Bryan, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

When it comes to school security, the College Station school district is doing everything it can to safeguard its campuses and community. “I think it’s important for families to understand that, as school administrators, safety of our students has always been a top priority,” said Molley Perry, deputy superintendent and chief administrative officer for the district. “Certainly the events over the last several years have heightened the importance of safety in schools, and we have learned so much more about the kind of things that we can do to prevent.”

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO