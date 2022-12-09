ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WBRE

Three arrested in Luzerne County Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 4:50 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation police say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Settlement made for man who claims he was harassed by Williamsport officer

Williamsport, Pa. — A Steelton man will receive $50,000 for his federal civil lawsuit against a Williamsport Bureau of Police officer who he claimed harassed him and handcuffed without a legitimate cause. The plaintiff, Keith Anderson, filed the suit against Officer Clinton J. Gardner earlier this year for the incident that occurred on High Street on July 14, 2021. The lawsuit went to mediation and the settlement was reached last month with Gardner admitting liability, according to PennLive.com. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
CBS Philly

What Pa. bridges are in poor condition? See the local list

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- The Route 420 South/Wanamaker Avenue bridge that closed this week was one of thousands across the state of Pennsylvania listed in "poor" condition, data from the Federal Highway Administration and PennDOT shows.FHWA's database counts 23,202 bridges in Pennsylvania, and lists 3,112 in poor condition. For New Jersey, the FHWA lists 455 bridges as "poor" and for Delaware, 14 are listed as "poor."Of all the states in the nation, Pennsylvania had the second-highest number of bridges in poor condition, according to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association. Only Iowa had more bridges rated as "poor."And across...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lebtown.com

Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules

This article is shared with LebTown by content partner Spotlight PA. A widespread lack of property maintenance codes in rural Pennsylvania has worsened living conditions and stalled investment in those communities, according to a new state study. The Center for Rural Pennsylvania, which serves the General Assembly, found that 89%...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Woman shot in Harrisburg: police

A woman was injured in a Friday night shooting in Harrisburg, police said. The woman was shot in the ankle around 10:45 p.m. Friday on 16th Street, near the Market Street intersection, according to police Lt. Kyle Gautsch. Her age was not available. Gautsch said the woman was taken to...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Vehicle stolen with infant inside in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A four-month-old child is now safe after Harrisburg police say someone stole a van with the child inside of it. Now, police are looking for the person who stole the vehicle. They say a 2008 black Nissan Quest was stolen at the corner of North 6th...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Police investigating suspicious central Pa. death

A death discovered while Lancaster officers were doing a Monday morning welfare check may have occurred under suspicious circumstances, police said. City police said a person, whose name and age have not been released, was found dead around 8:30 a.m. on the 900 block of North Lime Street. Police did...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

2 people shot in Lancaster City

LANCASTER, Pa. — There was a shooting at the 300 block of East Liberty Street in Lancaster City at around 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. Reports came to the police of gunshots in the area. When police got to the scene, there were two people shot. The victims were moved...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

East Shore Diner moved Monday, renamed ‘Silver Scoop’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner has been lifted onto two trucks and will be making the trek to Mechanicsburg around 9 on Monday morning. The beloved Dauphin County diner owners say they were left with no choice but to relocate due to a long-term PennDOT project.  The plan calls for the rebuilding […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

3 statues vandalized overnight at Pa. church

It’s a case of damaging property when no one was around. According to 6ABC, a church in Chester County was vandalized over the weekend. As a result, at least three statues were damaged overnight. Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Downingtown said police officers were on site investigating the scene...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania

A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

2 central Pa. schools temporarily locked down to assess threats: police

Two York County schools went into lockdowns on Monday afternoon after threats were called in, according to police. Neither threat was found to be credible, but police did thorough investigations to prove it, according to Penn Township police. At 2 p.m., Penn Township officers were called to Park Hill Elementary...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

