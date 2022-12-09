Read full article on original website
Related
KMOV
Jefferson County man shot after confronting suspect who was going through his truck
The trial begins Monday morning for a Metro East police officer killed in the line of duty last year. Lamar Johnson spent 28 years in prison for a St. Louis murder he swears he didn’t do. St. Louis shoppers make effort to shop local this holiday season. Updated: 13...
Sullivan Independent News
Leslie Man Charged with Assault, Resisting Arrest, Property Damage and Stealing
On December 10, 2022 a deputy was dispatched to Golden Bear Fireworks located at 2606 S. Service Road east in Stanton for a report of stealing from the business. It was reported a male subject stole several items from the store. A store employee gave a description of the suspect and said the suspect left the area on foot.
Jefferson County man shot while confronting car clouters
Deputies in Jefferson County are searching for suspected carjackers who shot a man who attempted to confront them.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood Monday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been pronounced dead following a shooting Monday morning in the Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. According to SLMPD, the man was found with a gunshot wound to his head around 6:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of Chouteau Avenue. A homicide unit was requested by police. A suspect has been taken into custody.
KMOV
Parents of slain Metro East police officer prepare for trial
Lamar Johnson spent 28 years in prison for a St. Louis murder he swears he didn’t do. St. Louis shoppers make effort to shop local this holiday season. With just two weeks until Christmas, shoppers flocked to the City Foundry in Midtown for a holiday market filled with local goods.
Man shot after confronting suspects in car break-ins in Fenton, police say
FENTON, Mo. — A shooting investigation is underway after one man was injured while confronting suspects in car break-ins on Sunday in Fenton. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday in the 20 block of Wallach Drive near Fenton. The man was...
KMOV
Man found shot, killed Saturday morning in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 33-year-old man was found dead in the 900 block of Theresa Avenue Saturday evening just before 8 a.m. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were canvassing the area for a suspect wanted for aggravated assault and attempted rape. Officers found the man, who has not been identified, on the porch of a house on Theresa. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
kjluradio.com
Elderly Franklin County woman bilked of almost $25,000
A Peruvian national is facing criminal charges in Franklin County after he attempts to swindle almost $25,000 from an elderly woman. Paul Chahal-Roeriuez, 27, was arrested last Thursday after his second attempt to steal money from a recently-widowed victim in Villa Ridge. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Roeriuez contacted the victim that day, telling her he was her grandson and needed $9,800 cash to be released on bail. The victim told deputies she was advised to withdraw the money, then wait for a driver to pick it up.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in St. Louis Monday morning
Lamar Johnson spent 28 years in prison for a St. Louis murder he swears he didn’t do. St. Louis shoppers make effort to shop local this holiday season. With just two weeks until Christmas, shoppers flocked to the City Foundry in Midtown for a holiday market filled with local goods.
KMOV
Police investigate overnight shooting near Missouri Botanical Garden
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot twice in south St. Louis Monday, Dec. 12. SLMPD says the shooting was called in the 4200 block of Castleman Avenue near the Missouri Botanical Garden just after 1 a.m. A 32-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds in his stomach and shoulder. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment in serious, but stable, condition.
KMOV
Man found fatally shot near North Riverfront
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man in his 20s was found fatally shot near the North Riverfront Sunday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the man was found just after 4:20 p.m. in the 10000 block of Riverview. Officers found the victim on the ground with puncture wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
KMOV
Package Thieves in Clayton Remain Unidentified
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Clayton County Police are asking for assistance in identifying two individuals who are connected to recent package thefts. On December 2nd, a male suspect (shown above) stole packages from homes in the Davis Place Neighborhood. The man fled the scene in a maroon Nissan sedan, being driven by a white woman. The vehicle in question appears to have a damaged front bumper and a Missouri temporary license tag. These individuals have been linked to other thefts that occurred in University City and St. Louis City, and possibly even St. Charles, Ladue, and Kirkwood.
KMOV
Man shot in O’Fallon, Missouri Saturday
O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) – A man was shot in O’Fallon, Missouri over the weekend. Police were called to Laura Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday for a report of gunfire. Arriving officers found a 38-year-old man on a front porch who had been shot twice. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
Accused killer may soon be released after 4 years in jail, no trial
A man accused of a St. Louis murder in 2018 has been locked up ever since, but he has not had his day in court until Friday.
kjluradio.com
Washington man charged with trafficking Fentanyl & meth in protected location
Charges are filed against a Franklin County man, recently arrested under suspicion of peddling Fentanyl and methamphetamine. Chase Raithel, 40, of Washington, was charged last Friday with distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location and second-degree drug trafficking. He’s being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond. Raithel...
KMOV
Family of fallen St. Louis City police officer waits patiently as accused killer changes plea to insanity
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Nearly two and a half years after Officer Tamarris Bohannon was shot and killed responding to a call in the Tower Grove South neighborhood, his family is still waiting for their day in court. Bohannon, 29, had worked for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for...
mymoinfo.com
Scammers posing as Sheriff’s Deputies are still trying to get you
(Hillsboro) Jefferson County residents are still getting phone calls from someone claiming to be a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy. The caller makes statements to the residents stating they missed jury duty or have an active warrant. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says this is a scam, and don’t fall for it.
Lyft driver carjacked by rider Saturday night in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a carjacking Saturday night that left a 59-year-old Lyft driver without his car and belongings. It happened at about 10 p.m. just down the street from Barrett Brothers Park in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in St. Louis, according to police. The St. Louis Metropolitan...
kfmo.com
Fischbeck Charged with Killing Father
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Farmington, 33 year old David Leroy Fischbeck Jr., is charged with murder in the 1st degree and armed criminal action after he is alleged to have stabbed his father to death Wednesday night. A probable statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department shows deputies received a call at 7:41 to check the well being of David L. Fischbeck Sr. Upon arrival officers saw Fischbeck Jr. leaving the home with blood on his clothing, face, arms, legs, back, and feet. They discovered his father's body inside. Fischbeck Jr. was taken into custody and is being held in the St. Francois County Jail without bond. Reports show police had responded to disturbances between Fischbeck and his son in the past. According to the casenet website no initial court date has been set for Fischbeck.
6 shot, 4 killed in St. Louis crimes since Friday
At least five people have been shot and three have died in shootings since the start of the weekend, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Comments / 0