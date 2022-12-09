ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WLOX

Gulfport resident featured on Wheel of Fortune

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Many of you don’t change the channel after WLOX in the evenings to watch Wheel of Fortune. Friday night, you’ll be able to see someone from right here in South Mississippi spinning that wheel. Monica Reasor, a nurse from Gulfport, says she always watched...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Escatawpa enjoys its own Christmas parade for 60th year

ESCATAWPA, Miss. (WLOX) - In just about every parade, fire trucks are part of the show. In Escatawpa, the fire department is the star of the show. “I think it represents Escatawpa very well,” said long-time parade coordinator Harold Myers. “It’s the little things like this with the firefighters getting out meeting the community and the community interacting with the volunteers and all.”
ESCATAWPA, MS
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Power collects 100 bikes for Salvation Army

Mississippi Power Plant Watson employees collected 100 bikes and helmets for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. This morning, Mississippi Power employees dropped off the bikes and helmets at the Salvation Army location in Gulfport. This is something the plant does every year to help with the Angel Tree. Fifty...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Mississippi Gulf Coast wraps up final day, winners named

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A rainy morning couldn’t stop people from running in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon. The event wrapped up Sunday with hundreds of people participating in both the full and half marathons. Half marathon runners made their way from Jones Park to MGM Park in Biloxi while full marathon runners started in Pass Christian 26.2 miles from their destination. People cheered them as they made their way down Highway 90.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Hiller Park boat launch reopens in Biloxi

If you’ve been feeling the itch to take to the water with the recent warm temperatures, now you have one more spot in Biloxi where you can drop your boat. The Hiller Park renovations are complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony held earlier today. This capped off a project...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Hundreds of pets vaccinated at HSSM’s free vaccine clinic

Today, people waited in line all morning to get their pets vaccinated at the Humane Society of South Mississippi’s drive-thru event. The free event was held at HSSM’s Spay and Neuter Clinic on Highway 49. The clinic vaccinated about 220 pets and handed out vouchers for 170 more....
GULFPORT, MS
Magnolia State Live

Patrons of Mississippi casino come to rescue, help detain armed robbery suspect until officers arrive

Patrons of a Mississippi casino came to the rescue when a North Carolina man attempted to rob the casino at gunpoint Thursday. The patrons were able to help security officials detain the man until police officers could arrive at the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi Thursday morning after the man revealed a weapon and demanded that a cashier at the casino give him money.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Arrested for armed robbery at Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi

On December 8th at approximately 10:36 AM, Biloxi Police responded to the Beau Rivage Casino in reference to an alleged armed robbery that had just occurred. It was reported a white male displayed a weapon and demanded currency from a cashier at a cage in the casino. As the male...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Gulfport teen found shot dead in car, deputy coroner says

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport teen was found shot dead in a car Wednesday afternoon. Harrison County Deputy Coroner Ben Bentz confirms the victim is 19-year-old Ozell Addison, Jr. Bentz says Addison was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the 2000 block of 31st Street, near the intersection of 20th Avenue.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Woman shot, killed on I-10 in Gulfport; Ridgeland man charged with murder, motor vehicle theft

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about a murder and motor vehicle robbery on I-10 that left 23-year-old Nila Marie Stennis dead. At around 2:34 a.m. the morning of November 27, officers with Gulfport PD responded to an area near the 35-mile marker of I-10 after being contacted by a semi-truck driver who found a body, later identified as Stennis. When they arrived, Stennis was found lying in the roadway and pronounced dead by medical personnel. As Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer searched Stennis, he found a gunshot wound in the left side of Stennis’ head. Officers were unable to find a nearby vehicle, leaving them to discover how she arrived at her location.
GULFPORT, MS

