Evan Petty
3d ago
Ol Dan finally gets dealt with lol. This has been years n the making, most times it seemed like Dan knew he's been a walking dead man nd he welcomed it.
Indiana's crowded GOP race for governor heats up
The open-seat primary has big implications for Washington, with Sen. Mike Braun jumping in and setting off another open battle for his perch.
Miss Indiana wins talent award on 1st night of 2023 Miss America competition
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Miss Indiana 2022 Elizabeth Hallal took home the talent award on the first night of preliminary competition at the Miss America pageant. The award earned the southern Indiana native and Ball State student a $2,500 scholarship. In a social media post, Hallal said she intends to put the award toward her master's degree.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Indiana
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner in Indiana. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
indypolitics.org
Hoosier Survey Shows Disconnect
The 2022 Hoosier Survey conducted by Ball State University and Indiana Public Media shows when it comes to abortion and marijuana legalization, there is a big disconnect between Hoosiers and their state lawmakers. The survey showed that a majority of Hoosiers surveyed, 56.7%, said they believe abortion should be legal...
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
WANE-TV
2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list
(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
WLWT 5
Winning $2 million Powerball lottery ticket bought in Indiana expires in a week
A $2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased in Indiana is set to expire in less than a week. The winning ticket, bough at McClure Oil in Russiaville, expires on Dec. 15. The ticket bought for the June 18 drawing matches all five white balls with a Power Play of 2x.
Indiana Homeowners Shocked to See Duck Hunters Near Downtown Waterfront
Some residents in Indiana were alarmed recently when they spotted duck hunters waiting along the water edge on downtown area riverbanks. Sure, it’s a common sight to see duck hunters wading out in rivers and lakes. Some venture into the waters with just waders on, and others step onto kayaks or other boats as they track down their trophies. Few, however, venture into the downtown areas along a riverbank. This is why Indiana residents were shocked to see the duck hunters just outside their windows in the downtown area.
Can You Get a Ticket for Flashing Your Headlights at Oncoming Cars in Indiana?
No matter how long you've been driving, chances are there has come a time when you've been heading down a dark road or two-lane highway and you see a vehicle coming toward you in the opposite lane with its brights on. At first, it's not a problem but in the back of your mind, you hope they'll turn them off as they get closer to you because you know it will make it hard for you to see in front of you as your eyes try to readjust once they pass. As they get closer, and the lights get brighter, you realize they're not going to turn them off because they either forgot they were on, or they just don't care. So, you give them a little, let's call it a "courtesy blink" with your brights as a way of saying, "Hey! Your brights are on and you're blinding me." But, are you breaking an Indiana law by doing that?
cbs4indy.com
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
There's a New Menu Item at Wendy's — But It's Only Available in Indiana
It's a breakfast lover's dream: buttery biscuits, homestyle potatoes, sausage and gravy, a freshly-cracked egg all topped with cheddar cheese. But it's only available in the Hoosier state. According to a press release, Indiana fast-food lovers can now find the "Hoosier Biscuit Bowl" on the breakfast menu at Wendy's. "Whether...
News Now Warsaw
Lawmakers want Curtis Hill accusers to pay up
INDIANAPOLIS — You may remember the groping allegations against former Attorney General Curtis Hill and the lawsuit that followed. Now, the Indiana General Assembly wants Hill’s accusers to pay up. Court documents show Indiana General Assembly lawyers have requested three of Hill’s accusers pay more than $11,000 for...
Mandatory mask policy returns to Community Health Network
INDIANAPOLIS — Effective Monday, Dec. 12, Community Health Network is reinstating its mandatory mask policy. The mandate is for all caregivers, patients and visitors at all sites of care throughout central Indiana. "We are seeing more COVID patients, flu patients and RSV in our hospitals. They are filling up...
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Revenue Automatic Taxpayer Refund
INDIANA – In 2022, the Indiana General Assembly approved two Automatic Taxpayer Refunds (ATRs). Under Indiana law, the $200 ATR eligibility requirements differ from the $125 ATR issued earlier this year. Hoosier not eligible for the $125 ATR may be eligible for the $200 ATR if they receive Social...
Police catch thieves responsible for stealing mail from over 125 people
A Mishawaka man and woman face charges for mail theft of over 125 people in Indiana and Michigan, Indiana State Police said.
Yahoo Sports
Minnesota has a surplus of nearly $18 billion. Are taxes too high? Or spending too low?
Minnesota collected billions more in taxes beyond what state lawmakers agreed to spend on state services, leading to a record-shattering $17.6 billion budget surplus. Tuesday’s announcement of the enormous budget surplus, roughly $12 billion of which is already in the bank, leads to a conundrum: Are Minnesota’s taxes too high? Or, are lawmakers spending too little on state services?
Yahoo Sports
Mount Carmel mother of 4 seeks help for Christmas gifts
Dec. 11—MOUNT CARMEL — A 36-year-old mother of four has been finding it difficult to make ends meet during these inflationary times. Stephanie Griffin also noted that her husband is out of work and has a debilitating ailment, which has been putting more pressure on the family. "I'm doing OK right now," she said, but added that she will appreciate any help that can be provided by the Here. For Good. program.
