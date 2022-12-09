Read full article on original website
Prince William County Supervisor resign amid data collection controversy
WASHINGTON - Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland announced his resignation Saturday. Candland's decision to resign came after facing a recall petition and lawsuits over the PW Digital Gateway data center project in his district. Candland signed on with his neighbors to sell their land to make way for the massive data center project. Because of the conflict of interest, he was forced to recuse himself from votes on the matter.
PW County Supervisor Pete Candland resigns
Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland has announced his resignation. His resignation is effective December 16.
Two LCPS officials indicted by special grand jury
Two Loudoun County Public School officials have been indicted by a special grand jury investigating the mishandling of multiple sexual assaults in Loudoun County high schools as fallout on how the district handled two sexual assaults by the same student continues. FOX 5's Katie Barlow breaks down the indictments.
Two teens involved in car crash into telephone pole in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two teenagers were involved in a car crash into a telephone pole in Montgomery County on Sunday, and officials say they were likely unrestrained. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services says the crash happened in the 16900 block of Norwood Road near Excalibur...
Police release report on Metro Center station shooting
WASHINGTON - Authorities have released an incident report after an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a person inside Metro Center station last week. According to FOX 5’s Bob Barnard, the report says the suspect, 28-year old Troy Bullock was involved in a physical altercation with the off-duty agent.
D.C. firefighter charged with felony assault after fight with fellow firefighter: DC Fire and EMS
WASHINGTON - An on-duty D.C. firefighter was charged with felony assault after reportedly choking another firefighter until was unconscious. On December 10 around 6:30 p.m., there was a physical altercation between two on-duty firefighters at Engine 32, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. The injured firefighter was transported to a...
Two 14-year-olds charged with armed carjacking of rideshare driver in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two 14-year-olds have been charged with the armed carjacking of a rideshare driver over the weekend in Prince George's County. The victim called 911 on Saturday around 12:20 p.m. after being carjacked at gunpoint in the 6400 block of Gifford Drive in Temple Hills.
DC Road Closures: How traffic will be impacted due to U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The three-day U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit begins Tuesday in D.C. with multiple road closures and public transportation impacts for the District. The summit is a chance for President Biden and the White House to narrow a gaping trust gap with Africa and improve cooperation with African leaders.
Gas leak in northwest DC after meter struck
WASHINGTON - Three residents evacuated and others sheltered in place after a significant gas leak was detected Monday in northwest D.C., according to officials. D.C. Fire and EMS say a vehicle struck a gas meter of a mixed occupancy building on the 600 block of Kennedy St. NW, with gas readings inside several structures Monday evening.
'He was the nicest person:' Family of slain Shell employee say they are 'broken'
WASHINGTON - "All he knows is church, work, life." The family of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu spoke with FOX 5's David Kaplan and say they are "broken." Wondimu was murdered Thursday night at the Shell gas station where he was an employee. 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting. Police say that Moore approached Wondimu, and an altercation occurred. Moore then shot Wondimu and left the gas station.
Eyes on possible wintry mix for DC region later this week
WASHINGTON - A chilly start Monday – but we're keeping a close eye on a system that could possibly bring a wintry mix to the D.C. area by the end of the week. FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says a ridge of high pressure to the north is expected to create a blocking pattern for a system that has the potential to bring the D.C. region some winter weather.
Suspected Shell gas station shooter charged with triple homicide
WASHINGTON - Prosecutors are charging 31-year-old Torrey Moore with two additional murder charges for the homicide of a pregnant woman and her unborn child, Montgomery County States Attorney John McCarthy confirmed Monday. The decomposing body of a pregnant woman was discovered inside the suspect’s home after police, going to arrest...
Suspected Shell gas station shooter in court ; decomposing body of pregnant woman not yet ID'd
Suspected gas station shooter in court Monday; decomposing body of pregnant woman not yet identified. The Shell gas station and convenience store on New Hampshire Avenue remains closed Monday as Montgomery County Police continue their investigation into the shocking murder of an employee and a gruesome discovery made as they tracked down the suspect.
Woman shot during armed carjacking in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was shot during an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C. on Monday. The woman was shot in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW around 1:03 p.m. She was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has been apprehended, according to...
Man guilty of threatening mother, daughter at gunpoint in DC road rage case
WASHINGTON - A 36-year-old D.C. man was found guilty on felony assault charges after authorities say he threatened a mother and daughter at gunpoint during a road rage incident while sitting in traffic over four years ago. Police say on April 26, 2018, Jacobi Williams began honking his horn at...
'They didn't just take some stranger's life': Police, family search for killer in Dumfries shooting
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Replaying the shooting of your sibling is nothing Marty Hopson ever imagined she would have to do. "I've probably looked at it probably 100 times," said Hopson. She's looking at the horrific scene caught on surveillance that took her brother's life because...
VIDEO: Pit bull tears apart Tesla in PG County
WASHINGTON - More than 15 million viewers have seen an alarming video going viral on TikTok showing a pit bull attacking a Prince George’s County woman while she’s sitting inside her car, a Tesla. The dog then begins to tear apart the Tesla. In the TikTok from user...
Dog runs on court during GW vs American basketball game
WASHINGTON - A dog ran onto the court Saturday night during the George Washington University vs. American University basketball game. Lucky the border collie was supposed to go on at halftime to perform a frisbee routine, but ran onto the court a bit too early. Gameplay was stopped after Lucky...
