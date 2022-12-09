Friday school and other delays & closures after Tri-Cities snowfall. Here’s the latest
Another round of snow blanketed the Mid-Columbia region Thursday, forcing several school districts in the Tri-Cities to send out alerts delaying the start of school Friday morning.
Some schools could still cancel class Friday if conditions worsen overnight.
Most workers at the Hanford nuclear reservation were told Thursday night not to report to work at the site for the Friday day shift. Friday is already a day off for workers on a schedule of four 10-hour shifts a week.
Employees scheduled to telework or who are needed to maintain safety or security will work their usual shift. Swing and graveyard shifts were canceled on Friday afternoon.
Here are the latest school delays and closures and local government delays:
- Pasco School District : No school. All athletics and after-school events are also canceled.
- Kennewick School District : 2-hour late start. No school breakfast will be served. There are some select cancellations: High school zero hour, a.m. Tri-Tech Skill Center classes, a.m. ECEAP classes, a.m. sports practices and a.m. Keewaydin Discovery Center classes.
- Richland School District : 2-hour late start. No school breakfast will be served. No a.m. preschool. Morning and afternoon buses will drive their snow routes.
- Washington State University Tri-Cities : 2-hour late start. Campus opens at 10 a.m.
- Columbia Basin College: Opening delayed until 9 a.m.
- Finley School District : 2-hour late start.
- Kiona-Benton School District : Update. Closed.
- Prosser School District : 2-hour late start. No school breakfast will be served. No a.m. preschool.
- Columbia School District : 2-hour late start. Buses will be on snow routes.
- North Franklin School District: Update. Closed.
- Grandview School District : 2-hour late start. No school breakfast will be served. No early release.
- Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities : Update. Closed.
- Christ the King School: 2-hour late start. Preschool through 8th will start at 10:25 a.m.
- St. Joseph’s School Kennewick : Closed. K-8 closed due to a half-day. The Children’s Center will open at 8:30 a.m.
- Bethlehem Lutheran school : Closed.
- Calvary Christian School: 2-hour delay. Daycare opens at 8 a.m.
- Heritage Preschool and Kindergarten: All classes will open 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Pasco city offices will open two hours late.
- West Richland city offices will open two hours late at 10 a.m.
- Richland city offices will open two hours late at 10 a.m.
- Kennewick city offices will open at 10 a.m.
