This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Indiana
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner in Indiana. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
WIBC.com
What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
After 14 years, Dan Dakich out at 1070 The Fan
After 14 years, Dan Dakich has hosted his last show on local Indianapolis sports radio, according to a tweet from Dakich.
WLWT 5
Winning $2 million Powerball lottery ticket bought in Indiana expires in a week
A $2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased in Indiana is set to expire in less than a week. The winning ticket, bough at McClure Oil in Russiaville, expires on Dec. 15. The ticket bought for the June 18 drawing matches all five white balls with a Power Play of 2x.
Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
witzamfm.com
Henry Norbert Merkley, age 5, of Jasper
Henry Norbert Merkley, age 5, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:05 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, surrounded by family in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Henry was born on January 23, 2017, to John and Natalie (Alles) Merkley. Henry was in kindergarten at Ireland...
WIBC.com
License Plate Readers Lead To Massive Cocaine Bust In Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — It was license plate readers that led to an eventual cocaine bust in Plainfield by Indianapolis Metro Police. IMPD Sgt. Paul McDonald says Tuesday morning they were tipped off by other law enforcement agencies that a semi-truck with a possible load of cocaine might be on its way toward Indianapolis. Not long after that, they say license plate readers pinged the truck near Terre Haute.
IMPD: 70 year-old woman carjacked, kidnapped in downtown Indy; car found in Illinois
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was unhurt after being a victim of a carjacking in downtown Indianapolis, said IMPD. Police responded to the incident just before 12:30 a.m. outside of W. Maryland Street. The address matched a restaurant at the Circle Centre Mall. According to a police report, someone had stolen a vehicle with a 70-year-old […]
WISH-TV
Two Indy gas stations drop gas prices under $3
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two gas stations, Phillips 66 and BP, have dropped their gas prices below $3. One is on the west side while the other is on the far east side. The Phillips 66 gas station is located at 2935 N Mitthoeffer Rd & E 30th Street, and the BP gas station is located at 2427 West Washington Street near North Belleview Place. Phillips 66 is selling gas for $2.63 and BP is selling gas for $2.65.
WISH-TV
Man found shot, dead in home on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in a home early Thursday on the city’s east side, according to a release. According to IMPD, just after 8 a.m. Thursday, officers were investigating a non-related incident in the area of 100 N. Euclid. During their investigation they found a man who was dead inside a home with injuries that consist of gunshot wounds.
