CBS 58

Milwaukee blogger shares family-friendly holiday recipes

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season is special enough no matter what part of the world it is, but celebrating the festive spirit while living in Wisconsin has certain advantages!. Alisa Sleep, editor of the Milwaukee Mom blog joined us on Monday, Dec. 12 to discuss a fun way...
Q985

Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments

A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
CBS 58

Bobby Portis hosts mobile food pantry with Feeding America

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Bucks forward Bobby Portis made the most of his day off Monday, hosting a mobile food pantry with Feeding America. The Sixth Man of the Year candidate's foundation funded the event, giving food to 250 families. Portis himself dropped by to wish everyone happy holidays and...
On Milwaukee

First Look: S'lush Daiquiri Bar and Event Space

A taste of New Orleans popped up in Downtown Milwaukee this weekend when S’lush Daiquiri Bar and Event Space hosted a soft opening in its swanky new digs, 1110 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. S'lush, which is now open to the public, is a play on the words...
CBS 58

J. Leinenkugel's Barrel Yard set to open at AmFam Field in 2023

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Brewers have traded away "The Restaurant to be Named Later," and a heavy hitter in Wisconsin beer is coming in return. In a partnership with Leinenkugel's, the Brewers will open a new brewery and restaurant at American Family Field in March of 2023. The brewery...
CBS 58

Meet Tony! A 2-month-old pup available for adoption at WHS

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kathy Shillinglaw from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced us to Tony, a 2-month-old puppy, available for adoption at the Milwaukee Campus. Shillinglaw also shared information about the upcoming “Hoppy” Holidays adoption event in Racine. For more information, CLICK HERE.
CBS 58

Riverside Theater in Milwaukee evacuated due to a reported bomb threat

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Riverside Theater was evacuated during a concert due to a reported bomb threat Saturday evening. Milwaukee Police issued a notice on Saturday, Dec. 10 just after 10:00 p.m. that all patrons of the theater had been safely evacuated during a Patti LaBelle concert at the venue.
American Songwriter

Patti LaBelle Escorted Offstage, Concert Shut Down Following Bomb Threat at Milwaukee Venue

Patti LaBelle was forced to abruptly end her show at The Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Dec. 10 after authorities were informed of a bomb threat at the venue. “Tonight’s show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department,” read a statement by the Pabst Theater Group. “We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit.”
CBS 58

Bingo to return to Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on New Year's Eve

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Potawatomi Hotel & Casino announced it will bring back an old favorite starting Dec. 31. According to a news release, Bingo, the game that started everything at Potawatomi more than 30 years ago, will make its return to the property on New Year’s Eve day with a very special session starting at noon in the property’s Legacy Ballroom.
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where To Find The Best Pizza in Wisconsin?

Located in the old Transfer Pharmacy building, this restaurant has an ambiance to match the food. The woodwork is still present, and the stained glass has been preserved. The menu features a variety of pizza options and gluten-free choices. Drinks include draft beer and tasty wine. The atmosphere is casual and comfortable. The Transfer Pizzeria Cafe is a popular restaurant renowned for its creative pizza combinations. It has been an excellent food source for Milwaukee residents since its opening in 2008. It is a family-friendly restaurant, and they welcome kids of all ages. They serve supper and AM meals; you can order take-out and delivery.
