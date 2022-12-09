Kourtney Kardashian shares an update after stopping IVF 10 months ago

Kourtney Kardashian is starting to get her energy back after her IVF journey came to an end. The Poosh founder was very open during her fertility process with Travis Barker, and on Thursday, she told her followers she’s feeling better.

The 43-year-old shared a mirror selfie in front of the treadmill after running 3 miles in 31.31 minutes, meaning she was running around a 10-minute mile pace. “Finally started getting my energy back ten months after IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!” She wrote over the photo with smileys.

The Poosh founder said in the past, the process took a toll on her health. “The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time. I know it’s for so many people, but it’s just not for me,” she said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.



They decided to stop IVF and let destiny take its course. “I got to a place where I just felt exactly like how timing is everything with me and Travis,” the Poosh founder explained. “So, I feel like if it’s truly meant to be it will happen. We are, for now, done with IVF. We say prayers and hope that god blesses us with a baby.”

While they stopped IVF, they hope their journey helped other people. The intimate process was covered in the first two seasons of the family reality show, The Kardashians and the Blink 182 drummer told GQ he was happy to share the details with hopes it could help other people. “It’s real life. And if any of that can help people—seeing Kourtney’s journey through IVF, which is super hard for a woman,” he said. “You saw her struggle with it and talk about it. That’s real.“