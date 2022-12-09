Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
CBS 58
Milwaukee blogger shares family-friendly holiday recipes
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season is special enough no matter what part of the world it is, but celebrating the festive spirit while living in Wisconsin has certain advantages!. Alisa Sleep, editor of the Milwaukee Mom blog joined us on Monday, Dec. 12 to discuss a fun way...
Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments
A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
Patti LaBelle rushed offstage after bomb threat
Legendary singer Patti LaBelle was forced offstage while performing at Milwaukee's Riverside Theater Saturday night after a bomb threat was made toward the location.
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this week
A popular local restaurant is opening a new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. On December 16, 2022, the popular local restaurant Trouble Makers Cocina is opening a new location in Milwaukee.
CBS 58
Bobby Portis hosts mobile food pantry with Feeding America
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Bucks forward Bobby Portis made the most of his day off Monday, hosting a mobile food pantry with Feeding America. The Sixth Man of the Year candidate's foundation funded the event, giving food to 250 families. Portis himself dropped by to wish everyone happy holidays and...
On Milwaukee
First Look: S'lush Daiquiri Bar and Event Space
A taste of New Orleans popped up in Downtown Milwaukee this weekend when S’lush Daiquiri Bar and Event Space hosted a soft opening in its swanky new digs, 1110 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. S'lush, which is now open to the public, is a play on the words...
spectrumnews1.com
Cedarburg rewinds to bygone era as Free Blockbuster comes to town
CEDARBURG, Wis. — People in Cedarburg, Wis. have reason to party like it’s 1999. Residents and visitors can once again “run to Blockbuster” to pick out a movie, just in a different way than they did in the 1980s through mid 2000s. In the age of...
CBS 58
J. Leinenkugel's Barrel Yard set to open at AmFam Field in 2023
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Brewers have traded away "The Restaurant to be Named Later," and a heavy hitter in Wisconsin beer is coming in return. In a partnership with Leinenkugel's, the Brewers will open a new brewery and restaurant at American Family Field in March of 2023. The brewery...
CBS 58
Oak Creek holiday craft fair raising funds for local animal rescues
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season is in full swing, with a plethora of local craft fairs and expos in Southeast Wisconsin to prove it. One upcoming craft fair aims not only to offer gifts and decor but also will directly benefit local dog and cat rescues. Vicky Van...
CBS 58
James Taylor and Sheryl Crow announced as Summerfest 2023 headliners
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The latest headliners announced for next year's Summerfest want you to know "how sweet it is to be loved by you," while you "soak up the sun" in Milwaukee. James Taylor & His All-Star Band, joined by special guest Sheryl Crow, have been announced as headliners...
CBS 58
Meet Tony! A 2-month-old pup available for adoption at WHS
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kathy Shillinglaw from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced us to Tony, a 2-month-old puppy, available for adoption at the Milwaukee Campus. Shillinglaw also shared information about the upcoming “Hoppy” Holidays adoption event in Racine. For more information, CLICK HERE.
CBS 58
Riverside Theater in Milwaukee evacuated due to a reported bomb threat
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Riverside Theater was evacuated during a concert due to a reported bomb threat Saturday evening. Milwaukee Police issued a notice on Saturday, Dec. 10 just after 10:00 p.m. that all patrons of the theater had been safely evacuated during a Patti LaBelle concert at the venue.
CBS 58
'She was an angel': Family gathers in memory of mother, 7-year-old found dead at Northridge Lake
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A heartbroken family came together Monday to say goodbye to a mother and her 7-year-old daughter, discovered dead in a north side lake last week. The turnout was great on this cold, December day. They gathered at the scene, supporting each other as they grieve an incredible loss.
Patti LaBelle Escorted Offstage, Concert Shut Down Following Bomb Threat at Milwaukee Venue
Patti LaBelle was forced to abruptly end her show at The Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Dec. 10 after authorities were informed of a bomb threat at the venue. “Tonight’s show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department,” read a statement by the Pabst Theater Group. “We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit.”
CBS 58
Cops and Kids Foundation awards law enforcement officers who skate for a good cause
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Metro Hockey Team is made up of law enforcement officers from around SE Wisconsin. And for the last 20 years they've been giving back to charity through their Battle of the Badges hockey game. "I think it's our turn to step up and give...
CBS 58
Bingo to return to Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on New Year's Eve
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Potawatomi Hotel & Casino announced it will bring back an old favorite starting Dec. 31. According to a news release, Bingo, the game that started everything at Potawatomi more than 30 years ago, will make its return to the property on New Year’s Eve day with a very special session starting at noon in the property’s Legacy Ballroom.
CBS 58
The Drawing Board: Racine's Ed Steckley illustrates a laugh
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Amanda Becker enters the Racine studio of author and illustrator Ed Steckley. Steckley's work has been featured on Saturday Night Live and Mad Magazine.
CBS 58
Historic Schuster Mansion Bed & Breakfast up for auction as innkeepers retire
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- A Victorian-era bed and breakfast inside a historic Milwaukee mansion is up for auction, and the highest bidder is set to get a turnkey business with decor, recipes, and vendors. Laura Sue and Rick Mosier were married for just one year before they decided to open a...
CBS 58
More than 100 animals, including turkey, gators, rescued from makeshift pet store in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Saturday, Milwaukee police rescued 112 animals after executing a search warrant at a Milwaukee home during an animal cruelty investigation. The homeowner, a 46-year-old man, was arrested and now faces several charges for animal cruelty. "It wasn't like a week of negligence; I mean this...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where To Find The Best Pizza in Wisconsin?
Located in the old Transfer Pharmacy building, this restaurant has an ambiance to match the food. The woodwork is still present, and the stained glass has been preserved. The menu features a variety of pizza options and gluten-free choices. Drinks include draft beer and tasty wine. The atmosphere is casual and comfortable. The Transfer Pizzeria Cafe is a popular restaurant renowned for its creative pizza combinations. It has been an excellent food source for Milwaukee residents since its opening in 2008. It is a family-friendly restaurant, and they welcome kids of all ages. They serve supper and AM meals; you can order take-out and delivery.
