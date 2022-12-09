ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

UH researchers investigate how traumatic experiences affect mental and physical health of migrants

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utv44.com

Fentanyl vaccine in the works

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Researchers at the University of Houston are working on a fentanyl vaccine that will block the drugs ability to enter the brain. That means drug users will not be able to feel that intense high that they usually would, becoming a relapse prevention vaccine that could help people trying to get off of opioids. The researchers say it could be a "game changing development in the opioid epidemic." It's only in the animal trials right now, but officials say it could give some hope for the future.
HOUSTON, TX
brownwoodnews.com

University of Houston Develops Fentanyl Vaccine

The University of Houston has developed a vaccine to combat fentanyl. The vaccine has had successful trials in mice and rats and they want to conduct human trials soon. The University of Houston states that the vaccine has had no adverse side effects and only targets the compounds of fentanyl in the body. The antibodies in the vaccine hold onto the fentanyl and prevent its effects from reaching the brain. The University of Houston believes this could be an avenue for helping people who are trying to get off opioids, removing the high that one gets from taking them.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston Health Department to open free diabetes center

The Houston Health Department will open a free diabetes center in Acres Homes, an underserved area where more than 18 percent of adults are living with the disease. The opening of the department’s third Diabetes Awareness & Wellness Network (DAWN) center on Thursday coincides with the observance of November as National Diabetes Awareness Month.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Latest community survey shows population, income increases for Galveston County

The annual American Community Survey offers insight into a variety of topics in communities around the country. (Courtesy Pexels) The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2021 American Community Survey data results, which offer insight into a variety of topics in communities around the country, including population, income and employment. Here is a look at how the Galveston County community has changed over the past five years.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
justpene50

A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"

According to reports, a 34-year-old woman tried to pull on a Southwest plane’s exit door while the flight was 37,000 feet in the air. The story apparently began when the flight left Houston Airport this past Saturday. The female passenger, who had not flown in some time began feeling as if she could not breathe properly. She then asked several crew members if she could ‘look out’ the window. After being told she could not, she then forced her way by an attendant and attempted to open an exit door while in midflight. It is reported that she also bit a passenger who tried to stop her.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Bone marrow drive underway for 5-year-old battling rare disease

HOUSTON — A bone marrow drive is underway for a five-year-old boy battling a rare disease. Nicholas Gonzalez has been diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia, a condition that occurs when your body stops producing enough blood cells. His father says after chemo and other treatment, Nicholas seemed to get...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Pocket knife found on aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago, officials report

HOUSTON – An aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago was delayed after a passenger reportedly found a knife onboard. Officials from the Houston Airport Systems say after passengers boarded the United Airlines flight on Saturday morning, someone claimed to have found the pocketknife which had possibly been located under their seat.
HOUSTON, TX
Clarence Walker

Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?

Class Action Lawsuit Challenges Houston’s Unconstitutional Asset Forfeitures. Law enforcement officers and prosecutors systematically violate the constitutional rights of innocent property owners and interstate drivers, seizing cash and other valuable items without legitimate probable cause, although police often insist their experience can determine when large amounts of cash or property is about to be used(or had been used) to facilitate a crime. Many incidents when police executed seizures many situations later proved the officer(s) made faulty decisions by taking away the person's property. This course of action deprives individuals of much-needed funds in their possession. Police agencies will seize additional property like vehicles, houses, businesses, motorcycles, farmland and other tangible items. Eventually seized properties and money will be auctioned off after a judge declare a civil forfeiture lawsuit met the requirements for final seizure, regardless if a person who owned the property or properties hadn’t been convicted of a crime. State and local government(prosecuting attorney office) then split the proceeds with the law enforcement agency that made the seizure. 
HOUSTON, TX
POLITICO

Houston’s mayor on Brittney Griner’s return

With help from Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer, Jesús Rodríguez and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! WNBA star Brittney Griner is home on U.S. soil, Congress passes the Respect For Marriage Act and surprise! Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announces she’s leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. First, though, a chat with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
HOUSTON, TX
votebeat.org

Critics are pouncing on Harris County’s election fumbles, real and concocted, to fuel legal challenges

Harris County officials have yet to explain the full cause of the ballot paper shortages, long lines, and voting machine problems on Election Day, and experts say the lack of information is fueling a bipartisan surge of criticism — both valid and baseless. At least two losing Republican candidates, citing the problems, have already filed legal challenges to void the Nov. 8 election and order a new one, and lawyers are warning election officials to expect more.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Michael H. Richmond remembered for his legacy to The Woodlands

Longtime real estate development and banking executive, Michael H. Richmond was an endeared leader, trusted advisor, and mentor whose key roles helped to shape The Woodlands into one of the most successful master planned communities in the nation. As the story goes, Michael Richmond always admitted to being a dreamer, yet distinctively one who made dreams come true.
THE WOODLANDS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy