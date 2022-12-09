Read full article on original website
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored early in the third period to put Boston ahead for good and the Bruins beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 in a matchup of division leaders. DeBrusk’s shot, which came on a terrific pass from Pavel Zacha over sliding Vegas defenseman Alec Martinez, put the Bruins in front 2-1 at 2:10 of the final period. Charlie Coyle’s goal with 9:04 left extended the Bruins’ lead to 3-1. Patrice Bergeron also scored for Boston and Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots to improve to 16-1. Mark Stone scored for Vegas and Logan Thompson had 24 saves.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Lars Eller scored one of Washington’s four second-period goals in his 900th career game to help the Capitals down the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Sunday. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Marcus Johansson and Alex Ovechkin also scored for the Capitals, who extended their season-high win streak to four. Charlie Lindgren made 29 saves against the Jets. Adam Lowry and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets, who had a season-best four-game victory run halted. Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for Winnipeg. Both goalies didn’t let a puck get by them in the first period.
NEW YORK (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday for throwing the game ball into the stands a day earlier following an overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls in Atlanta. Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan sank three free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Bulls a seemingly safe 122-121 advantage. But Atlanta’s A.J. Griffin took sideline alley-oop pass from Jalen Johnson and scored on a turnaround jumper with Derrick Jones Jr. defending to give the Hawks a 123-122 victory.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson is producing in ways New Orleans envisioned when they drafted him first overall back in 2019. And that production is making the Pelicans look like a contender in the Western Conference. Williamson has averaged 30.3 points during New Orleans past seven games and the Pelicans have won all of those contests. despite the absence of injured star forward Brandon Igram. The winning streak has propelled the Pelicans to the top of the Western Conference standings through 26 games. Williamson says the trust and confidence his teammates has shown in him after he missed all of last season with a foot injury has inspired him not to let them down.
