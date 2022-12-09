Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report observations of mudpuppies this winter season. Mudpuppies are the only fully aquatic salamander in Wisconsin and are found in streams, rivers, ponds and lakes year-round. Their elusive behavior makes them difficult to survey, but the DNR says that mudpuppies are a common by-catch for ice-fishers.
nbc15.com
District: 3 found dead in Watertown house fire were all students

nbc15.com
Wis. DHS: Open enrollment ends Thursday to get coverage on Jan. 1
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the deadline approaches, The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) reminded Wisconsinites they have less than a week to apply for federal health care coverage. Wisconsinites have until Thursday to enroll in a health care plan available...
nbc15.com
Madison East High’s new snack fridge helps fight food insecurity
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin provides free food to more than 50 school markets in 16 counties; but getting students and their families to take that food can be a challenge. School leaders frequently find themselves combatting stigmas associated with food insecurity, which can prevent...
nbc15.com
Mother/Son duo are “Beyond Blessed” working as volunteers in Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Our Share Your Holidays campaign would not be possible without a countless number of dedicated volunteers. That includes a mother-son duo in Baraboo. They are helping their community all while building a stronger bond together. “I started helping and I get to see all my friends...
wpr.org
Wisconsin cities have taken steps to be more inclusive to the LGBTQ+ community
Since 2018, Wisconsin municipalities have taken steps to become more inclusive toward the LGBTQ+ community. The Human Rights Campaign's Municipal Equality Index surveys laws and policies of cities across the U.S. It gives cities a grade based on how inclusive those policies are toward members of the LGBTQ+ community. Of...
wpr.org
What an Amtrak station in Madison would mean for passenger rail in Wisconsin
Amtrak is considering expanding passenger rail in Wisconsin with a new station in Madison. We explore what the project could mean for transportation in the state.
nbc15.com
Authorities are expected to offer more details Monday on the fire at a Watertown home that claimed the lives of three people.
The investigation into the Watertown house fire where three people were found dead resumed Monday morning.
voiceofalexandria.com
'The time for action is now,' Assembly Republican says of replacing Green Bay prison
Wisconsin’s second-oldest prison, the Green Bay Correctional Institution, has a laundry list of problems. A significant portion of the facility’s cells hold two prisoners despite being built for one person, according to a 2020 facility review. Many cells in the prison, built in the village of Allouez beginning in the 1890s, don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, nor do they meet industry standards, the review found. It’s often 20% or more over capacity. And the infrastructure is failing.
nbc15.com
UW Health Kids offers tips for injury-free holiday gift-giving for kids
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday season is quickly approaching, and parents are buying toys for kids of all ages. Experts at UW Health Kids is working to ensure it is a safe and happy season for all by offering tips for injury-free holiday gift-giving for kids. According to Safe...
nbc15.com
Strong flu season causing medication supply problems for local pharmacies
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The flu season is in full swing, combining with COVID-19 and RSV for a winter season filled with climbing respiratory disease numbers, sweeping the United States, as the Center for Disease Control reports over six million reported cases of influenza. In Wisconsin, DHS is tracking a rising trend in flu cases across the state.
wisconsinexaminer.com
VA reaches out to veterans about new health benefits for toxic exposure
Veterans Affairs officials will hold town hall meetings in Janesville and Milwaukee to answer questions about health care for veterans exposed to toxic substances during their time in service. The sessions are part of outreach by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to explain the PACT Act, enacted in August....
nbc15.com
1 shot in Madison attempted homicide, MPD reports
The investigation into the Watertown house fire where three people were found dead resumed Monday morning.
WIFR
Stellantis to idle Belvidere Assembly plant as of Feb. 28
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - UAW Union representatives say corporate members of the car manufacturing company Stellantis are notifying workers face-to-face in town hall meetings about term layoffs set for February 28, 2023. This announcement comes after months of intermittent layoffs company-wide―resulting in workers taking jobs in other states and taking...
captimes.com
Opinion | Why not give WE Energies the boot?
Milwaukee state Sen. Chris Larson, outraged by the state Public Service Commission's sanctioning of a huge rate increase by WE Energies earlier this week, brought up an argument that I hadn't heard for the past several years. Why, he wondered, do we continue to allow massive privately owned and monopolistic...
Police: 3 dead in southeast Wisconsin house fire
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three people died in a house fire in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Watertown early Friday morning, the fire department said. When police and firefighters responded to a fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, they were told that residents were still trapped inside the house, according to a news release from the Watertown Fire Department. Firefighters attempted to enter the building but were pushed back by the smoke and flames engulfing the home.
nbc15.com
Snowy roads cause Madison parent to question why school wasn’t canceled
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison mother wondered why Madison Metropolitan School District didn’t cancel school after saying her child endured a tumultuous bus ride during the heavy snowfall on Friday. Spring Harbor Middle School parent Jennifer Talbot said Friday’s weather conditions caused her son’s bus to be 40...
nbc15.com
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train back after two-year hiatus
The Lion's Club in Sun Prairie is organizing special visits from Santa himself. Boys & Girls Club of Dane County collecting toys for area youth, families. A Dane County nonprofit is collecting toys this weekend for those who need it most.
45 Degrees North: Stray Dogs
Stray dogs are a sad fact of rural life. When I was a kid in Indiana, the gravel road we lived on was a prime spot for city folks to drop unwanted animals. Sometimes dumped dogs adopted farm families and lived happily ever after. But others formed packs that didn’t look or act like pets. Think Mad Max with wilder hairstyles.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire at Waukesha Texas Roadhouse, restaurant evacuated
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Firefighters responded to Waukesha's Texas Roadhouse Sunday night, Dec. 11. The restaurant is located near Barker and Bluemound. The fire was called in by a passerby. Firefighters found smoke coming from the roof. Waukesha Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Haakenson said the "very busy" restaurant was evacuated,...
