FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Solutions to simplify the holiday season
MILWAUKEE - From finding the perfect outfit for that holiday party to planning the perfect holiday meal, we are ALL feeling the stress this time of year. Today, we're joined by parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi, with some solutions to simplify the holiday season. For more information, CarlyOnTV.com.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Caledonia crash: Illinois man crossed center line, alcohol a factor
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Caledonia police say alcohol was a factor in a serious injury crash that happened on Highway 32 early Monday, Dec. 12. Officials say their initial investigation shows a 21-year-old Illinois man was driving southbound when it appears that he crossed the centerline between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane. The Illinois driver struck a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old woman who was driving north.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Metcalfe’s Market; getting a head start on the holidays
With less than two weeks until Christmas, there’s no better time to start planning your holiday meal than now. Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa at Metcalfe’s Market where they have you covered with great ideas for every part of your holiday meal.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Holiday shopping season; get ready with Meijer's
SUSSEX, Wis. - The holiday shopping season is just around the corner; Meijer talks to FOX6 News and gives us an inside look at how shoppers can come to Meijer's to handle all their Christmas needs. .
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee reckless driver flips car near 79th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - Video shared with FOX6 News Monday night, Dec. 12 shows a Milwaukee reckless driver flipping a car, landing in a parking lot near 79th and Capitol. The owner of a nearby business shared the surveillance. It in, you can see in the top left corner the car flies...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer missing girl found safe
BROWN DEER, Wis. - Takoria Pettway-Marney, missing from Brown Deer, was found safe and reunited with her family. There was concern after Pettway-Marney was reported to have been last seen Friday afternoon getting off a school bus on Long Island Drive south of Silver Spring in Milwaukee. Again, she was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mitchell International Airport vehicle fire
MILWAUKEE - An investigation is underway following a single vehicle crash at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport overnight. It happened at the main freeway entrance – also known as the "baggage drive." The vehicle briefly caught fire and the driver was injured. It is being investigated if substance use is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale Holiday Inn break-ins, 28 vehicles hit
GLENDALE, Wis. - More than two dozen vehicles were broken into at the Holiday Inn on Port Washington Road early Sunday, Dec. 11. According to police, the windows were smashed on 28 vehicles parked in the hotel parking lot. The crimes were reported to police around 4 a.m. Police determined...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire at Waukesha Texas Roadhouse, restaurant evacuated
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Firefighters responded to Waukesha's Texas Roadhouse Sunday night, Dec. 11. The restaurant is located near Barker and Bluemound. The fire was called in by a passerby. Firefighters found smoke coming from the roof. Waukesha Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Haakenson said the "very busy" restaurant was evacuated,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
29th and Wisconsin shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near 29th and Wisconsin Sunday night, Dec. 11. It happened around 9:50 p.m. Police say the 20-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Paraglider rescued, Lion's Den in Grafton
GRAFTON, Wis. - A paraglider was rescued at Lion's Den Gorge Nature Preserve after getting caught in the trees Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the Grafton Fire Department, someone who was walking the trails found the paraglider stranded roughly 30 to 40 feet in above the ground around 9:15 a.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Zoo: Free entry during Frosty Free Week
MILWAUKEE - During the season of giving, the Milwaukee County Zoo offers a week of free daytime admission to guests as a way of giving back to the community. "Frosty Free Week" is a perfect time to visit the Zoo – a tranquil setting to enjoy nature and all the animals that call the Zoo home.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Makers Market, Deer District hosts 3-day event
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Makers Market returned this weekend, setting up shop in the Deer District's beer garden for three days. Free to attend, the market brings together local artisans and small businesses together. It travels around the city to different locations each weekend. This weekend's market was the first...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 20th and Nash, 1 man dead
MILWAUKEE - A shooting near 20th and Nash on Saturday, Dec. 10, killed an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, police said. Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. The 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital and later died from his wounds. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Watertown house fire; 3 found dead were students
WATERTOWN, Wis. - Three people who died in a Watertown house fire Friday, Dec. 9 were students at Watertown schools. According to friends and a GoFundMe.com page, they were siblings. The community came together Monday night to support the family of those who died. "The whole family was loved," said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stops in Wauwatosa
For the first time since 2019, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back in Wisconsin. It stopped in Wauwatosa on Dec. 9 after stops the previous night further south.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartland Make-A-Wish 'Skating with Santa' fundraiser
HARTLAND, Wis. - During the season of giving, Santa gave a helping hand to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. The "Skating with Santa" fundraiser in Hartland Sunday, Dec. 11 raised money to help kids' wishes come true. At the Mullett Ice Center, families got to enjoy games, a hot cocoa bar, cookie decorating...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant head-on crash, driver suspected of OWI
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A wrong-way, head-on crash in Mount Pleasant sent multiple people to the hospital with injuries Saturday night, Dec. 10. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. Police were called to the area of Washington and Commerce around 7:20 p.m. for a reported wrong-way...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
112 animals rescued from Milwaukee home; 'every animal under the sun'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) and Milwaukee police rescued 112 animals from a Milwaukee home on Saturday, Dec. 10. Executive Director of MADACC, Karen Sparapani, said she saw every animal under the sun - unfortunately, not all of them made it. "Oh, there's a goat…oh, there's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man stabbed near 14th and Mitchell
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 22, was stabbed Monday, Dec. 12 near 14th and Mitchell. Police said the crime happened around 4 p.m. during circumstances under investigation. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
