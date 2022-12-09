Read full article on original website
Related
Three arrested in Luzerne County Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 4:50 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation police say […]
Closed restaurants; liquor lottery ban; holiday lights: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 42; Low: 26. Partly cloudy. Booze limits: The Pa. Liquor Control Board now has a policy banning its employees, board members and their families from lotteries for limited-release high-end liquors. The ban comes after a former board member and four of the agencies’ top executives got first dibs on buying bottles leftover in 2019 and 2020 lotteries.
Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
Settlement made for man who claims he was harassed by Williamsport officer
Williamsport, Pa. — A Steelton man will receive $50,000 for his federal civil lawsuit against a Williamsport Bureau of Police officer who he claimed harassed him and handcuffed without a legitimate cause. The plaintiff, Keith Anderson, filed the suit against Officer Clinton J. Gardner earlier this year for the incident that occurred on High Street on July 14, 2021. The lawsuit went to mediation and the settlement was reached last month with Gardner admitting liability, according to PennLive.com. ...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police looking for attempted catalytic converter theft suspect
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a person who was involved in the attempted theft of a catalytic converter in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. According to State Police, on Saturday, Dec. 10 at approximately 6:20 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown...
What Pa. bridges are in poor condition? See the local list
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- The Route 420 South/Wanamaker Avenue bridge that closed this week was one of thousands across the state of Pennsylvania listed in "poor" condition, data from the Federal Highway Administration and PennDOT shows.FHWA's database counts 23,202 bridges in Pennsylvania, and lists 3,112 in poor condition. For New Jersey, the FHWA lists 455 bridges as "poor" and for Delaware, 14 are listed as "poor."Of all the states in the nation, Pennsylvania had the second-highest number of bridges in poor condition, according to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association. Only Iowa had more bridges rated as "poor."And across...
Pennsylvania college to cut tuition for out-of-state undergrads | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
State Police continue search for Eric Pyles, 22 years after his disappearance in Lebanon County
JONESTOWN, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from 2020. State Police are continuing to search for a Virginia youth who went missing in Lebanon County nearly 22 years ago. Eric Wayne Pyles, who was 12 years old at the time of his disappearance, has not been seen...
lebtown.com
Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules
This article is shared with LebTown by content partner Spotlight PA. A widespread lack of property maintenance codes in rural Pennsylvania has worsened living conditions and stalled investment in those communities, according to a new state study. The Center for Rural Pennsylvania, which serves the General Assembly, found that 89%...
Woman shot in Harrisburg: police
A woman was injured in a Friday night shooting in Harrisburg, police said. The woman was shot in the ankle around 10:45 p.m. Friday on 16th Street, near the Market Street intersection, according to police Lt. Kyle Gautsch. Her age was not available. Gautsch said the woman was taken to...
WGAL
Vehicle stolen with infant inside in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A four-month-old child is now safe after Harrisburg police say someone stole a van with the child inside of it. Now, police are looking for the person who stole the vehicle. They say a 2008 black Nissan Quest was stolen at the corner of North 6th...
Police investigating suspicious central Pa. death
A death discovered while Lancaster officers were doing a Monday morning welfare check may have occurred under suspicious circumstances, police said. City police said a person, whose name and age have not been released, was found dead around 8:30 a.m. on the 900 block of North Lime Street. Police did...
WGAL
2 people shot in Lancaster City
LANCASTER, Pa. — There was a shooting at the 300 block of East Liberty Street in Lancaster City at around 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. Reports came to the police of gunshots in the area. When police got to the scene, there were two people shot. The victims were moved...
East Shore Diner hauled to new home where it will reopen as retro scoop shop
The East Shore Diner, wrapped in white shrink wrap, took a nearly 12-mile journey on Monday to its new home. Secured a top a wide load trailer, the diner departed from 711 S. Cameron St. around 9 a.m. and traveled along Route 83 to Route 581 and arrived at its destination in Silver Spring Township.
East Shore Diner moved Monday, renamed ‘Silver Scoop’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner has been lifted onto two trucks and will be making the trek to Mechanicsburg around 9 on Monday morning. The beloved Dauphin County diner owners say they were left with no choice but to relocate due to a long-term PennDOT project. The plan calls for the rebuilding […]
3 statues vandalized overnight at Pa. church
It’s a case of damaging property when no one was around. According to 6ABC, a church in Chester County was vandalized over the weekend. As a result, at least three statues were damaged overnight. Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Downingtown said police officers were on site investigating the scene...
Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania
A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
Walmart CEO warns stores could close if shoplifting problem persists
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Both Dickson City and Taylor police say they often see a spike in shoplifting during the holiday season, but it's really a year-round problem. Apparently, we're not alone in Lackawanna County. The heads of both Target and Walmart have recently spoken about the rise in retail theft. Target's CFO says it's up 50 percent from last year.
PennLive.com
2 central Pa. schools temporarily locked down to assess threats: police
Two York County schools went into lockdowns on Monday afternoon after threats were called in, according to police. Neither threat was found to be credible, but police did thorough investigations to prove it, according to Penn Township police. At 2 p.m., Penn Township officers were called to Park Hill Elementary...
Death of Pa. man who fell from Acrisure Stadium escalator ruled an accident
The death of Pa. man who fell from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium is being treated as accidental. Dalton Keane, 27, was a father of one child when he fell from a stadium escalator while in attendance at a Steelers game back in October, according to WPXI. According to the...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
196K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 15