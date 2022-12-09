Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dance Theater of Harlem in Houston: Houston Dance Students Learn From Ballet RoyaltyMae A.Houston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Zion Williamson had the coldest explanation for his extremely disrespectful dunk on the Suns
The New Orleans Pelicans are real. Really real. This team is legitimately an NBA title contender. The Pelicans proved it with their outright domination of the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, making them the unquestioned No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The team put the rest of the NBA...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Shockingly Reveals He Would Have Preferred Not To Play In 2001 NBA Finals
Allen Iverson made a shocking revelation regarding the 2001 NBA Finals, where he took his Philadelphia 76ers against the overpowered Los Angeles Lakers led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. Allen Iverson is one of the most influential players of all time due to his style of play, the way...
Chris Paul, Suns called out by Kendrick Perkins over Zion Williamson scuffle
The New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was smeared by a late-game altercation between the two teams. This was after the always-entertaining Zion Williamson decided to go for a last-second dunk with the game already won. Chris Paul and Co. clearly did not...
Former Milwaukee Buck is the only guy to outscore Michael Jordan in a playoff series
Terry Cumming is the only player in history that can brag about outscoring MJ in the playoffs.
"Michael Jordan inspired me...but A.I. was really the god" - LeBron James on how Allen Iverson influenced him early on in his life
LeBron James admitted he grew up a Michael Jordan fan but Allen Iverson was everything he wanted to be
Vince Carter on playing a pickup game in Abu Dhabi with Isiah Thomas and Martin Lawrence
Carter says that he and Lawrence dipped away from an event they were at to get some shots up, and ended up playing a pickup game with Isiah Thomas
Chris Beard’s attorney fires back after arrest
After Chris Beard was arrested earlier this morning for domestic violence, his attorney has publicly decried the charges, saying he shouldn’t have been arrested in the first place. Tony Plohetski tweeted the statement provided by Beard’s attorney, which reads,”Coach Beard is 100 percent innocent of these charges. He should...
Former New York Knicks coach and basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown, 82, resigns from special advisor position at University of Memphis due to health issues
Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown resigned from his position as a special adviser to the University of Memphis basketball program Friday due to ongoing health concerns. The 82-year-old's health issues are said to not be serious in nature according to the school. Brown, the only coach to ever win...
"My daddy used to tell me all the time, ‘You got to rebound like Barkley and get some elbows up" — Shaquille O'Neal on why Charles Barkley is perfect for NBA on TNT
As NBA on TNT stars, Shaq knows what Barkley brings to the table.
Bucks, Suns And Rockets Reportedly Discussed A 3-Team Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns discussed a three-team trade.
"We used to fight after every game, but through that fight, emerged someone like me" — Michael Jordan on the person who made him who he is today
Michael Jordan has always been vocal about crediting his family for his evolution as a player, specifically his older brother, Larry.
silverscreenandroll.com
NBA executives are still laughing at the Lakers for the Ivica Zubac trade
If one was to rank the worst trades in NBA history, the Los Angeles Lakers sending Ivica Zubac to the Clippers for Mike Muscala in order to dump Michael Beasley’s contract likely wouldn’t rank incredibly high, if only because there have been far more damaging transactions over the decades involving superstars, major draft picks, and sometimes both.
Kendrick Perkins savagely calls out Suns after 2nd straight loss to Pelicans
The Phoenix Suns, and Chris Paul in particular, took issue with Zion Williamson throwing down a windmill dunk in the closing seconds of their loss to the Pelicans on Friday while the game had already been decided. On Sunday, the Suns had the opportunity for a little revenge in a rematch with the Pelicans, but […] The post Kendrick Perkins savagely calls out Suns after 2nd straight loss to Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pistons star Cade Cunningham to undergo season-ending shin surgery
Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham is set to miss out the rest of the campaign as he plans to undergo a season-ending surgery on his shin. Cunningham has been dealing with a left shin injury that has kept him out since early November. There were fears that there’s a stress fracture in his shin, forcing […] The post Pistons star Cade Cunningham to undergo season-ending shin surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
When Michael Jordan ignored an open teammate to secure MVP honors in a charity game
Michael Jordan’s competitiveness is unrivaled. Just ask former NBA player Chris Washburn.
Cade Cunningham injury leads to Pistons fans dreaming of Victor Wembanyama
While Cade Cunningham’s decision to undergo a season-ending surgery is quite the brutal blow to the Detroit Pistons, some fans are looking at the bright side of the development. For many, it only means the team can tank further to fight for the no. 1 pick and the chance to take Victor Wembanyama. Sure enough, […] The post Cade Cunningham injury leads to Pistons fans dreaming of Victor Wembanyama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s showboating vs. Suns leads to bench-clearing scenes in New Orleans
Zion Williamson put on a show yet again for the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. The Phoenix Suns, however, did not appreciate his antics late in the game. This led to a bench-clearing confrontation at mid-court in what turned out to be an intense ending to the game. The Pelicans had already secured the […] The post WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s showboating vs. Suns leads to bench-clearing scenes in New Orleans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers add Evan Fournier to shooting trade target list with Bojan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish
The Los Angeles Lakers are clearly in dire need of outside shooting, and they are rumored to be looking to address that major issue via trades. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers have already expressed their interests in the likes of Bojan Bogdanovic of the Detroit Pistons and the pair of Cam […] The post RUMOR: Lakers add Evan Fournier to shooting trade target list with Bojan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hawks star Trae Young laughs at $25,000 fine for wild celebration vs. Bulls
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young couldn’t help but laugh at the latest fine he received from the NBA, and for good reason. For those who missed it, the NBA slapped Young with a $25,000 fine for his rather wild celebration following the Hawks’ buzzer-beating 123-122 win against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night. After AJ Griffin banked the game-winner, Young got too excited and threw the ball into the stands.
Celtics’ Grant Williams punished by NBA for hitting ball into stands vs. Warriors
Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics has been fined $20,000 dollars for hitting a basketball into the stands during a recent game against the Golden State Warriors, per NBA Communications. Williams was given a technical foul and ultimately ejected when the incident initially occurred. The Celtics went on to suffer a difficult road loss to […] The post Celtics’ Grant Williams punished by NBA for hitting ball into stands vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
