Houston, TX

ClutchPoints

Chris Beard’s attorney fires back after arrest

After Chris Beard was arrested earlier this morning for domestic violence, his attorney has publicly decried the charges, saying he shouldn’t have been arrested in the first place. Tony Plohetski tweeted the statement provided by Beard’s attorney, which reads,”Coach Beard is 100 percent innocent of these charges. He should...
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Mail

Former New York Knicks coach and basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown, 82, resigns from special advisor position at University of Memphis due to health issues

Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown resigned from his position as a special adviser to the University of Memphis basketball program Friday due to ongoing health concerns. The 82-year-old's health issues are said to not be serious in nature according to the school. Brown, the only coach to ever win...
MEMPHIS, TN
silverscreenandroll.com

NBA executives are still laughing at the Lakers for the Ivica Zubac trade

If one was to rank the worst trades in NBA history, the Los Angeles Lakers sending Ivica Zubac to the Clippers for Mike Muscala in order to dump Michael Beasley’s contract likely wouldn’t rank incredibly high, if only because there have been far more damaging transactions over the decades involving superstars, major draft picks, and sometimes both.
ClutchPoints

Kendrick Perkins savagely calls out Suns after 2nd straight loss to Pelicans

The Phoenix Suns, and Chris Paul in particular, took issue with Zion Williamson throwing down a windmill dunk in the closing seconds of their loss to the Pelicans on Friday while the game had already been decided. On Sunday, the Suns had the opportunity for a little revenge in a rematch with the Pelicans, but […] The post Kendrick Perkins savagely calls out Suns after 2nd straight loss to Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Pistons star Cade Cunningham to undergo season-ending shin surgery

Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham is set to miss out the rest of the campaign as he plans to undergo a season-ending surgery on his shin. Cunningham has been dealing with a left shin injury that has kept him out since early November. There were fears that there’s a stress fracture in his shin, forcing […] The post Pistons star Cade Cunningham to undergo season-ending shin surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Cade Cunningham injury leads to Pistons fans dreaming of Victor Wembanyama

While Cade Cunningham’s decision to undergo a season-ending surgery is quite the brutal blow to the Detroit Pistons, some fans are looking at the bright side of the development. For many, it only means the team can tank further to fight for the no. 1 pick and the chance to take Victor Wembanyama. Sure enough, […] The post Cade Cunningham injury leads to Pistons fans dreaming of Victor Wembanyama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s showboating vs. Suns leads to bench-clearing scenes in New Orleans

Zion Williamson put on a show yet again for the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. The Phoenix Suns, however, did not appreciate his antics late in the game. This led to a bench-clearing confrontation at mid-court in what turned out to be an intense ending to the game. The Pelicans had already secured the […] The post WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s showboating vs. Suns leads to bench-clearing scenes in New Orleans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers add Evan Fournier to shooting trade target list with Bojan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish

The Los Angeles Lakers are clearly in dire need of outside shooting, and they are rumored to be looking to address that major issue via trades. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers have already expressed their interests in the likes of Bojan Bogdanovic of the Detroit Pistons and the pair of Cam […] The post RUMOR: Lakers add Evan Fournier to shooting trade target list with Bojan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Hawks star Trae Young laughs at $25,000 fine for wild celebration vs. Bulls

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young couldn’t help but laugh at the latest fine he received from the NBA, and for good reason. For those who missed it, the NBA slapped Young with a $25,000 fine for his rather wild celebration following the Hawks’ buzzer-beating 123-122 win against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night. After AJ Griffin banked the game-winner, Young got too excited and threw the ball into the stands.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ Grant Williams punished by NBA for hitting ball into stands vs. Warriors

Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics has been fined $20,000 dollars for hitting a basketball into the stands during a recent game against the Golden State Warriors, per NBA Communications. Williams was given a technical foul and ultimately ejected when the incident initially occurred. The Celtics went on to suffer a difficult road loss to […] The post Celtics’ Grant Williams punished by NBA for hitting ball into stands vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

