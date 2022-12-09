ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MO

Sullivan Independent News

Leslie Man Charged with Assault, Resisting Arrest, Property Damage and Stealing

On December 10, 2022 a deputy was dispatched to Golden Bear Fireworks located at 2606 S. Service Road east in Stanton for a report of stealing from the business. It was reported a male subject stole several items from the store. A store employee gave a description of the suspect and said the suspect left the area on foot.
STANTON, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood Monday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been pronounced dead following a shooting Monday morning in the Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. According to SLMPD, the man was found with a gunshot wound to his head around 6:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of Chouteau Avenue. A homicide unit was requested by police. A suspect has been taken into custody.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Parents of slain Metro East police officer prepare for trial

Lamar Johnson spent 28 years in prison for a St. Louis murder he swears he didn’t do. St. Louis shoppers make effort to shop local this holiday season. With just two weeks until Christmas, shoppers flocked to the City Foundry in Midtown for a holiday market filled with local goods.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man found shot, killed Saturday morning in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 33-year-old man was found dead in the 900 block of Theresa Avenue Saturday evening just before 8 a.m. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were canvassing the area for a suspect wanted for aggravated assault and attempted rape. Officers found the man, who has not been identified, on the porch of a house on Theresa. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

Elderly Franklin County woman bilked of almost $25,000

A Peruvian national is facing criminal charges in Franklin County after he attempts to swindle almost $25,000 from an elderly woman. Paul Chahal-Roeriuez, 27, was arrested last Thursday after his second attempt to steal money from a recently-widowed victim in Villa Ridge. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Roeriuez contacted the victim that day, telling her he was her grandson and needed $9,800 cash to be released on bail. The victim told deputies she was advised to withdraw the money, then wait for a driver to pick it up.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in St. Louis Monday morning

SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police investigate overnight shooting near Missouri Botanical Garden

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot twice in south St. Louis Monday, Dec. 12. SLMPD says the shooting was called in the 4200 block of Castleman Avenue near the Missouri Botanical Garden just after 1 a.m. A 32-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds in his stomach and shoulder. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment in serious, but stable, condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man found fatally shot near North Riverfront

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man in his 20s was found fatally shot near the North Riverfront Sunday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the man was found just after 4:20 p.m. in the 10000 block of Riverview. Officers found the victim on the ground with puncture wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Package Thieves in Clayton Remain Unidentified

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Clayton County Police are asking for assistance in identifying two individuals who are connected to recent package thefts. On December 2nd, a male suspect (shown above) stole packages from homes in the Davis Place Neighborhood. The man fled the scene in a maroon Nissan sedan, being driven by a white woman. The vehicle in question appears to have a damaged front bumper and a Missouri temporary license tag. These individuals have been linked to other thefts that occurred in University City and St. Louis City, and possibly even St. Charles, Ladue, and Kirkwood.
CLAYTON, MO
KMOV

Man shot in O’Fallon, Missouri Saturday

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) – A man was shot in O’Fallon, Missouri over the weekend. Police were called to Laura Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday for a report of gunfire. Arriving officers found a 38-year-old man on a front porch who had been shot twice. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
O'FALLON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Scammers posing as Sheriff’s Deputies are still trying to get you

(Hillsboro) Jefferson County residents are still getting phone calls from someone claiming to be a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy. The caller makes statements to the residents stating they missed jury duty or have an active warrant. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says this is a scam, and don’t fall for it.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Fischbeck Charged with Killing Father

(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Farmington, 33 year old David Leroy Fischbeck Jr., is charged with murder in the 1st degree and armed criminal action after he is alleged to have stabbed his father to death Wednesday night. A probable statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department shows deputies received a call at 7:41 to check the well being of David L. Fischbeck Sr. Upon arrival officers saw Fischbeck Jr. leaving the home with blood on his clothing, face, arms, legs, back, and feet. They discovered his father's body inside. Fischbeck Jr. was taken into custody and is being held in the St. Francois County Jail without bond. Reports show police had responded to disturbances between Fischbeck and his son in the past. According to the casenet website no initial court date has been set for Fischbeck.
FARMINGTON, MO

