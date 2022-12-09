ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Senators’ Chabot Smashes Stick Into Teammate’s Face On Bench

In a move that will go down as a ‘what the hell was he thinking?’ kind of moment, Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot just smashed his stick into the face of his teammate Travis Hamonic while the two were sitting on the bench during the Senators vs. the Nashville Predators. The Senators ended up going on to win the game, but the victory won’t be what most fans are talking about coming out of the contest.
Jaromir Jagr, 50, records two assists in pro hockey return

It was the first game Jagr has played all season with the club he owns. Jagr, who is set to turn 51 in February, filled in after illnesses struck the roster, according to FloHockey’s Chris Peters. Jagr helped setup Kladno’s second goal in the second period after his shot was stopped, but Matyas Filip was there to pick up the rebound. He then assisted on Matej Beran’s power-play maker with five minutes left in the third to finish as Kladno’s top scorer on Sunday.
Trade Rumors: Sacramento Kings may be interested in Kyle Kuzma, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam

December 15th is a key date for the NBA trade market, as 74 additional players who signed extensions this summer become trade eligible. This makes it easier for teams to match salaries in deals, and since it aligns with teams being a third of the way through the season and teams are figuring out whether they're buyers or sellers, it often marks the beginning of the NBA trade season.
