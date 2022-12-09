Friday school and other delays & closures after Tri-Cities snowfall. Here’s the latest

Another round of snow blanketed the Mid-Columbia region Thursday, forcing several school districts in the Tri-Cities to send out alerts delaying the start of school Friday morning.

Some schools could still cancel class Friday if conditions worsen overnight.

Most workers at the Hanford nuclear reservation were told Thursday night not to report to work at the site for the Friday day shift. Friday is already a day off for workers on a schedule of four 10-hour shifts a week.

Employees scheduled to telework or who are needed to maintain safety or security will work their usual shift. Swing and graveyard shifts were canceled on Friday afternoon.

Here are the latest school delays and closures and local government delays:

