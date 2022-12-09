ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Riverside, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Rubidoux High School soccer team will have a game with Arlington High School on December 09, 2022, 17:30:00.

Rubidoux High School
Arlington High School
December 09, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

Rowland Heights, December 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The La Serna High School soccer team will have a game with Rowland High School on December 12, 2022, 15:30:00.
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
Moreno Valley, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Canyon Springs High School soccer team will have a game with Valley View High School on December 12, 2022, 17:00:00.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
San Bernardino, December 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Xavier College Preparatory soccer team will have a game with Aquinas High School on December 12, 2022, 15:00:00.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Field steps down as SB city manager

San Bernardino City Manager Rob Field has announced his resignation. Field announced his decision during a closed session before Wednesday’s city council meeting, Councilman Theodore Sanchez said. Six council members – Councilman Ben Reynoso was absent – accepted Field’s resignation, which came after the third of three closed meetings...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

City of Desert Hot Springs hosts annual holiday parade and festival

Community members celebrated the Holiday Parade of Lights and Holiday Festival in Desert Hot Springs. Many community members came to celebrate the holidays with friends and family. Rebecca Murillo participated in the parade and was eager to get her classmates involved in it too. "This is very special to me because all the members from The post City of Desert Hot Springs hosts annual holiday parade and festival appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police report road closure in Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Police Department is alerting the public about a road closure. It was reported at 4:26 p.m. that North Indian Canyon Drive, through the wash, will be closed due to flooding. According to police, the area includes North Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Palm Spring Station. Stay with News Channel 3 The post Police report road closure in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

University of Redlands announces merger

The University of Redlands and the Presidio Graduate School in San Francisco will merge. Redlands’ School of Business & Society will establish the Presidio Center for Sustainable Solutions on the Redlands Marin campus starting next summer, according to a statement on the Redlands website. The university, which partnered with...
REDLANDS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Three Riverside County Post Offices Schedule Sunday Hours for Christmas Rush

(CNS) – Three U.S. Post Offices in Riverside County will be open for the next two Sundays to accommodate the upswing in shipments and deliveries ahead of Christmas. “We’re beginning to see a surge in customers shipping their Christmas packages,” USPS spokeswoman Mayra Elena-Hernandez said. “We’re holiday ready. We want to ensure that are customers are, too.”
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

Pedestrian struck and killed on Outer Highway 18 in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities conducted an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday evening in Apple Valley. It happened on December 10, 2022, at about 6:12 pm, along Outer Highway 18, between Standing Rock Avenue and Erie Road. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and pronounced...
APPLE VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Heavy snow hits Southern California mountains, stranding some drivers

A snow storm that hit Southern California overnight prompted California Highway Patrol escorts over the Grapevine Monday morning and left drivers stranded in the San Bernardino Mountains. Escorts across the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine area were in place before 4 a.m., according to a tweet from Caltrans District 6. Signs in the area read […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage is underway throughout Coachella Valley

The Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage began Monday morning, and thousands of people are taking part in the walk. The pilgrimage started at 6:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Solitude in Palm Springs. From there thousands of people started the 32-mile trek to head to Our Lady of Solitude in Coachella. Overall the walk is The post Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage is underway throughout Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

San Bernardino International Airport is well-positioned for the future

That’s the opinion of Mark Gibbs, director of aviation at San Bernardino International Airport, who has seen much happen in the 20 years he has worked there. Gibbs, 50, a Riverside native, has watched the former Norton Air Force Base go from an airplane maintenance and cargo facility to a carrier of commercial passenger flights.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
newsmirror.net

Toys for Yucaipa offers assistance for those in need

Do you know of someone in Yucaipa who needs assistance with children’s gifts this holiday season? Each year, Yucaipa Valley Fire and Rescue Association, along with the help of Lenore Will and Brenda Martinez, holds a Toys for Yucaipa event. Will spearheaded the event over 40 years ago. Together with her daughter Martinez, she joined forces with Yucaipa Fire and the Spark of Love program.
YUCAIPA, CA
Mountain View, CA
