Gulfport, MS

wxxv25.com

Mississippi Power collects 100 bikes for Salvation Army

Mississippi Power Plant Watson employees collected 100 bikes and helmets for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. This morning, Mississippi Power employees dropped off the bikes and helmets at the Salvation Army location in Gulfport. This is something the plant does every year to help with the Angel Tree. Fifty...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Hiller Park boat launch reopens in Biloxi

If you’ve been feeling the itch to take to the water with the recent warm temperatures, now you have one more spot in Biloxi where you can drop your boat. The Hiller Park renovations are complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony held earlier today. This capped off a project...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Mississippi Gulf Coast wraps up final day, winners named

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A rainy morning couldn’t stop people from running in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon. The event wrapped up Sunday with hundreds of people participating in both the full and half marathons. Half marathon runners made their way from Jones Park to MGM Park in Biloxi while full marathon runners started in Pass Christian 26.2 miles from their destination. People cheered them as they made their way down Highway 90.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Hundreds of pets vaccinated at HSSM’s free vaccine clinic

Today, people waited in line all morning to get their pets vaccinated at the Humane Society of South Mississippi’s drive-thru event. The free event was held at HSSM’s Spay and Neuter Clinic on Highway 49. The clinic vaccinated about 220 pets and handed out vouchers for 170 more....
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

No E. coli found, but boil water notice remains for City of Biloxi

The area of Biloxi, south of Back Bay, remains under a boil water notice. The area includes the Peninsula from Point Cadet to Debuys Road. The alert was prompted after a routine sample from a Back Bay water well showed the presence of E.coli bacteria. The Bradfort Street well was...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi man charged with carjacking, aggravated assault in D’Iberville

A Biloxi man was arrested in D’Iberville this morning, charged with carjacking and aggravated assault stemming from incidents that occurred overnight. Police Chief Shannon Nobles said 48-year-old James Bryant Mills was charged with carjacking and two counts of aggravated assault. He was taken to the Harrison County jail. His bond was set at $150,000. Nobles also noted that Mills was out on bond on an unrelated narcotics charge when he was arrested.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport police investigating teen’s death as homicide

The Harrison County coroner says a 19-year-old found dead in a vehicle in Gulfport died of a single gunshot wound. Coroner Brian Switzer says Ozell Addison Jr. was found dead in the 2000 block of 31st Street and 20th Avenue on Thursday. The wound did not appear to be self-inflicted...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Hancock County

Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hancock County. MBI said in a press release that Hancock County deputies responded to a burglary call in the 28000 block of Highway 603 in the Kiln about 7 a.m. this morning. Sheriff Ricky Adam said it was a private...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS

