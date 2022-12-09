ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Pointing Out Obvious, Packers Winning Big NFL Draft Trade

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2387aq_0jcaPuyH00

The Green Bay Packers sent their two second-round picks to the rival Minnesota Vikings so they could select Christian Watson.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers didn’t draft a receiver in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft because they don’t draft receivers in the first round of any draft.

It’s all going to work out, it appears, because general manager Brian Gutekunst made a bold move at the start of the second round.

Gutekunst shipped his two second-round picks, Nos. 53 and 59, to the Minnesota Vikings to move up to No. 34. With that pick, he took a shot on Christian Watson, a small-school standout with a big-time skill-set.

“We did feel we had to go there to get him,” Gutekunst said that night. “We wouldn’t have done it if we didn’t think that, because the board held up pretty well. But we did feel we had to go get him if we wanted a chance at him. We thought he would come off pretty quick.

“You don’t trade two premium picks to go get ‘a guy.’ But there were a bunch of guys that we liked throughout this draft. If we would have stayed at 53 and 59, we would have picked players we liked. But, yeah, we felt I think right after we took (Devonte) Wyatt last night, we kind of felt like if we wanted to have a shot at him, we were going to have to do something.”

The Packers did something – and not just with anybody but with a top division opponent. Any trade comes with some risk but, just like the outcome of division games means a two-game swing in the standings, trading with a division foe could mean hurting your team while strengthening your rival.

“We never shy away from calling,” Gutekunst said, “but, at the same time, you never really want to deal with them if you don’t have to.”

Good thing Gutekunst had the guts to “deal with them” because Watson has the potential to be a real field-tilter because of his game-breaking speed . With eight touchdowns the last four games, Watson has taken the league by storm with his rare combination of height and speed.

How about Minnesota’s side of the trade?

The Vikings wound up sending the 53rd selection to the Indianapolis Colts to move up to No. 42, where they grabbed cornerback Andrew Booth. Staying put at No. 59, the Vikings selected guard Ed Ingram.

Booth, who spent four early-season games on injured reserve and is back on IR, got his first defensive snaps in the upset win at Buffalo in Week 10 and made his first NFL start the following week in the blowout loss to Dallas. According to Pro Football Focus and its judgment of coverage responsibilities, he allowed 13-of-15 passing for 152 yards and was penalized twice in those two games. He has zero passes defensed.

Ingram has started all 12 games and played all 812 offensive snaps. According to PFF, he’s allowed eight sacks and 45 total pressures. Both are worst among all NFL guards. He’s allowed nine more pressures than any other guard and five more pressures than the Packers’ guards combined.

It’s too soon to render a verdict on any of the players, but the early signs are the Packers won that trade – and potentially by a lot. In the long run, that trade could loom heavily in the NFC North standings, especially if Watson vs. Booth is going to be a twice-a-year battle.

That doesn’t mean Gutekunst has let out a sigh of relief.

“I always have a sigh of relief when our players do well,” he said. “But, no, we kind of move forward. I’m not really looking back on all that. I’m just really happy for the player and for Christian. He’s done a heck of a job on his own, fighting through some of these things and just being prepared for his opportunities.”

Interestingly, with the 53rd selection that went to Indianapolis from Minnesota via Green Bay, the Colts took receiver Alec Pierce. In 12 games, Pierce has 32 receptions for 510 yards and two touchdowns. He’s fifth in the draft class in yards and tied for second with seven receptions on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield.

Watson has 25 receptions for 401 yards and seven touchdowns. Most of that production has come over a record-setting last four weeks . Among the rookies, Watson is tied for second in receptions (15) and is first in yards (313), average (20.9) and touchdowns (seven; nobody else has more than two).

With nine total touchdowns, Watson is tied with Seattle running back Kenneth Walker for the rookie lead.

“It’s not easy making it in this league, especially as a young player and coming in with a quarterback who has a standard that is so high,” Gutekunst said. “Those guys have been fighting really hard to get to that standard, and to see it come to the other side of it is really nice to see.”

More Green Bay Packers News

Next Gen Stats: Christian Watson is fast

David Bakhtiari’s knee leads to tricky future

Jim Leonhard for defensive coordinator?

Jordan Love doesn’t need to play, but …

The latest on Packers’ spot in playoff, draft races

Tough decisions await at quarterback with Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love

Watson ties NFL record with eight touchdowns in four games

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

What has T.J. Hockenson done since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings?

When the Detroit Lions selected tight end T.J. Hockenson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, I was extremely disappointed. I was not disappointed because I thought Hockenson was a bad player, but because I felt that spending top 10 draft capital on a tight end was a poor investment. At the time, I projected that Hockenson would eventually play in the Pro Bowl, but that still would not make it the correct pick. Apparently, Lions GM Brad Holmes puts a similar value on tight ends as I do as he recently traded Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. Since being traded to the Vikings, Hockenson has been nothing to call home about.
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Big Problem in DET Was Quite Simple

The Detroit Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings for the second time in their last 11 tries on Sunday, winning the NFC North bout 34-23. The Vikings intense-game luck ran out, as the franchise has tended to find pathways to triumph in gritty games. But Sunday at Detroit was a different animal. Minnesota’s typical 2022 mojo didn’t bubble to the surface. Such is life.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Is Expected To Demand A Trade

The 2023 offseason is going to be an interesting one in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers is expected by most to return for another season - likely with the Packers, but perhaps with someone else - and if he's back in Green Bay, we could have a trade situation. Packers backup...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders

Ever since Deion Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coach job with the Colorado Buffaloes, there’s been no shortage of opinions on how he handled it. But what do his former players at JSU think about him? Zion Olojede of Complex Sports spoke with a few of Sander’s former players at Jackson State and Read more... The post Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSON, MS
NBC Sports

Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft

With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
ROSS, CA
The Spun

Vikings Standout Will Reportedly Miss Sunday's Game

The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly be without one of their top offensive linemen again on Sunday. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who has missed the last two games with a concussion, is set to miss today's game at Detroit as well, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Darrisaw had declared himself...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Purdy's college coach had eerily accurate prediction about QB

Brock Purdy never has been one to shy away from a big moment, whether it was leading the Iowa State football program as a freshman or now taking over under center for the 49ers. It's something his college coach, Matt Campbell, recognized in the quarterback almost immediately. And that character...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Audition Seafood Grocer at Kicker

Through 13 weeks of 2022, the Minnesota Vikings rank 28th in field goal percentage and 32nd in extra point conversion percentage. Kicker Greg Joseph produced a perfect Week 13 performance versus the New York Jets last weekend, a refreshing output as the Vikings kicking game until that afternoon was woeful.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

The Lions Clinched A Huge Upset With A Must-See Play

Week 14 almost ended the way most games end for fans of the Detroit Lions. With the Lions holding a one-score lead late in the fourth quarter, it was a recipe for another letdown. However, a play on third-and-seven gave the Lions the victory. So what happened during this critical...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Iowa Wide Receiver Announces Major Transfer Destination

Former Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson revealed his transfer decision on Sunday afternoon. The former four-star recruit announced on Twitter that he's going to Kansas State next season. Johnson made an immediate impact when joining Iowa from Nebraska's Bellevue West High School. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound wideout began his collegiate career...
MANHATTAN, KS
big10central.com

NCAA heartbreak at home for Wisconsin volleyball

The tears of joy from a year ago turned to tears of sadness Saturday night for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team. That is, sadness mixed with a sense of pride. The top-seeded Badgers saw their quest for a second consecutive NCAA championship come to an end with a heartbreaking five-set loss to second-seeded Pittsburgh 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 15-13 before another raucous sellout crowd in the regional championship match at the UW Field House.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Defensive Coordinator To Be Fired

The Cleveland Browns are on the verge of falling to 5-8 on the season. They trail the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 in the fourth quarter. Cleveland has massively underachieved this season, and defensive coordinator Joe Woods has been a popular target for fans. That is certainly the case today as well.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Stanford coach hiring

Friday night, Sacramento State’s season ended after a truly wild 66-63 loss to Incarnate Word in the highest-scoring FCS playoff game in history. It was a heck of a way for head coach Troy Taylor to go out, but he’s now heading to Palo Alto where he’ll be the new head coach of the Stanford Cardinal.
STANFORD, CA
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy