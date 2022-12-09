ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

Prince William County Supervisor resign amid data collection controversy

WASHINGTON - Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland announced his resignation Saturday. Candland's decision to resign came after facing a recall petition and lawsuits over the PW Digital Gateway data center project in his district. Candland signed on with his neighbors to sell their land to make way for the massive data center project. Because of the conflict of interest, he was forced to recuse himself from votes on the matter.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Two LCPS officials indicted by special grand jury

Two Loudoun County Public School officials have been indicted by a special grand jury investigating the mishandling of multiple sexual assaults in Loudoun County high schools as fallout on how the district handled two sexual assaults by the same student continues. FOX 5's Katie Barlow breaks down the indictments.
fox5dc.com

Police release report on Metro Center station shooting

WASHINGTON - Authorities have released an incident report after an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a person inside Metro Center station last week. According to FOX 5’s Bob Barnard, the report says the suspect, 28-year old Troy Bullock was involved in a physical altercation with the off-duty agent.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Gas leak in northwest DC after meter struck

WASHINGTON - Three residents evacuated and others sheltered in place after a significant gas leak was detected Monday in northwest D.C., according to officials. D.C. Fire and EMS say a vehicle struck a gas meter of a mixed occupancy building on the 600 block of Kennedy St. NW, with gas readings inside several structures Monday evening.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

'He was the nicest person:' Family of slain Shell employee say they are 'broken'

WASHINGTON - "All he knows is church, work, life." The family of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu spoke with FOX 5's David Kaplan and say they are "broken." Wondimu was murdered Thursday night at the Shell gas station where he was an employee. 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting. Police say that Moore approached Wondimu, and an altercation occurred. Moore then shot Wondimu and left the gas station.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Eyes on possible wintry mix for DC region later this week

WASHINGTON - A chilly start Monday – but we're keeping a close eye on a system that could possibly bring a wintry mix to the D.C. area by the end of the week. FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says a ridge of high pressure to the north is expected to create a blocking pattern for a system that has the potential to bring the D.C. region some winter weather.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Suspected Shell gas station shooter charged with triple homicide

WASHINGTON - Prosecutors are charging 31-year-old Torrey Moore with two additional murder charges for the homicide of a pregnant woman and her unborn child, Montgomery County States Attorney John McCarthy confirmed Monday. The decomposing body of a pregnant woman was discovered inside the suspect’s home after police, going to arrest...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman shot during armed carjacking in Northwest DC: police

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was shot during an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C. on Monday. The woman was shot in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW around 1:03 p.m. She was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has been apprehended, according to...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

VIDEO: Pit bull tears apart Tesla in PG County

WASHINGTON - More than 15 million viewers have seen an alarming video going viral on TikTok showing a pit bull attacking a Prince George’s County woman while she’s sitting inside her car, a Tesla. The dog then begins to tear apart the Tesla. In the TikTok from user...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Dog runs on court during GW vs American basketball game

WASHINGTON - A dog ran onto the court Saturday night during the George Washington University vs. American University basketball game. Lucky the border collie was supposed to go on at halftime to perform a frisbee routine, but ran onto the court a bit too early. Gameplay was stopped after Lucky...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy