64-year-old pedestrian killed while crossing Orange County road, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian has died after an Orange County crash on Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. According to a news release, a gold Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling southbound on state Road 436 and approached Hanging Moss Road.
Investigation ongoing after 2 killed in head-on crash in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are investigating a head-on crash that killed two people in Orange County. The crash happened Sunday afternoon at Palm Parkway and Central Florida Parkway. Troopers say a 53-year-old driver crossed the median and crashed into another car. Both drivers died. Investigators are now...
Orlando man struck, killed while trying to cross Orange County road, troopers say
2 dead after Orange County crash, troopers say
Officials: Orange City officer hits, kills pedestrian
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after an Orange City police officer struck a pedestrian Monday morning. “A pedestrian darted out in front of him. He was unable to avoid that impact and struck that pedestrian,” Lt. Channing Taylor with FHP said. The Orange City...
FHP: 3 killed, 2 hurt in Volusia County crash
Florida woman killed after getting trapped under ATV: FHP
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 22-year-old woman was killed while riding in an ATV near Orlando North Airpark early Sunday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a woman and three others were riding ATVs in a wooded area off of Duda Road near the Orlando North Airpark around 4:30 a.m.
Florida mom pins man, rams car with children inside, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was arrested Saturday after repeatedly ramming into a car with children inside before hitting a man with her vehicle, according to the Sanford Police Department. Police said the incident started when the man was battered at his home by Sasha Lemons, 22. Other people...
Troopers search for driver that left 3 dead in wrong-way, head-on crash on S.R. 44 in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – State Road 44 was temporarily closed in both directions after a deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver early Sunday in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. [TRENDING: ‘Christmas miracle:’ News 6 helps DeBary mother get lotto winnings after DEO issue | Woman convicted...
Crash closes part of 17-92 in both directions in Sanford, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – Police said Monday evening on Twitter that a section of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford was closed in both directions due to a crash. The crash involves a vehicle and a pedestrian, and the closure is between 6th Street and 7th Street, according to the Sanford Police Department.
FHP: Woman dies after getting trapped under vehicle in Lake County
Man shot, killed at Brevard McDonald’s after attacking driver over mistaken identity, deputies say
PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Sunday night at a McDonald’s in Port St. John after he attacked a driver who was eating in his car in what appears to be a case of mistaken identity, according to deputies. The fatal shooting happened...
43-year-old Lakeland man struck, killed in hit-and-run crash on U.S. Route 98, sheriff says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 43-year-old man from Lakeland died Saturday after he was struck while walking along U.S. Route 98 in a hit-and-run crash, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. Polk County deputies and fire rescue personnel responded around 7:15 a.m. to a report of a person...
Man found shot to death in roadway near DeLand
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was pronounced dead after being found shot early Sunday, lying in a DeLand Southwest roadway, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was reported around 1:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Chipola Avenue, deputies said. A DeLand police officer...
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Volusia County
Woman dead in a crash in Marion County
ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
Man arrested after Osceola County SWAT team deploys gas to end standoff in Intercession City
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A standoff between Osceola County law enforcement officers and an armed man began Saturday in Intercession City after the man allegedly fired shots and refused to give himself up, according to a statement from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded around 9 p.m....
Bear runs through FL town • FL grandma stops brutal attack • Sick FL father stuck overseas • Couple saves baby
A viewer sent FOX 35 News drone footage of a bear running through a Florida town, a grandmother and her daughter helped stop an attack on a security guard in Osceola County, a family vacation turned nightmare has left a Florida father who fell ill, stuck overseas, and a Florida deputy and dispatcher heroically saved a choking baby: Here are the top stories from FOX 35's Week in Review.
WATCH: Video shows Orlando police rescue people from burning apartment complex
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police released body-camera video Monday showing officers and firefighters rescuing people from their second-story apartment after the building caught fire Sunday. The fire occurred at Avalon Condominiums, 4417 S. Semoran Blvd., Sunday morning. The video shows officers speaking to a man who tells them there...
Florida 12-year-old girl arrested after allegedly bringing loaded Glock 48 to middle school
Florida deputies say a 12-year-old girl allegedly brought a loaded gun to a middle school on Friday.
