both beautiful and revered
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Albinism and Leucism are caused by a lack of melanin, which results in a full or partial absence of color. Albino animals are extremely rare. Only one in every 10,000 mammals, and 1 in 30,000 bird births produce an albino. Tanya Lowe, Curator and Education Director at Hawk Creek Wildlife Center, explains.
After calls from News 4, desperately needed repair work to start at Buffalo woman’s home
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – When a Buffalo woman called News 4 looking for help with several structural issues with her home, we started making some calls. We learned this woman had been waiting months for assistance from the City of Buffalo and the State of New York. “When it rains, this bucket catches some. Those […]
Buffalo CPB finds counterfeit jerseys
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The US Customs and Border Protection Buffalo Field Office is warning folks about counterfeit NFL jerseys. This warning comes after CBP Port of Buffalo officers recently seized three fake jerseys at the border, including a Josh Allen one. The CBP said to please shop wisely this...
nyspnews.com
Three Walmart shoplifters arrested in Clarence.
On December 9, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Martin M. Santiago., 32, of Buffalo, NY, Ashley M. Johnson., 31, of Buffalo, NY and Terri J. Lowe., 31, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town...
wnypapers.com
6 UBMD physicians named New York ACEP 2022 'Unsung Heroes'
The American College of Emergency Physicians has named six UBMD Emergency Medicine physicians as 2022 New York ACEP “Unsung Heroes” for their dedicated patient care. A press release stated, “Nominated by their colleagues, those named as ‘Unsung Heroes’ embody what it means to be an emergency physician.
buffalorising.com
Buffalo Foosball 6th Anniversary Tournament
Foosball fans, players, and aficionados, will be happy to hear about Buffalo Foosball’s upcoming 6th Anniversary Tournament. This all-day tournament is open to all ages and abilities. Throughout the day, there will be plenty of reasons to stick around, including a Halftime Buffet and an Award Ceremony. But best of all, there will be plenty of chances to participate and play.
