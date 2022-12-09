Read full article on original website
Outsiderz Jeep Club begins holiday tradition with inaugural Christmas parade
Outsiderz Jeep Club had its inaugural Christmas parade this weekend at Necos Family Market in Pass Christian. The event was initially planned for last year, but rain cancelled it. Saturday’s weather allowed the parade to roll. There were all sorts of jeeps and cars lined up all the way...
Crosspoint Church in Gulfport holds 2nd annual Holly Jolly Block Party
Crosspoint Church in Gulfport hosted its second annual Holly Jolly Block Party Saturday. The free event had a variety of family fun attractions and plenty of goodies to go around. Santa Claus was able to make an appearance at the church. Games were set up for kids to win special...
Winter Magic back at Biloxi High for the second year
For the second year, Biloxi High School is hosting their annual community holiday Winter Magic event. Joining us from the school’s courtyard, News 25’s Sabria Reid has more from the festival.
Oak trees illuminating Washington Avenue in Ocean Springs
Downtown Ocean Springs is dressed up for Christmas like never before. News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf is in the city with more.
Mississippi Power collects 100 bikes for Salvation Army
Mississippi Power Plant Watson employees collected 100 bikes and helmets for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. This morning, Mississippi Power employees dropped off the bikes and helmets at the Salvation Army location in Gulfport. This is something the plant does every year to help with the Angel Tree. Fifty...
Hiller Park boat launch reopens in Biloxi
If you’ve been feeling the itch to take to the water with the recent warm temperatures, now you have one more spot in Biloxi where you can drop your boat. The Hiller Park renovations are complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony held earlier today. This capped off a project...
Hundreds of pets vaccinated at HSSM’s free vaccine clinic
Today, people waited in line all morning to get their pets vaccinated at the Humane Society of South Mississippi’s drive-thru event. The free event was held at HSSM’s Spay and Neuter Clinic on Highway 49. The clinic vaccinated about 220 pets and handed out vouchers for 170 more....
No E. coli found, but boil water notice remains for City of Biloxi
The area of Biloxi, south of Back Bay, remains under a boil water notice. The area includes the Peninsula from Point Cadet to Debuys Road. The alert was prompted after a routine sample from a Back Bay water well showed the presence of E.coli bacteria. The Bradfort Street well was...
Two juveniles arrested and charged in burglary at Hall’s Motorsport in Ocean Springs
Today, the Ocean Springs Police Department responded to an alarm at Hall’s Motorsports on Bienville Boulevard. Officers found merchandise from the business in the parking lot and the front door was damaged. The area was searched and two juveniles were found and charged with commercial burglary. If you have...
Biloxi man charged with carjacking, aggravated assault in D’Iberville
A Biloxi man was arrested in D’Iberville this morning, charged with carjacking and aggravated assault stemming from incidents that occurred overnight. Police Chief Shannon Nobles said 48-year-old James Bryant Mills was charged with carjacking and two counts of aggravated assault. He was taken to the Harrison County jail. His bond was set at $150,000. Nobles also noted that Mills was out on bond on an unrelated narcotics charge when he was arrested.
Gulfport police investigating teen’s death as homicide
The Harrison County coroner says a 19-year-old found dead in a vehicle in Gulfport died of a single gunshot wound. Coroner Brian Switzer says Ozell Addison Jr. was found dead in the 2000 block of 31st Street and 20th Avenue on Thursday. The wound did not appear to be self-inflicted...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Hancock County
Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hancock County. MBI said in a press release that Hancock County deputies responded to a burglary call in the 28000 block of Highway 603 in the Kiln about 7 a.m. this morning. Sheriff Ricky Adam said it was a private...
High School Boys Basketball: Pascagoula vs. Moss Point
Tomorrow, the Moss Point gymnasium will be home to an extra special ceremony to have Devin Booker’s number 2 jersey retired. Tonight, the Tigers using Pascagoula’s gym to try to bring home a win in a Friday night Battle of the Cats rivalry game. Pascagoula hosting Moss Point...
