Enormous Dead Humpback Whale Covered in Barnacles Washes up on Beach
The whale is thought to have likely died from natural causes such as old age, and was removed from the beach via a truck and taken to a landfill site.
Never-before-seen creatures found lurking in remote ocean waters. See what was found
Researchers mapped a little-explored stretch of the ocean floor, revealing a dark, rugged, nearly alien ecosystem teeming with wildlife to match.
Mysterious Winged Bat-like Creatures Spotted Swimming Underwater in a Lake
Is this a creature of Earth or an alien?
Crazy moment worker almost eaten by crocodile in Australia
A man working in the Northern Territory of Australia has escaped a potential attack from a saltwater crocodile. Traveling across the Arnhem Land region, Kane Marcus and his friend spotted the massive reptile while driving to work. In footage later shared with the ABC, Marcus exits his truck to try to take a photo with the crocodile. At this point the animal leaps off the ground and can be seen snapping at him. This prompts the man to jump back onto the truck, while his friend continues filming. Eventually, after hiding underneath the truck, the crocodile crosses the road and disappears into the...
Giant Crocodile Said To Have Eaten 300 People: 'They Never Kill for Fun'
Gustave the Nile crocodile has not been since since 2016, but experts say he could still be out there.
Fisherman Catches Strange Jelly Creature in Lake
The outside looks like a rock but the inside is like clear jello.
a-z-animals.com
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
Man Loses Part of His Skull in Terrifying Alligator Attack
A Florida man is lucky to be alive after losing part of his skull during a terrifying alligator attack. Months after the reptile attacked him, the man is still recovering, recounting the horrors of his encounter. “I had no idea that dinosaur was there,” JC LaVerde, a firefighter and paramedic...
WATCH: Orca Absolutely Deletes Unfortunate Floating Bird in Wild Drone Footage
A viral video of an orca terminating an unsuspecting seabird has Instagram counting their blessings that killer whales avoid humans. The “Nature is Metal” Instagram account isn’t for the faint of heart–it’s full of graphic and unedited images of animals. Even though it is brutal honesty, the blog has managed to gain a following of over 4 million people.
Futurism
Scientists Stumble Upon Huge Graveyard of Sharks, Deep Under Ocean
In a small patch of ocean floor over three miles beneath the surface, seaborne scientists voyaging to the Cocos (Keeling) Islands in the Indian Ocean have uncovered a dense "graveyard" of sharks. The discovery was made while aboard the Investigator, a research vessel operated by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial...
Kansas Angler Catches Extremely Rare ‘Dinosaur’ Fish in River, Throws It Back
A lucky angler has caught a super-rare “Dinosaur” sturgeon while fishing on the Kansas River. This extremely rare species of fish that was caught recently is only the 16th one of its kind to be caught in the last 25 years. This endangered lake sturgeon is the oldest and largest sturgeon species native to the Great Lakes. They can be found all across the country, from Hudson Bay to the Mississippi River.
New animals and plant species discovered in two parts of the world
In one of the most biodiverse environments of our globe, the Greater Mekong Region, (an area spanning over 200 million acres across six countries: China, Myanmar, Lao PDR, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam) a total of 224 new plants, reptiles, amphibians, mammals, and sea animals were discovered in this area. The Mekong Region is known for its regular discoveries of new species. This alone also shows the importance of letting natural ecosystems take their course in life uninterrupted. Here are a few of those recent discoveries,
iheart.com
700 New Species Are Now Facing Extinction, Conservation Group Warns
The International Union for Conservation of Nature announced it is adding an additional 3,000 species to its Red List of Threatened Species. Of those additions, 700 are facing the threat of extinction. Overall, there are more than 150,000 species on the list, and over 42,000 are threatened with extinction. In...
a-z-animals.com
Meet One of the Smartest (and Naughtiest) Birds On Earth
Some animals live just to exist, eat, sleep, and reproduce. While others, like chimps, dogs, and birds, show incredible intelligence. When researching these fascinating creatures that inhabit our planet, we realize that animals are much smarter and more complex than previously thought. Animals have remarkable capabilities, from recognizing faces and naming family members to learning sign language and comprehending death. Birds are often recognized as some of the most intelligent beings on our planet, aside from humans, and understand far more than what has been discovered. So, what’s one of the smartest birds on earth? Meet the kea bird. They are clever and full of mischievousness. Find out how!
Weasels, not pandas, should be the poster animal for biodiversity loss
At the United Nations biodiversity conference that opens in Montreal on Dec. 7, 2022, nations aim to create a new global framework for transforming humanity’s relationship with nature. The conference logo features a human reaching to embrace a panda – but from an ecological perspective, a weasel or badger would be a more appropriate choice. Large mammals with widespread appeal, also known as charismatic megafauna, often represent the highest achievement in biodiversity protection. As the logic goes, saving the tiger, polar bear, wolf or lion means saving an entire ecosystem, since these species often have large ranges and may sit at...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Hippo Chase a Boat With Shocking Speed and Strength
While they may look docile most of the time, hippopotamuses can be fierce, even aggressive animals. A boat on Lake Naivasha in Kenya found out just how fast these animals when a hippo chased them with surprising ferocity. The video begins by showing footage shot of hippos lounging in the...
WATCH: Sneaky Wolf Tries to Snatch Carcass From Sleeping Bear
It was an unusual standoff in the woods as a sneaky wolf tries its best to swipe a meal from under the nose of a sleeping bear. Only, this snoozing bear had a keen eye on what was happening around it, despite taking a nap in the middle of the woods. And it sensed the wolf coming just in time to shoo it away from the carcass it was storing for later.
Climate change threatens almost 70% of puffins’ nesting sites, researchers warn
Climate change threatens almost 70% of puffins’ European nesting sites, research led by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) warns.They have come up with guidelines for helping the threatened seabird, including putting model birds in suitable new breeding spots to attract real puffins there.The Atlantic puffin is among a number of European seabirds whose breeding grounds are at risk from a reduction in accessible food and prolonged periods of stormy weather, the scientists warn.Some 68% of puffins’ Western European nesting sites could be lost by the end of the century, while razorbills could lose as much as 80% of their...
petpress.net
10+ Interesting Dolphin Facts That You Haven’t Heard Before
Dolphins are one of the fascinating marine animals in the world. They are beloved for their playful personalities and unique physical features and have long captured the imagination of people around the globe. Here are a few interesting facts about dolphins that will help you better understand these incredible creatures.
