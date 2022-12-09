Boys Basketball Scoreboard for Dec. 8: Pope Francis defeats Holyoke, Cam Vedovelli scores 17 points to lead Cardinals

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second-half surge lifts Chicopee girls basketball over Chicopee Comp, winning 50-31 (photos)
AMHERST - With both teams trading chances, the victory was left for anyone to grab. And the fourth-quarter efforts of the Chicopee girl’s basketball team ultimately lifted them over Chicopee Comp at Pioneer Valley Tip-Off.
Longmeadow girls, boys swimming & diving notch wins over Amherst
AMHERST — The Longmeadow boys and girls swimming teams each improved to 2-0 on the season after notching wins over Amherst on Monday.
Tufts Daily
Fight from men’s basketball on display against Clark and Suffolk
Throughout the season so far, one fact about the Jumbos is that they do not shy away from a challenge. Whether that means going all in to win the New England Big Four Challenge, having a tight game for much of the event against No. 3 Saint Joseph (Conn.) or taking on historic Division I rival Harvard while holding them to a tight match in the first half, the team has continuously proven its ability to battle through obstacles.
South Hadley girls basketball dominates in 53-25 win over Granby: ‘I thought we did what we wanted to do’ (photos)
AMHERST - In a showing of complete dominance and skill, the South Hadley girl’s basketball team defeated Granby in the opening matchup of the Pioneer Valley Tip-Off on Saturday night, winning 53-25.
theweektoday.com
Young players shoot for spot in Hall of Fame
The Wareham Elks Lodge hosted its annual Hoop Shoot National Free Throw Contest at the Gleason Family YMCA on Sunday, Dec 11. The contest gives kids between the ages of 8 and 13 a chance to show off their basketball skills without having to be part of a team. The...
Why Central QB Will Watson committed to Virginia Tech: ‘I wanted a brotherhood’
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III looked for three things in a college football program during his recruitment:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the...
Springfield Central QB Will Watson III receives scholarship offer from Virginia Tech, goes on official visit
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III went on an official visit to Virginia Tech over the weekend, according to 247 Sports reporter Brian Dohn. If you purchase a product or register for...
Springfield Central QB Will Watson III decommits from Nebraska, verbally commits to Virginia Tech
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III announced on Twitter that he has decommitted from Nebraska and is verbally committing to Virginia Tech. If you purchase a product or register for an account...
whdh.com
Western, Central Mass. lead snow totals following Sunday night snowfall
The first major snowfall of the season saw western Massachusetts and most of Worcester County collect the most inches overnight when it came to the Bay State. While areas east of I-495 saw anywhere from 1-2 inches to a coating of the white stuff, Great Barrington out in the Berkshires saw 9.4, while the rest of Berkshire County saw between 4.5-9 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
westernmassnews.com
Vehicle recovered from water on Pondside Rd in Longmeadow following accident
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Longmeadow responded to Pondside Road in Longmeadow Monday afternoon after a car ended up in the water. According to Longmeadow Fire officials, no injuries were reported. A crew under the direction of Longmeadow Fire Lieutenant Viera assisted Bach’s Towing in removing the vehicle from...
East Mountain Rd. in Westfield closed due to crash
A portion of East Mountain Road in Westfield has been shut down during the morning commute Monday due to an overnight crash.
Three-car crash on Sumner Avenue in Springfield Sunday night
Springfield emergency crews were called to a car crash Sunday night around 11:00 p.m. on Sumner Avenue.
Berkshire County School Closings For Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
A foot of snow fell in some parts of Berkshire County on Sunday. The long-lasting storm is affecting some roadway conditions on Monday morning. Berkshire County School Closings For Monday 12/12/22. 8 DegreesDelayed 1 Hr, Buses Late, Childcare & Kids Club Opening at 8 Kidzone delay 2 hrs. BArT Charter...
Car vs. pole crash on Nottingham Street in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was sent to Nottingham Street for a car vs. pole accident on Sunday.
Toy for Joy 2022: Actor Peter Scolari remembered with Toy for Joy donation from a friend
Peter Scolari won three Emmy nominations for his role on the hit 1980s series, “Newhart,” but to West Springfield native David Horgan, his friend’s impact went far beyond his portrayal of a yuppie TV producer on a hit comedy show. “What Peter did for kids in this...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Dec. 4 to Dec. 10
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Dec 4 to Dec 10. There were 92 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,053-square-foot home on Shamrock Street in Springfield that sold for $279,000.
People in Business: Dec. 12, 2022
Elms College announced seven members named to the Board of Trustees. Kathleen L. Bernardo, an attorney and partner at Bulkley Richardson who leads the real estate practice group. Bernardo received her bachelor’s degree from Mount Holyoke College and her law degree from Suffolk Law School;. Lawrence F. Eagan, president...
Decor of new elementary school will reflect Westfield’s natural features, history
WESTFIELD — Designers of Westfield’s planned new elementary school were far enough along to talk about color palettes and interior design at a Dec. 8 building committee meeting. Architect Bert Gardner of Caolo and Bieniek Associates presented up-to-date drawings of the interior finishes of the school, highlighting aspects...
Worcester parking ban announced, parts of Central Mass. under winter weather advisory as snow flies
WORCESTER — With 2 to 3 inches of snow expected to blanket the city Sunday, a declared winter parking ban will go into effect at 8 p.m. as Department of Public Works and Parks snowplow crews hit the streets. Crews began pretreating road surfaces early Sunday afternoon in anticipation of the snow. ...
The Student Prince hosts Brunch with Santa in Springfield
The Fort Carolers return to The Student Prince and The Fort Restaurant on Sunday.
