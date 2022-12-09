UH researchers investigate how traumatic experiences affect mental and physical health of migrants

Read full article on original website
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dance Theater of Harlem in Houston: Houston Dance Students Learn From Ballet RoyaltyMae A.Houston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
4 analysts at Houston Forensic Science Center fired after starting own DNA company, officials say
The employees are accused of starting their own consulting company in forensic biology, which broke policy. We're looking into if the firings will affect any cases.
utv44.com
Fentanyl vaccine in the works
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Researchers at the University of Houston are working on a fentanyl vaccine that will block the drugs ability to enter the brain. That means drug users will not be able to feel that intense high that they usually would, becoming a relapse prevention vaccine that could help people trying to get off of opioids. The researchers say it could be a "game changing development in the opioid epidemic." It's only in the animal trials right now, but officials say it could give some hope for the future.
brownwoodnews.com
University of Houston Develops Fentanyl Vaccine
The University of Houston has developed a vaccine to combat fentanyl. The vaccine has had successful trials in mice and rats and they want to conduct human trials soon. The University of Houston states that the vaccine has had no adverse side effects and only targets the compounds of fentanyl in the body. The antibodies in the vaccine hold onto the fentanyl and prevent its effects from reaching the brain. The University of Houston believes this could be an avenue for helping people who are trying to get off opioids, removing the high that one gets from taking them.
defendernetwork.com
Houston Health Department to open free diabetes center
The Houston Health Department will open a free diabetes center in Acres Homes, an underserved area where more than 18 percent of adults are living with the disease. The opening of the department’s third Diabetes Awareness & Wellness Network (DAWN) center on Thursday coincides with the observance of November as National Diabetes Awareness Month.
Harris Co. establishments instructed to stop serving certain oysters that are under recall
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services has a recall in effect for oysters harvested from a certain part of the Gulf coast, which authorities say have been making people sick. And now Harris County Public Health has instructed all establishments in the county to stop serving oysters that originated there.
Latest community survey shows population, income increases for Galveston County
The annual American Community Survey offers insight into a variety of topics in communities around the country. (Courtesy Pexels) The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2021 American Community Survey data results, which offer insight into a variety of topics in communities around the country, including population, income and employment. Here is a look at how the Galveston County community has changed over the past five years.
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"
According to reports, a 34-year-old woman tried to pull on a Southwest plane’s exit door while the flight was 37,000 feet in the air. The story apparently began when the flight left Houston Airport this past Saturday. The female passenger, who had not flown in some time began feeling as if she could not breathe properly. She then asked several crew members if she could ‘look out’ the window. After being told she could not, she then forced her way by an attendant and attempted to open an exit door while in midflight. It is reported that she also bit a passenger who tried to stop her.
KHOU
Family, friends mourn loss of prominent Houston doctor
Dr. Mini Vettical was a Baylor faculty member and worked primarily at Harris Health clinics. She was known as a shining light in the community.
Bone marrow drive underway for 5-year-old battling rare disease
HOUSTON — A bone marrow drive is underway for a five-year-old boy battling a rare disease. Nicholas Gonzalez has been diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia, a condition that occurs when your body stops producing enough blood cells. His father says after chemo and other treatment, Nicholas seemed to get...
fox26houston.com
Parents protest at Almeda Elementary after reports of teacher abusing autistic children
HOUSTON - Parents of special needs students at Almeda Elementary school are outraged after finding out their students were assaulted by their teacher. Families tell FOX 26 they were contacted on Monday by the school principal, Ian Olmstead, who told them their child's instructor was terminated and under investigation for assaulting students.
fox26houston.com
Father of 5-year-old Houston boy who will die without bone marrow transplant in search of lifesaving hero
HOUSTON - "We can't save our own kids' life. We need help from somebody else to save our own children's life," said Marco Gonzalez. Gonzalez has dedicated his life to saving others. "I don't like to ask for help," he said. "But now I've got to ask for help, I...
KHOU
Big-hearted Houstonians help make our Secret Santa Toy Drive a huge success!
Thanks to your donations, 12,000 Houston-area children will now have gifts on Christmas morning. Every single senior also got adopted.
Woman who suffered traumatic brain injury to get new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity
MONTGOMERY, Texas — A Montgomery woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury and her 12-year-old son are getting a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Shelbie Estrada didn't think she'd be able to own a home. In 2016 she was in a terrible accident. "In the hospital, I...
LDH notifies public about Texas oyster recall from southeastern Galveston
The Texas Department of State Health Services has ordered a recall of oysters harvested in the southeastern Galveston Bay.
Click2Houston.com
Pocket knife found on aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago, officials report
HOUSTON – An aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago was delayed after a passenger reportedly found a knife onboard. Officials from the Houston Airport Systems say after passengers boarded the United Airlines flight on Saturday morning, someone claimed to have found the pocketknife which had possibly been located under their seat.
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?
Class Action Lawsuit Challenges Houston’s Unconstitutional Asset Forfeitures. Law enforcement officers and prosecutors systematically violate the constitutional rights of innocent property owners and interstate drivers, seizing cash and other valuable items without legitimate probable cause, although police often insist their experience can determine when large amounts of cash or property is about to be used(or had been used) to facilitate a crime. Many incidents when police executed seizures many situations later proved the officer(s) made faulty decisions by taking away the person's property. This course of action deprives individuals of much-needed funds in their possession. Police agencies will seize additional property like vehicles, houses, businesses, motorcycles, farmland and other tangible items. Eventually seized properties and money will be auctioned off after a judge declare a civil forfeiture lawsuit met the requirements for final seizure, regardless if a person who owned the property or properties hadn’t been convicted of a crime. State and local government(prosecuting attorney office) then split the proceeds with the law enforcement agency that made the seizure.
POLITICO
Houston’s mayor on Brittney Griner’s return
With help from Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer, Jesús Rodríguez and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! WNBA star Brittney Griner is home on U.S. soil, Congress passes the Respect For Marriage Act and surprise! Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announces she’s leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. First, though, a chat with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
Cy-Fair firefighter shocked while fighting fire at mobile home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Cy-Fair firefighter was taken to a hospital after being shocked at the scene of a mobile home fire on Sunday. Cy-Fair Fire Department officials said it happened just before 6 p.m. on Saddlewood Drive in the Katy Country Estates subdivision. The firefighter was taken...
votebeat.org
Critics are pouncing on Harris County’s election fumbles, real and concocted, to fuel legal challenges
Harris County officials have yet to explain the full cause of the ballot paper shortages, long lines, and voting machine problems on Election Day, and experts say the lack of information is fueling a bipartisan surge of criticism — both valid and baseless. At least two losing Republican candidates, citing the problems, have already filed legal challenges to void the Nov. 8 election and order a new one, and lawyers are warning election officials to expect more.
hellowoodlands.com
Michael H. Richmond remembered for his legacy to The Woodlands
Longtime real estate development and banking executive, Michael H. Richmond was an endeared leader, trusted advisor, and mentor whose key roles helped to shape The Woodlands into one of the most successful master planned communities in the nation. As the story goes, Michael Richmond always admitted to being a dreamer, yet distinctively one who made dreams come true.
