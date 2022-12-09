ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The College Station High School soccer team will have a game with Bryan High School on December 09, 2022, 17:30:00.

College Station High School
Bryan High School
December 09, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

