Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
Crosspoint Church in Gulfport holds 2nd annual Holly Jolly Block Party
Crosspoint Church in Gulfport hosted its second annual Holly Jolly Block Party Saturday. The free event had a variety of family fun attractions and plenty of goodies to go around. Santa Claus was able to make an appearance at the church. Games were set up for kids to win special...
WLOX
Waveland’s “Shop with a Cop” brings holiday cheers to ten families
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, Christmas came early for a special group of kids. While Santa didn’t make an appearance, his elves did, and the eyes of children lit up as Waveland police took them on a “Shop with a Cop” adventure. Shop with a Cop...
wxxv25.com
Outsiderz Jeep Club begins holiday tradition with inaugural Christmas parade
Outsiderz Jeep Club had its inaugural Christmas parade this weekend at Necos Family Market in Pass Christian. The event was initially planned for last year, but rain cancelled it. Saturday’s weather allowed the parade to roll. There were all sorts of jeeps and cars lined up all the way...
WLOX
Gulfport resident featured on Wheel of Fortune
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Many of you don’t change the channel after WLOX in the evenings to watch Wheel of Fortune. Friday night, you’ll be able to see someone from right here in South Mississippi spinning that wheel. Monica Reasor, a nurse from Gulfport, says she always watched...
WLOX
Escatawpa enjoys its own Christmas parade for 60th year
ESCATAWPA, Miss. (WLOX) - In just about every parade, fire trucks are part of the show. In Escatawpa, the fire department is the star of the show. “I think it represents Escatawpa very well,” said long-time parade coordinator Harold Myers. “It’s the little things like this with the firefighters getting out meeting the community and the community interacting with the volunteers and all.”
wxxv25.com
Winter Magic back at Biloxi High for the second year
For the second year, Biloxi High School is hosting their annual community holiday Winter Magic event. Joining us from the school’s courtyard, News 25’s Sabria Reid has more from the festival.
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Power collects 100 bikes for Salvation Army
Mississippi Power Plant Watson employees collected 100 bikes and helmets for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. This morning, Mississippi Power employees dropped off the bikes and helmets at the Salvation Army location in Gulfport. This is something the plant does every year to help with the Angel Tree. Fifty...
wxxv25.com
Oak trees illuminating Washington Avenue in Ocean Springs
Downtown Ocean Springs is dressed up for Christmas like never before. News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf is in the city with more.
WLOX
Mississippi Gulf Coast wraps up final day, winners named
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A rainy morning couldn’t stop people from running in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon. The event wrapped up Sunday with hundreds of people participating in both the full and half marathons. Half marathon runners made their way from Jones Park to MGM Park in Biloxi while full marathon runners started in Pass Christian 26.2 miles from their destination. People cheered them as they made their way down Highway 90.
wxxv25.com
Crosspoint Church hosting Holly Jolly Community Block Party
It’s time for the second annual Holly Jolly Block Party at Crosspoint Church in Gulfport. Here to tell us more about this family-fun event are Carol Moraway and Emily Cain.
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Mississippi, you should add the following town to your list.
wxxv25.com
Hiller Park boat launch reopens in Biloxi
If you’ve been feeling the itch to take to the water with the recent warm temperatures, now you have one more spot in Biloxi where you can drop your boat. The Hiller Park renovations are complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony held earlier today. This capped off a project...
Two Mississippi waitresses receive holiday surprise with pile of cash for tip
Two Mississippi waitresses received a holiday surprise when they found a sizable tip left on one of their table Wednesday. The two waitresses from the Port City Cafe in Biloxi found a pile of cash — more than $3,000 worth — after they catered a group for the breakfast at the restaurant.
wxxv25.com
Hundreds of pets vaccinated at HSSM’s free vaccine clinic
Today, people waited in line all morning to get their pets vaccinated at the Humane Society of South Mississippi’s drive-thru event. The free event was held at HSSM’s Spay and Neuter Clinic on Highway 49. The clinic vaccinated about 220 pets and handed out vouchers for 170 more....
wxxv25.com
Two juveniles arrested and charged in burglary at Hall’s Motorsport in Ocean Springs
Today, the Ocean Springs Police Department responded to an alarm at Hall’s Motorsports on Bienville Boulevard. Officers found merchandise from the business in the parking lot and the front door was damaged. The area was searched and two juveniles were found and charged with commercial burglary. If you have...
WDAM-TV
Virtual reality comes to Pearl River County Hospital & Nursing Home
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Imagine traveling the world without leaving your bedroom. Some Pearl River County Nursing Home residents are living, or re-living, their dreams thanks to a local group of students. Phi Theta Kappa has an Honors In Action program where they strive to help the community. This semester,...
Patrons of Mississippi casino come to rescue, help detain armed robbery suspect until officers arrive
Patrons of a Mississippi casino came to the rescue when a North Carolina man attempted to rob the casino at gunpoint Thursday. The patrons were able to help security officials detain the man until police officers could arrive at the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi Thursday morning after the man revealed a weapon and demanded that a cashier at the casino give him money.
wxxv25.com
Arrested for armed robbery at Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi
On December 8th at approximately 10:36 AM, Biloxi Police responded to the Beau Rivage Casino in reference to an alleged armed robbery that had just occurred. It was reported a white male displayed a weapon and demanded currency from a cashier at a cage in the casino. As the male...
WLOX
Gulfport teen found shot dead in car, deputy coroner says
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport teen was found shot dead in a car Wednesday afternoon. Harrison County Deputy Coroner Ben Bentz confirms the victim is 19-year-old Ozell Addison, Jr. Bentz says Addison was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the 2000 block of 31st Street, near the intersection of 20th Avenue.
WLOX
Woman shot, killed on I-10 in Gulfport; Ridgeland man charged with murder, motor vehicle theft
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about a murder and motor vehicle robbery on I-10 that left 23-year-old Nila Marie Stennis dead. At around 2:34 a.m. the morning of November 27, officers with Gulfport PD responded to an area near the 35-mile marker of I-10 after being contacted by a semi-truck driver who found a body, later identified as Stennis. When they arrived, Stennis was found lying in the roadway and pronounced dead by medical personnel. As Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer searched Stennis, he found a gunshot wound in the left side of Stennis’ head. Officers were unable to find a nearby vehicle, leaving them to discover how she arrived at her location.
Comments / 0