James Gunn After Scrapped ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Draft: ‘We Are Not Going to Make Every Single Person Happy’
Following the news that DC Studios has shelved a draft of “Wonder Woman 3” from Patty Jenkins, new studio head James Gunn has weighed in with his first public statement since he and producer Peter Safran took control of the Warner Bros. Discovery division. “Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming,” Gunn wrote in a Twitter thread published on...
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
thedigitalfix.com
James Gunn can’t do Scooby-Doo 3 because Scooby is probably dead
Long before he became a household name for his work in the MCU and DCEU, James Gunn was killing it in the family movie game with his writing on the Scooby-Doo movies from the 2000s. When Gunn was recently asked about the chances of him helping to make a third movie in the series, the filmmaker said that would be very unlikely, due to the short life expectancy of the titular canine.
dexerto.com
Wonder Woman 3 axed as James Gunn shakes up DCEU
Wonder Woman 3 with Gal Gadot has been cancelled at Warner Bros, with James Gunn and Peter Safran’s stewardship of DC Studios about to hit a major turning point, according to a new report. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen its troubles in Phase Four, Kevin Feige has...
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer: The end of the road for James Gunn
This week, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures released the first official full-length trailer for the upcoming science-fiction superhero blockbuster film “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3,” which serves as the sequel to 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and 2017’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” The film, which also serves as the 32nd film in the decade-spanning Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the second film in Phase Five, sees writer/director James Gunn once again returning to helm the project. The film likely marks the end of his time with the MCU, as Gunn has taken a new role with Warner Bros....
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Recently Considered Justice League Sequel With Zack Snyder's Cast
Earlier tonight a new report from The Hollywood Reporter took the world by storm with the news that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer happening due to the script not fitting in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for DC Studios. The report also revealed that Jason Momoa might exit his role as Arthur Curry / Aquaman after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and become Lobo in the new universe. Also hidden inside the news was that Warner Bros. Pictures co-CEO's Micheal De Luca and Pamela Abdy once wanted to do another Justice League film with actors Zack Snyder cast. This no longer seems to be the plan with Gunn and Safran taking over the studio.
DC Studios is making a major change to Batman moving forward
Warner Bros and DC Studios will be making a major change to the way that Batman will be portrayed on the small and silver screen, and honestly, this might just be the ticket for the tumultuous time that the DCU has had. As well as the new name, the DCU...
Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 scrapped by new Peter Safran-James Gunn DC Administration
In one of their first big moves as new DC heads, James Gunn and Peter Safran have scrapped plans for Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3, according to Deadline. Sources tell the outlet that Jenkins -- who directed and co-wrote the previous two movies, released in 2017 and 2020 starring Gal Gadot -- recently submitted her treatment, which the bosses found "unsuitable" at this time.
Charlize Theron Addresses Issues On The Set Of George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road, And Why She Still Wanted To Return For Furiosa
Charlize Theron had a rough go during the production of Mad Max: Fury Road, but she still wanted another shot at Furiosa.
Collider
Kevin Conroy's Last Batman Performance Featured in 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
During 2022’s Game Awards, game developer Rocksteady released a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League featuring Kevin Conroy as the voice of Batman. Conroy’s involvement with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League means the late actor’s final work was in the game, dubbing the character he helped to make famous in the 1990s.
murphysmultiverse.com
New Rumor Reveals the First Avengers to Fall in ‘The Kang Dynasty’
While Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still years away, the film is already starting to take shape through other projects. Obviously, Loki served to set the stage for the fifth Avengers film by introducing the concept of Variants, introducing He Who Remains and opening up the Multiverse. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness added the terrifying concept of Incursions to the mix and introduced a character (America Chavez) whose unique ability to traverse the Multiverse might be useful down the road. Up next is a film that even just a few months ago, relatively few people probably had on their radar as a major player in the Multiverse Saga: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The film will introduce a dangerous Variant of He Who Remains, Kang the Conqueror. This version of the character, who has been described as a warrior by both star Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed, is expected to be the big bad of 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and will pose a threat not only to the heroes we know and love but also the entire Multiverse.
DC shuts the door on Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 despite Gal Gadot tweet about ‘next chapter’
DC has reportedly shut down Patty Jenkins’ proposal for Wonder Woman 3 just a day after star Gal Gadot told fans she was excited for the heroine’s “next chapter”.“I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you,” Gadot tweeted Tuesday (6 December) alongside a photo of herself as Wonder Woman.However, The Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday that a treatment (meaning a summary in film speak) submitted for a third instalment “did not fit in with the...
The Batman sequel has survived DC's massive movie purge
It’s a rather turbulent time to be a DC fan right now. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wonder Woman 3 will no longer be happening - it’s apparently “considered dead in its current incarnation”, and the plans submitted to James Gunn and DC Studios CEO Peter Safran were rejected since they didn’t fit in with their plans for the DCEU.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: ‘The Flash’ Spinoff Focused on Michael Keaton’s Batman Scrapped in DC Studios’ Restructuring
Everything is changing over at DC Studios, as the future of the former DC Expanded Universe seems quite uncertain. We’ve had the reveal that Wonder Woman 3 has lost its director Patty Jenkins, a Black Adam sequel seems unlikely at this point and so much more. Now, it seems a new rumor has popped up from Jeff Sneider that another project has been canned as James Gunn and Peter Safran restructure the new DC universe.
James Gunn Says DC Plan Will “Build Upon What Has Worked” and “Rectify What Has Not”
James Gunn has responded to a story published in The Hollywood Reporter addressing the future of DC Studios ahead of a presentation next week in which he and partner Peter Safran will share their vision with Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav. “So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not,” Gunn wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “Although this first month at DC has been fruitful, building the next ten years...
game-news24.com
The Batgirl directors want a live-action Batman Beyond movie
Somebody go and tell Commissioner Jim Gordon to light the Bat signal, because the fight for a new Batman live-action adaptation that isn’t yet made of the DC Universe. For a reason, Warner Bros. has asked for their role in animation or live-action film to continue Batman beyond. TAKE...
DC has cancelled one of its biggest sequels
Chaos continues to reign supreme in the DCEU. It’s a shame to see but there’s no denying that the DCEU lacks focus and direction. One of this year’s major releases, Black Adam, is struggling to break even and could lose the studio up to $100M. Yikes. I shouldn’t imagine that 2023 will be smooth sailing either. Both The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are plagued by their own casting controversies.
James Gunn on DC heroes' cinematic fates: "We know we are not going to make every person happy"
In a lengthy Twitter thread Thursday, James Gunn responded to a widely covered Hollywood Reporter story about his and partner Peter Safran's reported "blueprint" for getting Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Comics-based universe back on track. The trade put forth that a third Wonder Woman film from director Patty Jenkins had...
JK Simmons is ludicrously ripped to play Santa in Dwayne Johnson's Red One
JK Simmons' Santa could definitely beat you in an arm wrestle
