Freshman Forward Halil Barre To Make Duquesne Debut Tomorrow
The Duquesne Dukes front court will receive some help tomorrow afternoon when they host New Mexico State (4-3). Pittsburgh Sports Now is told that 6’9” freshman forward Halil Barre will make his college debut tomorrow after being sidelined with a knee injury. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now...
RMU Offense Falters in 69-60 Home Loss to Marshall
The Thundering Herd stampeded the RMU offense. Robert Morris welcomed one-loss Marshall up I-79 from Huntington, West Virginia for non-conference action Saturday night at the UPMC Events Center. RMU engaged the crowd early in the first four minutes but never regained the lead after a 4-3 advantage two minutes into...
Five Takeaways: Greg Elliott Owning his Role for Pitt
PITTSBURGH — On Saturday afternoon in a strong all-around offensive performance from Pitt, Greg Elliott once again showed off his much-needed three-point shooting ability. Pitt took down Sacred Heart by a score of 91-66 as four Panthers — including Elliott — scored at least 17 points. “I...
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- December 12
Update (5:18 PM)- **Pitt extends an offer to 2025 offensive/defensive lineman Avery Gach from Groves High School in Franklin, Michigan. Gach (6’5″, 265 pounds) also holds offers from Boston College, Central Michigan, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State and Toledo. Update (5:15 PM)- Update (3:15 PM)-
RMU Guard Michael Green III Reaches 1,000 Career Point Milestone
Robert Morris guard Michael Green III passed the 1,000-point plateau Saturday night against Marshall. Green connected on a three-point shot in the first half to reach the milestone. Green entered the game one-point shy of the benchmark. “Mike has been a mainstay in our lineup,” head coach Andy Toole said....
Look For Pitt To Seriously Pursue West Virginia Transfer Wide Receiver Kaden Prather
Big news out of Morgantown, West Virginia as a surprise name has left the Mountaineers program. Sophomore wide receiver Kaden Prather has made the decision to leave West Virginia and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. This past season, Prather caught 52 passes for 501 yards and 3 touchdowns. With the...
PSN Exclusive: DE John Morgan on Transferring from Pitt: ‘It Would Be Wrong of Me to Stay’
John Morgan has seen and experienced a lot during his five years with the Pitt Panther football program, but that run will come to an end after the 2022 season. The pass-rushing defensive end from Upper Marlboro, Maryland has been a part of 40 Pitt wins, has been a member of a Pitt defense that’s been near the top of college football on a yearly basis in sacks and most importantly, was a key member of Pitt’s first ever ACC Championship winning team.
Laurel Highlands 4-Star Prospect Rodney Gallagher Confirms Commitment, Will Sign with WVU
This story initially appeared on our brother site WV Sports Now. West Virginia fans can breathe a sigh of relief thanks to a major announcement from top commit Rodney Gallagher. After much speculation in recent weeks about if Gallagher would stay true to the Mountaineers and remain committed, the four-star...
Defensive Performance Propels Belle Vernon State Title
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The final two minutes of Saturday’s PIAA Class 3A football championship could draw similar feelings to the intense ending of a movie. As WPIAL champion Belle Vernon held a one-point lead, Neumann-Goretti walked to the line of scrimmage with a first and goal at the Leopards’ 2-yard line. All signs pointed to a possible go-ahead touchdown after the Saints pounded the run the entire second half.
Pitt Extends Offer To UNLV Transfer Wide Receiver Kyle Williams
Yet another offer extended by Pitt to a transfer wide receiver. On Sunday, the Panthers offered UNLV wide out Kyle Williams, who entered the portal four days ago. This past season, the 6-foot Williams caught 40 passes for 541 yards and five touchdowns, in 9 games. Williams missed 3 games with an ankle injury. In 2021, Williams caught 42 passes for 601 yards and 2 touchdowns. As a freshman, the California native was named the Mountain West freshman of the year as he caught 35 passes for 426 yards and 2 touchdowns in 6 games.
DraftKings Maryland Promo Code: $200 for MNF or TNF This Week
Maryland residents are still enjoying the benefits of elite sign-up promotions befitting a state that just launched online sports betting. As a matter of fact, there is a DraftKings Maryland promo code available now that is just giving away house money. Interested individuals from MD can activate this promotion by...
Belle Vernon Beats Neumann-Goretti 9-8 for First State Title
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — In total appearances in the PIAA Championship Game, Belle Vernon is now 1-for-1. A stellar defensive effort from the Leopards led to the WPIAL winners claiming a 9-8 victory over Neumann-Goretti on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field. Belle Vernon upheld its...
Former Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Details Transfer Portal Process, Schools With Mutual Interest
Former Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis is preparing for his next college stop and is already hearing from some top programs out west. Pittsburgh Sports Now spoke with Slovis, who updated us on which teams have been showing initial interest and some visits he’s already taken and plans to take in the future.
Year in Review: After slow start, Belle Vernon caps 2022 season with first PIAA title
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Multiple Belle Vernon players admitted they weren’t too fond of the Leopard’s 1-2 start to the year. Yes, Belle Vernon was playing Class 4A teams while the Leopards are currently in 3A. But the Leopards still had a sour taste in their mouths because they played at that higher level prior to this season and still made the WPIAL finals in 2020 and 2021.
Racist Remarks from Southern Columbia Surface after State Title Win over Westinghouse
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Following Westinghouse’s State Championship game against the Southern Columbia Tigers, members of the Westinghouse community alerted Pittsburgh Sports Now to racially insensitive statements made by Tigers’ supporters. Over 90% of Westinghouse’s students are African-American, per the Pittsburgh Public Schools. Southern Columbia is 95.1 percent...
