ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

The Game Awards 2022: Every Title Announced For the First Time at the Event

It is that time of the year when you see some of your beloved titles from 2022 get awarded across various categories. The Game Awards are one of the most auspicious events for gaming, and of course, there is some tension involved as to who will be crowned as the Game of the Year for 2022. Another great thing about this event is that apart from the awards, players also get to see a whole bunch of world premieres at the event.
Polygon

The Game Awards 2022: all the news, announcements, and trailers

The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley’s annual awards show that doubles as a major news event, promises brand-new game reveals and world premiere trailers when the 2022 edition streams live on Thursday, Dec. 8. Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream The Game Awards 2022 if you’re tuning in live.
Digital Trends

Every video game release date announced at The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards is home to many new game announcements and release date reveals every single year. At last year’s show, we received release dates and windows for games like Tunic and Babylon’s Fall. Throughout 2022, we’ve already gotten release dates for big games such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the remakes of Dead Space and Resident Evil 4, and Dead Island 2, but there are still more release dates that needed to be revealed. That’s where The Game Awards 2022 came in.
Distractify

Hideo Kojima's New Game Lists 'Death Stranding 2' as a Working Title, Because Why Not?

It's 2016. Visionary game director Hideo Kojima takes the stage at E3 in his first appearance since his controversial departure from Konami. He greets his legions of fans with a game trailer featuring Norman Reedus of The Walking Dead fame. Norman is naked on a beach whilst cradling a baby as five mysterious figures float above a shoreline littered with dead sea creatures. He calls this game Death Stranding and leaves gamers to try and parse what any of that was supposed to mean.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Genshin Impact celebrates The Game Awards 2022 with 800 free Primogems, reveals Yaoyao and Alhaitham

The popular action role-playing game Genshin Impact didn’t feature too prominently at The Game Awards 2022, but it did win the Players Voice Award after a fierce battle with Sonic Frontiers and contributed a trailer to the show. This trailer ended up revealing a character that fans of the game have been waiting on for two years: the Dendro character Yaoyao.
Ars Technica

“The Game Awards” Awards: Picking the night’s best new game trailers

Thursday night's annual presentation of The Game Awards was ostensibly about recognizing the best games that came out in the last year, and titles like God of War: Ragnarok and Elden Ring ended the night as big winners. But anyone who's watched any of the annual Geoff Keighley-led award presentations in the past knows The Game Awards aren't really about the awards. They're all about the countless "World Premiere" trailers and announcements for games coming in the next year and beyond.
techeblog.com

New Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer from Game Awards Teases the Mushroom Kingdom

A new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer was released today during The Game Awards show and it gives us a first look at the Mushroom Kingdom. Slated to hit theaters in the US on April 7, 2023, we see Mario and Toad making their way through a bazaar-like area of the Mushroom Kingdom, even crossing floating platforms at one point.
IGN

Nightingale Gameplay Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

In 1889, struggle to survive in a land teeming with monstrous beasts and magic. Crafting, adventuring, and building are your keys to survival as a Realmwalker as you rebuild what has been lost.

Comments / 0

Community Policy