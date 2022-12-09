ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Nelson scores 2 to lead Islanders to 6-4 win over Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Brock Nelson scored twice, Cal Clutterbuck had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat New Jersey 6-4 Friday night, handing the first-place Devils just their second regulation loss in 21 games. Anders Lee, Casey Cizikas and Oliver Wahlstrom also scored, and Mathew Barzal and Alexander Romanov each had two assists as New York improved to 8-2-0 in their last 10 trips to Prudential Center. Semyon Varlamov made 25 saves. “It was a good hockey game. It’s a team that’s been playing well all year and we’re trying to catch them,″ said Islanders forward Zach Parise. ”There’s a lot on the line. We had a good little outburst in the second period.” Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist, and Nico Hischier, Tomas Tatar and Dawson Mercer also scored for the Devils. Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt and Jonas Siegenthaler each had two assists.
ELMONT, NY
The Associated Press

Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams’ two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in coming to the defense of goalie Craig Anderson, who was slashed by Guentzel after smothering the puck. Skinner, who will automatically face an NHL disciplinary hearing for the cross-check, and Guentzel were also issued minor penalties for slashing.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Suzuki, Dach star as Canadiens rally past Flames 2-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout as the Montreal Canadiens rallied to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday. Josh Anderson tied the game for Montreal (14-12-2) in the third period, forcing overtime. Jake Allen made 34 saves and denied Nazem...

